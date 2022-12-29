Read full article on original website
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Orchard Park as heavy snow threatens Saturday’s Bills game
If you’re going to host the Miami Dolphins, you might as well show some WNY winter hospitality. Much of our region will deal with a wintry mix/snow Friday. From there, a long-duration lake effect snow event is set to build into the weekend and early next week. There is a chance that a foot of […]
maritime-executive.com
Annual Great Lakes Ice-Breaking Starts Early Due to Winter Storm
Last week’s massive winter storm that took aim at the central U.S. continues to cause havoc on all forms of transportation with areas around the Great Lakes receiving 40 to 50 inches of snow. The U.S. Coast Guard reports due to last week’s storm that in cooperation with the Canadian Coast Guard it started its annual ice-breaking operation earlier than normal to help in the recovery for communities along the shores and served by ships operating on the Great Lakes.
gcaptain.com
Photos: U.S. Coast Guard Kicks Off Great Lakes Icebreaking Operation
The U.S. Coast Guard has kicked off Operation Coal Shovel this week on the Great Lakes. Operation Coal Shovel is the domestic ice-breaking operation with an area of responsibility spanning from southern Lake Huron to Lake St. Clair, to the St. Clair / Detroit River system, and into Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including the St. Lawrence Seaway.
