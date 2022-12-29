ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Westword

Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison

Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
MORRISON, CO
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
Westword

Danico, Now the Closest Brewery to DIA, Is Off to a Strong Start

Nikki Harwood and Dave Lotierzo wanted to open a brewery for a long time. The two would go out after work at Anheuser Busch in Fort Collins, grabbing drinks with other supervisors. “We rotated shifts, so sometimes we’d get off at 7 a.m. and go out for a beer — breakfast and beer,” recalls Harwood. “It was a lot of New Belgium and Odell, but then Equinox opened up. All of us talked about how one day when we made it, we’d all band together and start a brewery ourselves.”
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich

Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Mile High Tree Closed for the Season

It was fun while it lasted, but the Mile High Tree won't be around to see the new year. Owing to damage sustained during the winter storm this week, the 110-foot-high tree, which moved to Civic Center Park this year, is now closed. The New Year's Eve countdown planned for December 31 is off, and the tree will remain dark until it's removed from the park and stored for next year's celebrations.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ten Resolutions for Downtown Denver in 2023

Downtown Denver, like most cities of its size that have been around for more than a century, has seen a number of changes. It wasn’t that long ago that downtown was the retail juggernaut of Denver, full of department stores and small retail shops and the like; around the time that began to change, Larimer Square was Denver’s Bowery, full of cheap bars and the folks who spent most of their time and money there.
DENVER, CO
K99

Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?

A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher

Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
CONIFER, CO
Westword

Why Colorado Tokers Love Grandpa's Stash

Smoking weed with your parents isn't the outlier it used to be: Half of them were getting high in secret before legalization. But with your grandparents? That takes levels of diplomacy that Henry Kissinger still dreams of. Go ahead, look it up. He's alive. Coming across Grandpa's old cough medicine...
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year

2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
COLORADO STATE
Boulder Clarion

Boulder restaurant workers get scrooged over the holidays

The call and response was loud. On a chilly Saturday evening on Dec. 17, some 40 boisterous demonstrators outside Ash’Kara restaurant at 1043 Pearl St. in downtown Boulder were polite but angry. The event was hastily organized after three of the store’s employees had been fired. They had been scrooged over for the holidays.
BOULDER, CO

