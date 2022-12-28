ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

newstalknewengland.com

Cinderella Comes to Ball!!

Prior to tip-off of game 3 of Holiday tournament action between the Shrewsbury High Colonials and the Wachusett Mountaineers. I had a chance to speak with the Mountaineers media team beside us in the booth at Assumption College, and asked them who should I look out for and they said two names “Jake Chaisson and Anthony Zingarella”
SHREWSBURY, MA
newstalknewengland.com

newstalknewengland.com

Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case

On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
HOOKSETT, NH

