New York State

George Santos now accused of lying about his mother’s 9/11 death and attending a fancy prep school

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
 3 days ago

A series of tweets show that Republican Representative-elect George Santos of New York possibly told contradictory stories about his mother’s death and potentially lied about attending a preparatory school.

In November, Mr Santos won a seat in New York’s 3rd district when Republicans won multiple seats in the Long Island area. But since then, he’s come under fire for multiple fabrications about his resume .

On Wednesday evening, multiple people on Twitter noted that Mr Santos seemed to give contradictory stories about how his mother died.

On 12 July of last year, Mr Santos tweeted that 9/11 “claimed my mother’s life.”

But on 23 December of that same year, he tweeted that day marked “5 years since I lost my best friend and mentor” in reference to his mother.

Republican lobbyist Liam Donovan later tweeted part of Mr Santos’s campaign biography that says his mother was in the South Tower during the terrorist attacks.

“She survived the horrific events on that day, but unfortunately passed a few years later,” the bio reads.

Liberal media watcher PatriotTakes later found an interview with Mr Santos where he said both of his parents were at the World Trade Center on September 11 but said “fortunately none of them have passed.”

In addition, CNN reported that he attended the prestigious Horace Mann, a prestigious preparatory school. But the school said it had no record of him attending.

“We’ve searched the records and there is no evidence that George Santos (or any alias) attended Horace Mann,” spokesman Ed Adler told CNN.

The tweets are just the latest in a series of contradictory statements, embellishments and outright falsehoods that Mr Santos seems to have made.

The New York Times published a story showing that Baruch College, from which he said he graduated in 2010, had no record of him doing so.

Similarly, it found that the Internal Revenue Service had no record of a charity he had reportedly founded and that neither Goldman Sachs and Citigroup had any record of his employment at those firms despite him saying so.

In addition, The Jewish Daily Forward reported that despite his claiming Jewish heritage that his parents fled persecution, his mother’s parents were born in Brazil, rather than in Eastern Europe. He later said that he was “Jew-ish.”

Ed Domanico
3d ago

If you or I lied on a job application and were found out we would be summarily terminated. Why is this guy still permitted to hold office? He can’t ever be trusted.

Janalee Brunton
3d ago

As much as the media digs into politicians’ lives and personal information, how did they miss all of this? There’s so much crap about this guy and they missed it?

Avery Kender
3d ago

The good citizens of New York actually voted for this clown? Not surprising, considering we also have the likes of Cruz, Abbott, and De Santos in office as well. So apparently, voter stupidity is a national problem.

