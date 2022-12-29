ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Triple shooting in West Baltimore leaves one dead, two injured

BALTIMORE — A man was killed in a shooting In West Baltimore Friday evening. Officers responded around 8:24 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Carey street for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso. He was transported to...
7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in west Baltimore Friday evening.  Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation. Police said the child received immediate medical attention, and was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."What we have is an unfortunate, very tragic incident with yet another child losing a life in Baltimore City", BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference following the incident.  Mayor Brandon Scott also spoke.  "We all should go to sleep with a heavy heart, heavy mind, heavy eyes tonight because this could happen to anyone.", the mayor said.  "What we have to talk about and what I challenge everyone to think about is the 'why'. Why are people shooting and killing each other?"WJZ will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.  
Man shot and killed near Lakeland park in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was killed in a shooting Near Lakeland Park in south Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said. Officers responded around 8:41 p.m. to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive intersection to investigate a reported shooting. Police said the man was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma...
Baltimore man accused of 3D printing multiple ghost guns

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man arrested Wednesday is accused of 3D printing at least 20 ghost guns in Southeast Baltimore, police said. Kevin Wallace, 49, is charged with several firearms-related offenses. Police said he has an "extensive criminal background that includes first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and burglary, malicious destruction of property, felony and misdemeanor drug convictions."
