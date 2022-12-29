ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Teenager fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- A teenager was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Friday night. Officers were sent to an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a report that a person had been shot. Inside the building, they found a 17-year-old boy with a...
BROOKLYN, NY
