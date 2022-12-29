Read full article on original website
CBS News
Triple shooting in West Baltimore leaves one dead, two injured
BALTIMORE — A man was killed in a shooting In West Baltimore Friday evening. Officers responded around 8:24 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Carey street for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso. He was transported to...
7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in west Baltimore Friday evening. Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation. Police said the child received immediate medical attention, and was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."What we have is an unfortunate, very tragic incident with yet another child losing a life in Baltimore City", BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference following the incident. Mayor Brandon Scott also spoke. "We all should go to sleep with a heavy heart, heavy mind, heavy eyes tonight because this could happen to anyone.", the mayor said. "What we have to talk about and what I challenge everyone to think about is the 'why'. Why are people shooting and killing each other?"WJZ will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.
CBS News
Man shot and killed near Lakeland park in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A man was killed in a shooting Near Lakeland Park in south Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said. Officers responded around 8:41 p.m. to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive intersection to investigate a reported shooting. Police said the man was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma...
CBS News
Baltimore man accused of 3D printing multiple ghost guns
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man arrested Wednesday is accused of 3D printing at least 20 ghost guns in Southeast Baltimore, police said. Kevin Wallace, 49, is charged with several firearms-related offenses. Police said he has an "extensive criminal background that includes first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and burglary, malicious destruction of property, felony and misdemeanor drug convictions."
CBS News
Man killed in shooting after fight at gas station in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station in downtown Baltimore Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Mulberry and North Greene streets. Police said a man was shot during a fight. He was taken to...
CBS News
Documents: Man who abducted child shot woman three times while FaceTiming her parents in Baltimore Co.
BALTIMORE - A man, who prompted an Amber Alert for abducting a child, shot a woman three times while she was on FaceTime with her parents, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ. Dariel Williams, 31, was recently arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault, and motor vehicle theft.
CBS News
Woman in car with daughter, grandchild carjacked by two armed men in Hanover
BALTIMORE - A woman in a car with her daughter and grandchild was carjacked by two armed men Tuesday evening in Hanover. Officers said the three were in a 2021 black Mercedes G Wagon when the went back a Dodge Charger in the roadway. Police said the driver of the Charger motioned for the driver to go around him.
CBS News
Baltimore City housing program helped nearly 1,700 low-income families find new homes in 2022
BALTIMORE - The Housing Authority of Baltimore City said it helped nearly 1,700 residents find new homes this year through the Housing Choice Voucher Program. That's a 30 percent increase from 2021, according to Baltimore City. There are more than 13,000 residents currently enrolled in the HCVP, a program that...
