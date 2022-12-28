ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants

ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Season-Ending Injury Reserve for Quintez Cephus as 21-Day Window Expires

Quintez Cephus, Wide Receiver for the Lions, had hoped to return to the field by the end of the 2022 season. However, his return was impossible due to his foot injury in Week 4. Cephus was designated to return from injured reserve on December 7th but could not prove himself in the season’s final three weeks. As a result, the Lions have placed Cephus on season-ending injured reserve.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

On Saturday, Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman led the charge for some franchise history. And for his efforts, he’s now made a little history of his own. The fifth-year rusher has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Christmas Eve outing in the team’s 37-23 victory over the Detroit Lions. This is the first such honor for Foreman—as a member of either conference—and the first Offensive Player of the Week nod for a Panther since quarterback Cam Newton earned one in Week 7 of the 2018 campaign.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: What to know

The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field on Wednesday but without a few key players. After sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s game against Miami, Keisean Nixon was held out, as was Christian Watson, who suffered a hip injury. Nixon has, of course, added some incredible playmaking to the Packers’ kick return unit and has been a true difference-maker, currently leading the NFL in total kick return yards, despite not assuming that responsibility until Week 6, while also ranking second in yards per return per PFF.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas are the only cornerback duo in the NFL with four or more interceptions

For all the disappointment that the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 campaign has brought to their fans, there are still signs of a competent and talented football team that is laying in wait for another chance at a Super Bowl next season. Especially on defense, the Packers have shown a knack for forcing turnovers, and their highly effective cornerback duo of Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas has proven to be one of the best in the NFL.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers’ Allen Lazard fined $10K after highlight-reel block vs. Dolphins

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was fined over $10,000 after a shockingly good block by a receiver last Sunday. This past weekend, the Packers earned their biggest victory of the season when they went into Miami and beat a playoff-contending Dolphins squad 26-20. The Green Bay defense shined in the win, as they forced Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into three interceptions and kept the team’s slim playoff hopes alive for another week.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy