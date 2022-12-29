Read full article on original website
Women: Don't stop screening for cervical cancer
Women, how long have you been keeping track of things going on in your body? From menstruation through ovulation and pregnancy, understanding your body and what it is going through has been a priority. Here’s a friendly reminder: Don’t put that calendar away once you’re finished having babies and even...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis
The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
Survey Shows Noticeable Jump In Parents Now Against Common School Vaccinations
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the promise of a vaccine provided a glimmering hope that many Americans held onto while the world stopped around them. The FDA approved the first variation of the COVID-19 vaccine in August 2021, according to the organization's news release from the time, but it wasn't long before turmoil arose concerning vaccination policies and recommendations.
MedicalXpress
Twin study confirms childhood leukemia starts in the womb and could help guide screening when only one twin is affected
By studying rare cases of identical twins with leukemia, scientists have shed new light on the origins of the most common type of childhood cancer—confirming it originates in the womb but that events after birth determine whether or not clinical leukemia develops. Findings from researchers at The Institute of...
curetoday.com
Becoming an Active Participant in Kidney Cancer Care
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, CURE® spoke with Meryl Uranga, on behalf of KidneyCAN, about the importance of working as a team with their clinicians and getting educated before making decisions. Although patients with kidney cancer put their care in the hands of...
WBAY Green Bay
CDC warns: Future surge in Diabetes could dramatically impact people under 20 in U.S
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of young people under age 20 with diabetes in the United States is likely to increase more rapidly in future decades, according to a new modeling study published today in Diabetes Care. Researchers forecast a growing number of people under age 20 newly diagnosed with diabetes during 2017–2060.
PopSugar
Parents Are Increasingly More Opposed to School Vaccine Mandates — What to Know
For most families, getting school-aged children vaccinated was a normal part of the back-to-school routine. But increasingly, some parents have called vaccinations into question, citing (completely debunked) concerns that vaccinations are linked to autism and, more recently, claiming the COVID-19 vaccines do more harm than good. The CDC has even released statements specifically targeting misinformation about COVID — addressing concerns that the vaccine contains a microchip, can make you magnetic, or can even alter human DNA. If these examples sound absurd to you, that's because they are. But the pervasiveness of vaccine paranoia has serious consequences, particularly for children.
Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has been diagnosed with a “serious but curable form of cancer,” called Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomaa. Raskin said he will begin a chemo-immunotherapy treatment and plans to get through this with his doctors and family. Dec. 29, 2022.
Segregation in U.S. Counties Influence Cancer Risk and Mortality
A new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Clemson University shows residential racial and economic segregation was associated with cancer mortality at the county level in the United States. The most segregated communities had a 20% higher mortality rate for all cancer types combined. The association was strongest for lung cancer with a 50% higher mortality in the most segregated counties. The study was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology.
hcplive.com
Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant
New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
Overdose deaths up in teens from July to December 2019 to 2021
HealthDay News -- From July to December 2019 to July to December 2021, there was an increase in overdose deaths and deaths involving illicitly manufactured fentanyls (IMFs), according to research published in the Dec. 16 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Lauren J. Tanz, Sc.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues describe trends and characteristics of overdose deaths during July 2019 to December 2021 among adolescents aged 10 to 19 years using the CDC State...
physiciansweekly.com
Many Thyroid Cancer Survivors Cite Inadequate Pretreatment Understanding
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A considerable proportion of survivors of thyroid cancer report inadequate pretreatment understanding, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amanda Silver Karcioglu, M.D., from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and...
blavity.com
Knowing is Half the Battle: 7 Things You Should Know About Cancer Screening with Your Doctor
When it comes to your health, knowledge is truly power. Too often we hear stories from family members, friends, or colleagues who wish they had been more active about their health screenings before receiving a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. But this is the year to get ahead of your wellness and achieve the peace of mind that preventative cancer screening may bring.
brytfmonline.com
The World Health Organization recommends a single dose of the HPV vaccine in search of greater adherence
Given the low adherence to the HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO) decided to change the guidelines for the vaccine, making it a single dose. The idea is for people to start researching the formula, which until then was applied in two doses. Studies have already...
MedicalXpress
Rheumatologist recommends patients receive pneumococcal vaccine
Patients with rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and other rheumatic conditions are more at risk for complications and death from pneumonia, meningitis, and other bacterial infections, yet most have not been vaccinated against infection. UT Southwestern rheumatologist Elena K. Joerns, M.D., recommends that all patients with rheumatic disorders receive a pneumococcal vaccine...
Study warns diabetes among teens could skyrocket
The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds.
