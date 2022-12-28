Read full article on original website
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams
The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Season-Ending Injury Reserve for Quintez Cephus as 21-Day Window Expires
Quintez Cephus, Wide Receiver for the Lions, had hoped to return to the field by the end of the 2022 season. However, his return was impossible due to his foot injury in Week 4. Cephus was designated to return from injured reserve on December 7th but could not prove himself in the season’s final three weeks. As a result, the Lions have placed Cephus on season-ending injured reserve.
Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
On Saturday, Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman led the charge for some franchise history. And for his efforts, he’s now made a little history of his own. The fifth-year rusher has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Christmas Eve outing in the team’s 37-23 victory over the Detroit Lions. This is the first such honor for Foreman—as a member of either conference—and the first Offensive Player of the Week nod for a Panther since quarterback Cam Newton earned one in Week 7 of the 2018 campaign.
Packers vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: What to know
The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field on Wednesday but without a few key players. After sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s game against Miami, Keisean Nixon was held out, as was Christian Watson, who suffered a hip injury. Nixon has, of course, added some incredible playmaking to the Packers’ kick return unit and has been a true difference-maker, currently leading the NFL in total kick return yards, despite not assuming that responsibility until Week 6, while also ranking second in yards per return per PFF.
Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in...
Bears OLs Jenkins, Whitehair poised to return against Lions
Quarterback Justin Fields looks like he'll have a little more protection when the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair expected to return from injuries
Locker Room Preview: Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard announced as guest
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the New Year’s matchup at Lambeau Field against the 12-3 Minnesota Vikings, Local 5’s Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room. Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two will highlight the positives, critique the negatives, and look forward to the final regular season game against the Detroit […]
Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas are the only cornerback duo in the NFL with four or more interceptions
For all the disappointment that the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 campaign has brought to their fans, there are still signs of a competent and talented football team that is laying in wait for another chance at a Super Bowl next season. Especially on defense, the Packers have shown a knack for forcing turnovers, and their highly effective cornerback duo of Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas has proven to be one of the best in the NFL.
Lions final injury report for Week 17: DeShon Elliott ruled out
LB Josh Woods (biceps) Ragnow did practice on a limited basis on Friday, as is becoming his weekly ritual after missing the first two days. The Pro Bowl center has battled through the injury all season.
Packers’ Allen Lazard fined $10K after highlight-reel block vs. Dolphins
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was fined over $10,000 after a shockingly good block by a receiver last Sunday. This past weekend, the Packers earned their biggest victory of the season when they went into Miami and beat a playoff-contending Dolphins squad 26-20. The Green Bay defense shined in the win, as they forced Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into three interceptions and kept the team’s slim playoff hopes alive for another week.
Vikings' GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has the Vikings on the rise
When the Minnesota Vikings decided to move on from both head coach Mike Zimmer, they wanted new leadership to lead this team to a potential Super Bowl. Moving on from both at the same time can be risky because it’s difficult enough to find a long-term solution at one of those spots let alone finding both of them.
