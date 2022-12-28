On Saturday, Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman led the charge for some franchise history. And for his efforts, he’s now made a little history of his own. The fifth-year rusher has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Christmas Eve outing in the team’s 37-23 victory over the Detroit Lions. This is the first such honor for Foreman—as a member of either conference—and the first Offensive Player of the Week nod for a Panther since quarterback Cam Newton earned one in Week 7 of the 2018 campaign.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO