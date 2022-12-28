Read full article on original website
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
2022: More Michiganders Hurt in Tornadoes Than Any Year Since ’97
Two people were killed and another 44 were injured in tornadoes in Michigan in 2022, the highest numbers in a quarter-century. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a total of six tornadoes were recorded in Michigan in 2022, including the devastating EF-3 twister that struck Gaylord in May.
Five Unusual Things That Are Dropped To Bring In The New Year Around Michigan
From giant anchors to a 70 pound turtle, the New Year gets rung in in some strange ways around the Mitten State. Sault Ste. Marie Drops A Giant Anchor At Midnight New Year's Eve. Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has long time relationship with Great Lakes shipping, thanks...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
11 Wild Domino’s Pizzas You Won’t Find in Michigan
When brothers Tom and Jim Monaghan started Domino's Pizza in Michigan back in 1960, there's no way they could have imagined the brand would become the largest pizza company in the world. Domino's went international in 1983 when it opened its first store outside the United States in Winnipeg, Manitoba,...
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Eminem
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, peek inside this Rochester home that once belonged to Eminem. It's absolutely beautiful but be sure to take a look at the bathrooms. Is that a hallway behind the toilet? Really? We're still scratching our heads over this.
If You Were Wondering, Here’s Where the Horses of Mackinac Island Go For The Winter
Mackinac Island is a beautiful place to visit no matter the time of the year! In a place that is famously free of cars, you'll find the downtown streets lined with bicycles and carriages in the summer and packs of snowmobiles in the winter. But have you ever wondered where...
LOOK: Here’s What Happens on Mackinac Island During the Off Season
I want to preface this by saying I am about to admit to you my most egregious Pure Michigan sin: I have never been to Mackinac Island. Please don't take my Michigander card!. When we Michiganders reference the island we're usually talking about none other than Mackinac Island. Located between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, the popular tourist spot is known to draw vacationers from far and away for its horse-drawn carriages, fudge, and scenic views of the Straits of Mackinac.
Naughty List Worthy? Santa Pulled Over By Michigan State Police
You know Santa travels at speeds faster than any vehicle on Earth. Well, that's in his sleigh, of course. When Santa drives a normal car like everyone else around Michigan, he must follow laws like the rest of us. Did Santa really get pulled over in Metro Detroit by Michigan...
Has Michigan’s Mighty Lake Superior Ever Fully Frozen Over?
When we think of Lake Superior in Michigan, we think crossing at the giant Mackinac Bridge. It's common for many of the Great Lakes to freeze at least a little bit in frigid winter temperatures. Has Lake Superior ever frozen over completely?. Reports of Lake Superior freezing over completely are...
West Michigan Woman Asks For Help Making Final Wish Come True
One west Michigan woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle: to help her dying grandmother visit friends and family in Florida one last time. Note: WKFR has a personal connection to this story. A friend of the WKFR family is asking for any and all help making one of her...
Gov. Whitmer Activates Michigan State of Emergency Operations Center Due to Winter Storm
With a blizzard warning in effect and a powerful winter storm moving through Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center as of 1 p.m. Friday. According to CNN, at least 15 people have died as the winter storm sweeps across the U.S. As of Christmas Eve...
Don’t Forget: New Laws Taking Effect in Michigan in 2023
Here we are on the brink of a new year. While we're all preoccupied with what our hopes and goals are for 2023, there are a couple of new laws coming in 2023 that you may have forgotten about. Now, these laws may or may not affect you personally, but, overall, they're bringing positive changes.
