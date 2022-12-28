ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
11 Wild Domino’s Pizzas You Won’t Find in Michigan

When brothers Tom and Jim Monaghan started Domino's Pizza in Michigan back in 1960, there's no way they could have imagined the brand would become the largest pizza company in the world. Domino's went international in 1983 when it opened its first store outside the United States in Winnipeg, Manitoba,...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Eminem

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, peek inside this Rochester home that once belonged to Eminem. It's absolutely beautiful but be sure to take a look at the bathrooms. Is that a hallway behind the toilet? Really? We're still scratching our heads over this.
LOOK: Here’s What Happens on Mackinac Island During the Off Season

I want to preface this by saying I am about to admit to you my most egregious Pure Michigan sin: I have never been to Mackinac Island. Please don't take my Michigander card!. When we Michiganders reference the island we're usually talking about none other than Mackinac Island. Located between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, the popular tourist spot is known to draw vacationers from far and away for its horse-drawn carriages, fudge, and scenic views of the Straits of Mackinac.
