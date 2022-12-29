ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit

The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…
AFP

Philippines 'concerned' over China land reclamation in disputed sea

The Philippines said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" over a report that China has started reclaiming several unoccupied land features in the disputed South China Sea. "We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea's undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award," the Philippine foreign ministry said late Tuesday in response.
The Week

The wild scandal embroiling South Africa's president

How did 20 buffalo, an elusive Sudanese businessman, and a cash-stuffed sofa lead to the potential impeachment of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa? Here's everything you need to know: What's going on with Cyril Ramaphosa? Until about six months ago, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was almost entirely expected to hold onto his presidential position come Dec. 16, the date of the African National Congress (ANC) conference. The ANC is Ramaphosa's party, as well as South Africa's ruling party.  But everything changed in June 2022, when former South African spy chief Arthur Fraser released a surprising statement that alleged he had evidence, including "photographs, bank accounts, video...
The Associated Press

Greek prime minister hails Albania’s EU integration steps

DERVICAN, Albania (AP) — The Greek prime minister on Thursday offered his country’s full support to neighboring Albania’s further integration efforts with the European Union. Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Greek minority in southern Albania, the first visit of a prime minister to Albania’s ethnic Greek minority areas...
Reuters

EU graft scandal a "socialist job" not an Italian one, PM says

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday blamed media outlets for calling the graft scandal at the European Parliament an “Italian job,” and said it should rather be called a “Socialist job,” as members of that party are involved.
BBC

Netanyahu's hard-line new government takes office in Israel

The most religious and hard-line government in Israel's history has been sworn in. Benjamin Netanyahu returns as prime minister, after his Likud party formed a coalition with ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies. There is domestic and international concern it will inflame the conflict with the Palestinians, damage the judiciary and...
Reuters

Brazil's Lula gives Marina Silva, Simone Tebet key cabinet roles

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday announced a final batch of 16 cabinet members ahead of his Jan. 1 inauguration, including some allies outside of his leftist Workers Party as he seeks to build a broader coalition.
Washington Examiner

Canada: America’s critical partner in countering communist China

As leading Pacific nations, long-time allies the United States and Canada share clear interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open and preventing Communist China from gaining an even stronger foothold there. So, when Canada recently unveiled an Indo-Pacific Strategy , it became in America’s best interest to work closely with Ottawa to help move that strategy forward.
kalkinemedia.com

3 DR Congo ministers allied to presidential rival resign

Three DR Congo ministers who are members of presidential candidate Moise Katumbi's party resigned Wednesday after the incumbent leader asked them whom they would support in coming elections. Katumbi, a wealthy 57 year-old businessman who once governed the mineral-rich Katanga region, announced earlier this month that he would run in...

