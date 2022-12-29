ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
maritime-executive.com

Annual Great Lakes Ice-Breaking Starts Early Due to Winter Storm

Last week’s massive winter storm that took aim at the central U.S. continues to cause havoc on all forms of transportation with areas around the Great Lakes receiving 40 to 50 inches of snow. The U.S. Coast Guard reports due to last week’s storm that in cooperation with the Canadian Coast Guard it started its annual ice-breaking operation earlier than normal to help in the recovery for communities along the shores and served by ships operating on the Great Lakes.
gcaptain.com

Photos: U.S. Coast Guard Kicks Off Great Lakes Icebreaking Operation

The U.S. Coast Guard has kicked off Operation Coal Shovel this week on the Great Lakes. Operation Coal Shovel is the domestic ice-breaking operation with an area of responsibility spanning from southern Lake Huron to Lake St. Clair, to the St. Clair / Detroit River system, and into Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy