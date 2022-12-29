Read full article on original website
These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit
The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Philippines 'concerned' over China land reclamation in disputed sea
The Philippines said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" over a report that China has started reclaiming several unoccupied land features in the disputed South China Sea. "We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea's undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award," the Philippine foreign ministry said late Tuesday in response.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
The wild scandal embroiling South Africa's president
How did 20 buffalo, an elusive Sudanese businessman, and a cash-stuffed sofa lead to the potential impeachment of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa? Here's everything you need to know: What's going on with Cyril Ramaphosa? Until about six months ago, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was almost entirely expected to hold onto his presidential position come Dec. 16, the date of the African National Congress (ANC) conference. The ANC is Ramaphosa's party, as well as South Africa's ruling party. But everything changed in June 2022, when former South African spy chief Arthur Fraser released a surprising statement that alleged he had evidence, including "photographs, bank accounts, video...
Greek prime minister hails Albania’s EU integration steps
DERVICAN, Albania (AP) — The Greek prime minister on Thursday offered his country’s full support to neighboring Albania’s further integration efforts with the European Union. Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Greek minority in southern Albania, the first visit of a prime minister to Albania’s ethnic Greek minority areas...
Holy Land fight: Israeli lawmakers condemn EU's 'illegal' actions on biblical land
As Netanyahu looks set to become Israel's next prime minister, a recently leaked European Union letter has some Israeli lawmakers demanding that the EU stops it 'illegal' funding of Palestinian infrastructure projects in the West Bank.
Pakistan Diplomat Says There’s a Bounty on His Head For Calling India’s Modi a ‘Butcher’
Diplomatic tensions are high between old rivals India and Pakistan after a high-profile Pakistani diplomat said he received death threats from a member of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week. Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said in a Bloomberg interview that there’s a $240,000 reward...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Government to Boost Settlements, Governance, Religious Status Quo, Public Transport
One day ahead of the Knesset vote on the sixth Netanyahu government, the Likud party published the basic outlines of the new government. Historically, basic guidelines are not legally binding, but they mark the direction of the new government during its upcoming term. Generally speaking, the basic outlines do not...
Venezuela opposition says foreign assets will not pass to Maduro
CARACAS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela seeking to remove interim president Juan Guaido said on Thursday that step will not result in foreign assets passing to President Nicolas Maduro's government.
Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
NEW DELHI (AP) — Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India’s defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl. Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in...
EU graft scandal a "socialist job" not an Italian one, PM says
ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday blamed media outlets for calling the graft scandal at the European Parliament an “Italian job,” and said it should rather be called a “Socialist job,” as members of that party are involved.
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
BBC
Netanyahu's hard-line new government takes office in Israel
The most religious and hard-line government in Israel's history has been sworn in. Benjamin Netanyahu returns as prime minister, after his Likud party formed a coalition with ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies. There is domestic and international concern it will inflame the conflict with the Palestinians, damage the judiciary and...
Biden says he'll travel to Africa soon as he announces billions in new commitments
President Joe Biden hailed cooperation with Africa and said he looked forward to visiting the continent soon as he endeavors to expand ties in a region where China and Russia have been making inroads.
Brazil's Lula gives Marina Silva, Simone Tebet key cabinet roles
BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday announced a final batch of 16 cabinet members ahead of his Jan. 1 inauguration, including some allies outside of his leftist Workers Party as he seeks to build a broader coalition.
Washington Examiner
Canada: America’s critical partner in countering communist China
As leading Pacific nations, long-time allies the United States and Canada share clear interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open and preventing Communist China from gaining an even stronger foothold there. So, when Canada recently unveiled an Indo-Pacific Strategy , it became in America’s best interest to work closely with Ottawa to help move that strategy forward.
kalkinemedia.com
3 DR Congo ministers allied to presidential rival resign
Three DR Congo ministers who are members of presidential candidate Moise Katumbi's party resigned Wednesday after the incumbent leader asked them whom they would support in coming elections. Katumbi, a wealthy 57 year-old businessman who once governed the mineral-rich Katanga region, announced earlier this month that he would run in...
African population growth could create opportunity or crisis zone
Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum is on a mission to build about 46,000 schools in his country, which has one of lowest literacy rates in the world — and a population expected to nearly triple by 2050.
Chinese and US Fighter Jets Nearly Collide in South China Sea
The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when the Chinese People's Liberation...
