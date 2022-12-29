Even though it was just through a comment, no one missed that Shaq’s shot came through. It’s the holiday season- and, apparently, cuffing season for some people online. Even NBA stars are looking to score more off the court. Shaquille O’Neal recently asked GloRilla to marry him while she was with Druski on his Instagram live. Moreover, he commented “glo will u marry me” as the two had a conversation together. Since Shaq recently said that he was a “d**ckhead” in his previous marriage, it’s odd but funny to see the shots made.

5 DAYS AGO