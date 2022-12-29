Read full article on original website
atptour.com
Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia
Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
wtatennis.com
Switzerland stays perfect to beat Kazakhstan at United Cup
Stan Wawrinka clinched Switzerland’s first United Cup tie Friday when he defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6(3) in the No.1 men’s singles match. Jil Teichmann followed suit with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zhibek Kulambayeva to give the Swiss a sweep of all four singles matches and a spot at the top of the table of Group B in Brisbane.
wtatennis.com
Papamichail, Tsitsipas give Greece 2-0 lead vs. Bulgaria
PERTH, Australia -- The first three-set battle of the inaugural United Cup saw Despina Papamichail come from a set and a break down to defeat Isabella Shinikova 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in 2 hours and 19 minutes. It was swiftly followed by the second, which saw Stefanos Tsitsipas edge Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) to give No.1 seeds Greece a 2-0 lead over Bulgaria.
wtatennis.com
Great Britain stuns Spain with comebacks from Norrie, Swan
SYDNEY, Australia -- Spurred on by comeback wins from Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan, 15th-seeded Great Britain took a stunning 2-0 lead over 4th-seeded Spain on Day 3 of the United Cup. Team GB is now a win from taking control of Group D, having defeated Australia 3-2 in their opening tie.
wtatennis.com
Vekic holds off Carle; Croatia leads Argentina 2-0
PERTH, Australia -- Donna Vekic defeated Maria Lourdes Carle 6-0, 6-4 in Perth, while Borna Coric needed more than two hours to beat Francisco Cerundolo to give Croatia a 2-0 lead over Argentina at the United Cup. A one-sided opener saw the former WTA No.19 overpower Carle. Vekic played aggressive...
‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Can Kyrgios continue the progress from last season at the Australian Open? Nadal thinks so.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari gets hew season underway singles and doubles win at United Cup
Maria Sakkari started off her new year with a match at the United Cup for Greece and she proved too much Viktoriya Tomova to handle beating her 6-3 6-2. Tsitsipas did his thing against Dimitrov yesterday and Sakkari did her thing today beating Tomova in straight sets. It was a good start for the Greek player who finished 2022 with some strong performances after struggling for a good part of the year. It's a crucial year for Sakkari who didn't blow up last year as many predicted so getting to a good start here could send her on the proper path.
wtatennis.com
Haddad Maia leads Brazil to 2-0 lead over Norway in Brisbane
No.15 Beatriz Haddad Maia improved her United Cup record to 2-0 after defeating Malene Helgo of Norway 6-4, 6-2 on Day 3 in Brisbane. The victory kicked off Brazil's perfect day against Norway, after Felipe Meligeni Rodriguez Alves defeated No.343 Viktor Durasovic in the No.2 men's singles match to finish the day.
Tennis-Returning Zverev says he is weeks from peak match fitness
SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev on Saturday marked his return to competitive action for the first time since June following ankle surgery but said after his 6-4 6-2 loss to the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the United Cup that he was some way from peak match fitness.
atptour.com
Potential Medvedev vs. Djokovic Blockbuster In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev could be headed for an early-season showdown after both landed in the top half of the Adelaide International 1 draw. Top-seeded Djokovic and third-seeded Medvedev could meet in the semi-finals of the ATP 250, which features four Top 10 players. In the bottom half, which...
wtatennis.com
Haddad Maia wins opener; Brazil tied 1-1 vs. Italy
Brazil kept their hopes alive of an upset over No.5 seeds Italy after No.15 Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated No.27 Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-0 on Day 1 of the United Cup in Brisbane. With Italy's Lorenzo Musetti earning a point for Italy with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Felip Meligeni Rodrigues...
wtatennis.com
United Cup Day 3 preview: Swiatek, Nadal to take the court
Day Three of the United Cup features two of its biggest stars, WTA No.1 Iga Swiatek and 22-time ATP Grand Slam singles champion Rafael Nadal. Both players are coming off memorable 2022 seasons, both on and off the court. And they will be challenged, they say, to move forward after those successes. Nadal, who won the Australian Open and Roland Garros this past year, and his wife, Maria, welcomed their first child, Rafael Nadal Perello, back in October. Swiatek ascended to the top of the Hologic WTA Tour rankings on April 4. Thirty-nine weeks later, she’s still there.
wtatennis.com
Cornet, Rinderknech put France 2-0 up on Argentina in United Cup
PERTH, Australia -- Alizé Cornet passed the test of a first-time encounter at the United Cup, defeating Maria Lourdes Carle 6-2, 6-1 in 1 hour and 15 minutes. The French WTA No.2 was then backed up by her ATP No.1 counterpart Arthur Rinderknech, who extended his team's lead over Argentina to 2-0 after defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-2. Cornet, a quarterfinalist at the 2022 Australian Open, had never faced No.147-ranked Carle before. Consequently, the first five games were filled with extended baseline exchanges as both players probed each other's games while refusing to miss.
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev loses first match of 2023 season
Despite starting already in 2022, the United Cup is considered to be the first event of the 2023 season and Alexander Zverev didn't start it well. Before the official ATP season started, the 25-year-old German competed at two exhibition events and he was quite successful. Zverev was away from the tennis courts for more than 6 months after suffering an injury at the 2022 Roland Garros.
wtatennis.com
Little reason to believe Swiatek will slow down in 2023
Leave it up to Iga Swiatek to change the trajectory. In this case, we’re not talking about her on-court results. During the United Cup press conference Wednesday in Brisbane, Australia, Swiatek (in good fun) wanted to move on from the team camaraderie line of questioning. She was ready to...
wtatennis.com
Keys wins to give U.S. 2-0 lead vs. Czech Republic at United Cup
SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States opened Day 1 of the United Cup with a pair of wins to take a 2-0 lead on the Czech Republic. American men's No.1 Taylor Fritz opened the tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jiri Lehecka. World No.11 Madison Keys followed with a 6-4, 6-3 win over No.24 Marie Bouzkova.
tennisuptodate.com
Tiafoe wins after retirement while Kvitova downs Pegula at United Cup
Frances Tiafoe won his match against Tomas Machac after the Czech player retired down a set with Petra Kvitova beating Jessica Pegula in straight sets. Overall the US team still pulled out a win as Fritz and Pegula teamed up for the doubles match and won it over Lehecka and Bouzkova. It was an exciting stretch of matches as Tiafoe started off his year with a win. He was playing Machac who is a capable hard court player and he proved it in the second set when he was up a break against the American.
