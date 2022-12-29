Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Westword
Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison
Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmark
The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
You Can Sip Margaritas & Shop At A Groovy Vintage Store In Colorado With A Full Bar Inside
There is a vintage shop with the most groovy shopping experience where you can sift through racks of treasures with a freshly crafted cocktail in hand. Garage Sale Vintage, located at 1460 Larimer St. in Denver, CO is a unique thrift store destination with a massive clothing selection ranging from old western apparel to kitschy Y2K fashions.
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Westword
Danico, Now the Closest Brewery to DIA, Is Off to a Strong Start
Nikki Harwood and Dave Lotierzo wanted to open a brewery for a long time. The two would go out after work at Anheuser Busch in Fort Collins, grabbing drinks with other supervisors. “We rotated shifts, so sometimes we’d get off at 7 a.m. and go out for a beer — breakfast and beer,” recalls Harwood. “It was a lot of New Belgium and Odell, but then Equinox opened up. All of us talked about how one day when we made it, we’d all band together and start a brewery ourselves.”
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich
Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
Firefighters helped defend community from Marshall Fire with skill, cans of beer
On Dec. 30, 2021, firefighters fought hurricane-force winds that fueled an inferno to defend their community from what they thought could never happen. A year later, it’s still surreal.
Westword
Mile High Tree Closed for the Season
It was fun while it lasted, but the Mile High Tree won't be around to see the new year. Owing to damage sustained during the winter storm this week, the 110-foot-high tree, which moved to Civic Center Park this year, is now closed. The New Year's Eve countdown planned for December 31 is off, and the tree will remain dark until it's removed from the park and stored for next year's celebrations.
Westword
Ten Resolutions for Downtown Denver in 2023
Downtown Denver, like most cities of its size that have been around for more than a century, has seen a number of changes. It wasn’t that long ago that downtown was the retail juggernaut of Denver, full of department stores and small retail shops and the like; around the time that began to change, Larimer Square was Denver’s Bowery, full of cheap bars and the folks who spent most of their time and money there.
Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?
A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
KRDO
Boulder Co. Sheriff: Investigation into Marshall Fire shows multiple ignition points
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year ago Friday, on Dec. 30, 2021, Colorado experienced its most destructive wildfire on record. The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, claimed the lives of two people, and caused $2 billion in damage. Now, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is providing insight into the fire investigation.
KDVR.com
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
Westword
Why Colorado Tokers Love Grandpa's Stash
Smoking weed with your parents isn't the outlier it used to be: Half of them were getting high in secret before legalization. But with your grandparents? That takes levels of diplomacy that Henry Kissinger still dreams of. Go ahead, look it up. He's alive. Coming across Grandpa's old cough medicine...
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housing
The former Radisson Hotel, Aurora.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Denver, Colo.) A new vertical that has sprouted from a Chicago-based hotel and investment company will make Denver-Aurora its first test market. Its first project will be converting the Aurora Radisson into "affordable" housing.
The best restaurant in Colorado, according to Guy Fieri
If you're looking for someone who knows good food, the so-called "Mayor of Flavortown" might be a good place to start.
Denver's police chief hints of supporting reducing traffic stops
Denver’s police chief is open to the idea of examining ways to reduce traffic stops. While that may sound like counter-productive policing, those stops sometimes escalate into violent interactions between the police and civilians and at times end in deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers. Though nothing...
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
1037theriver.com
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
Boulder Clarion
Boulder restaurant workers get scrooged over the holidays
The call and response was loud. On a chilly Saturday evening on Dec. 17, some 40 boisterous demonstrators outside Ash’Kara restaurant at 1043 Pearl St. in downtown Boulder were polite but angry. The event was hastily organized after three of the store’s employees had been fired. They had been scrooged over for the holidays.
