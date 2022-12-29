ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Top Speed

As The EV Push Continues, BMW Engineer Believes Lithium-Ion Batteries Are Already At Death's Door

Most electric vehicles (EV) nowadays are powered by lithium-ion batteries in varying forms. However, as the push for EVs continues across the automotive landscape, the industry still has yet to reach the peak of electric drivetrains and battery technology, unlike the internal combustion engine (ICE) which is near its absolute pinnacle at this point in terms of performance and environmental friendliness. To achieve our ultimate goals in terms of fast charging speeds and extraordinarily-long range, one of BMW's top engineers thinks that lithium-ion batteries will eventually be phased out. And perhaps sooner than later.
Interesting Engineering

Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets

Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
AOL Corp

4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023

If you’re considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you’re not sure exactly when to take the leap, don’t worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. “You’re going to go EV eventually,” said Trevor Curwin, director of partnerships for in-car...
The Independent

UK firm develops vans which can charge electric vehicles

A British company is developing a fleet of vans that can charge electric vehicles (EV) no matter where they are.PLUG Charging, headquartered in Cardiff, uses off-grid green hydrogen and other green fuels with an onboard power generation system to allow people without a charging point to charge their vehicles anywhere, even if the driver isn’t present.Unlike other EV charging solutions that typically boost charge by 20 to 30 miles, the PLUG Charging solution will be able to charge from 0 per cent up to 80 per cent of battery capacity within 30 minutes, the company claims.The system will...
electrek.co

Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway

Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ars Technica

Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires

One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla-Powered Can-Am Is The Ultimate Electric Dune-Destroyer

Electric motor swaps are becoming increasingly common in certain parts of the automotive world, and it seems the trend is making its way over to the off-roading scene. Seen below is a rather rapid Can-Am Maverick UTV ripping through desert sands at full speed. However, instead of the growling three-cylinder engine it leaves the factory with, this particular example is powered by electric motors usually found in a Tesla Model 3. It's quite a sight to behold. The desert destroyer rips through the sand in silence; only the sound of the paddle tires pummelling the hot sand can be heard.
MotorAuthority

Nio battery swapping, Gemballa supercar: Car News Headlines

Chinese EV brand Nio rolled out some new technologies, including a third-generation battery swap station where the swap process is fully automated, including the vehicle being guided from the highway off-ramp, through the swap station, and then back to the highway on-ramp. Gemballa may have built its reputation on wild...
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla's 4680 Battery Breakthrough: The Good, the Bad, and What It Means For You

Last night Tesla made a very big announcement about its new 4680 battery production record. I thought it was not bad and still think it's a great progress and a key achievement for Tesla in the battery sphere. But I heard some great comments from you under my earlier report and wanted to prepare this follow up report because there are things, which I think are very important for you to know in order to put things about Tesla's 4680 battery cell production in perspective.
torquenews.com

How Regenerative Braking Works in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles

Regenerative braking is a way of taking energy from an electric vehicle and putting it into the battery. Here's how it works in Tesla vehicles and other EVs. How Does Regenerative Braking Work in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles?. Regenerative braking is one of the best features of an electric...
CAR AND DRIVER

Polestar 3 Seat Labels Proclaim the EV's 'Green' Credentials

Starting with the 2024 Polestar 3 SUV, the company will introduce seat labels promoting its sustainability goals. The Polestar 3 will offer three seat materials, each with labels detailing their carbon footprint, percentage of recycled and renewable content, and source. Polestar says the labels are meant to improve transparency about...
Jalopnik

The Best EVs We Drove in 2022

As automakers continue to build out their electric lineups, the list of EVs that we’ve reviewed grows with it. Some, such as the 2023 Toyota bZ4X, were only OK, but why dwell on the negative? There really are some great EVs out there, and these were the best ones we drove this year. Weirdly, we didn’t review any notable ones until the summer, but hey, sometimes things just happen like that. Maybe that’ll change next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy