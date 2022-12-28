Prior to tip-off of game 3 of Holiday tournament action between the Shrewsbury High Colonials and the Wachusett Mountaineers. I had a chance to speak with the Mountaineers media team beside us in the booth at Assumption College, and asked them who should I look out for and they said two names “Jake Chaisson and Anthony Zingarella”

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO