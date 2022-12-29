Read full article on original website
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
dallasexpress.com
Act Prohibits Exporting Native American Items
A law protecting Native American items from exportation has been signed into effect. President Joe Biden signed the “Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony (STOP) Act” on December 21. The act prohibits sacred Native American items from being exported from the United States and creates a certification process to distinguish sacred objects.
‘1923’: The Tragic True History of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel’s American Indian Boarding Schools
It's no secret that 1923 -- the newest prequel that unpacks the bloody history of the Yellowstone Ranch -- is set in one of the darkest decades of our nation's past. With the end of World War I, the controversy of Prohibition and being on the precipice of the Great Depression, life in 1923 was far from easy.
Native Americans have the highest suicide rates among all racial groups in the United States
Suicide rates among Native Americans/Alaska Natives are the highest of any racial/ethnic group in the United States. Suicide rates in this demographic have been rising since 2003. The high frequency of suicide among the Native American/Alaskan Native community, as well as the disparities in suicide circumstances among Native American and Alaskan Native decedents, highlight some of the inequities that this demographic experiences.
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
The most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans
Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.
This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened
Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy
Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.
A library refused to lend him books but he became one of the first African Americans in space until tragedy struck
Ronald McNair in the flight deck (the 1970s or 1980s)Photo byNational Archives at College Park - Still Pictures; Public Domain. Ronald McNair (1950 - 1986) was the second African American to fly in space.
The Black Seminoles: How Fugitive Slaves Escaped To Mexico Before The Civil War
Here is the story of the Black Seminoles, a group of fugitive slaves who escaped bondage and created a community of free Blacks in Mexico. The post The Black Seminoles: How Fugitive Slaves Escaped To Mexico Before The Civil War appeared first on NewsOne.
Spanish On The Way To Be an American Language
For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".
43 of the Strangest Town Names in America
There are no rules for naming towns. Some are christened, reasonably enough, after their founders or a defining geographical feature. Others have monikers based on other languages or they may pay homage to religious figures. And then there are some places whose names seem completely random, with those naming the towns likely succumbing to boredom, […]
Reparations mean California (of all places) might be where identity politics go to die
Gov. Gavin Newsom's reparations push is expensive and on first impressions, a massive overreach. Even in solid-blue California, the most diverse state
nativenewsonline.net
Tribal Business News Round-Up: Dec. 27
This week in Tribal Business News, a tribally-owned broadband enterprise launches in Oklahoma, a Mid-West tribe announces a new regenerative agriculture educational institution and a Michigan casino hires a longtime tribal gaming HR director as CEO. The Osage Nation will leverage federal funding and local partnerships to bring internet to...
marketplace.org
Native American advocates welcome advance funding for Indian Health Service
In the coming days, President Joe Biden is expected to sign off on $1.7 trillion in government spending. The omnibus budget bill funds everything from aid to Ukraine to opioid addiction treatment programs as well as a provision that tribal nations have sought for decades: $5 billion in advance appropriations for the federal Indian Health Service.
The Other Civil War: America's Divisive Struggle Over Slavery
Long before the 1861 civil war, battle lines were already drawn, and the issue of slavery ignited a mini-civil war in the 1850s. The issue of slavery in the United States was a matter of contention from the very beginning.
Washington, DC Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
nativenewsonline.net
This Day in History: December 29, 1890 - Wounded Knee Massacre
Opinion. Editor’s Note: This commentary was originally published by Native News Online in December 2013. It has been updated to reflect 132 years that have passed since the tragic day. One hundred and thirty-two winters ago, on December 29, 1890, some 150 Lakota men, women and children were massacred...
Native Hawaiian women too often go missing and face violence. A new federal policy may help.
President Biden has signed legislation updating the Violence Against Women Act, or VAWA, to help Hawaii's indigenous women can access funding.
