UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver's police chief hints of supporting reducing traffic stops
Denver’s police chief is open to the idea of examining ways to reduce traffic stops. While that may sound like counter-productive policing, those stops sometimes escalate into violent interactions between the police and civilians and at times end in deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers. Though nothing...
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmark
The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.
Westword
Ten Resolutions for Downtown Denver in 2023
Downtown Denver, like most cities of its size that have been around for more than a century, has seen a number of changes. It wasn’t that long ago that downtown was the retail juggernaut of Denver, full of department stores and small retail shops and the like; around the time that began to change, Larimer Square was Denver’s Bowery, full of cheap bars and the folks who spent most of their time and money there.
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
KDVR.com
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
Westword
Social Equity Rules Proved the Remedy for This Denver Dispensary
The southeastern corner of Denver is low on retail cannabis, and a new dispensary at 1052 South Quebec Street is out to remedy that. Green Remedy opened in the Virginia Vale neighborhood on November 21. The family enterprise is owned by longtime Denver entrepreneur Curtis Washington, with his son, Jordan Brooks, overseeing the daily operations. Although Washington had leased one of his properties to a dispensary years ago, he'd never participated in Colorado's cannabis industry — but Jordan had.
Westword
Denver Mayoral Candidate Once Vied to Be President of the Ivory Coast
Out of the 25 people running to become the next Denver mayor in 2023, plenty have quite compelling backgrounds. But Abass Yaya Bamba, who declared his candidacy to become the Mile High City's chief executive on December 19, stands out the most. "I have a lot of passion about the...
Delayed and Diverted: Denver’s cry for help
For more than a year, Denver7 Investigates spoke with frustrated Denver firefighters and paramedics who were blowing the whistle on a concerning culture inside the paramedic division at Denver Health.
KDVR.com
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
EDITORIAL: No right to ‘camp’; enforce Denver’s ban
Some activist groups claiming to represent the homeless seem to spend more time litigating in court than ministering to their needs out on the streets. If the same groups put as much effort into addressing the biggest challenges facing the chronically homeless — addiction and mental illness — Denver’s cityscape might look quite different.
Westword
The Ten Biggest Denver Media Stories of 2022
It was a tumultuous year for the Denver media scene. As documented in Westword's media archive, the last twelve months have been marked by tragic passings, including the death of beloved sportscaster Les Shapiro; courageous health battles, such as weather forecaster Kathy Sabine's very public fight against skin cancer; and enough comings and goings to leave the average news-and-information consumer feeling thoroughly confused.
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
EDITORIAL: Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis
Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished. Just like that, he dropped off the radar — and his disappearance couldn’t have come at a worse time. There is a refugee crisis on our nation’s nearly...
Live updates: Dicey drive in Denver as snow is bogging down smaller vehicles
Road conditions across the Denver metro area greatly depend on where you are. Heavy and wet snow fell overnight across much of the area reaching snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour.
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housing
The former Radisson Hotel, Aurora.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Denver, Colo.) A new vertical that has sprouted from a Chicago-based hotel and investment company will make Denver-Aurora its first test market. Its first project will be converting the Aurora Radisson into "affordable" housing.
kubcgold.com
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
This Is Colorado's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
New details emerge for updated fees for trash pickup next year
Denver residents will see changes in the way their trash is picked up, along with new fees at the top of next year. Charges range from $9 per month for a small bin, $13 per month for a medium-sized bin, to $21 per month for a large bin. Vanessa Lacayo, Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, chatted with CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White to discuss the changes and why they're being implemented. "As a city, we have some new services that we're going to be starting next year," Lacayo said.The updated fees come as Denver plans...
8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
