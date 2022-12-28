ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

LOOK: Here’s What Happens on Mackinac Island During the Off Season

I want to preface this by saying I am about to admit to you my most egregious Pure Michigan sin: I have never been to Mackinac Island. Please don't take my Michigander card!. When we Michiganders reference the island we're usually talking about none other than Mackinac Island. Located between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, the popular tourist spot is known to draw vacationers from far and away for its horse-drawn carriages, fudge, and scenic views of the Straits of Mackinac.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids New Steak House & Sushi Restaurant Finally Opens Downtown

We knew it was coming, however not quite sure when. But the wait is over as Nagoya Habachi Steak House & Sushi restaurant has opened it's doors in downtown Grand Rapids. The new restaurant, adding itself to the growing list of wonderful downtown Grand Rapids dining, is in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center Street Northeast near the corner of Fulton and Division Avenues. To pinpoint it's location, it's in the former space of Osteria Rossa.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Three Rivers Volleyball Gets Nearly 10 Million Views on TikTok

The Three Rivers Volleyball team scores an ace on TikTok and goes mad viral in just 6 months. The Three Rivers Volleyball team can be found on the popular social media app TikTok @threeriversvolleyball. That's where they have 10.4 thousand followers and 915.4 thousand total video likes. Having nearly a million likes in 6 months is bonkers.
THREE RIVERS, MI
97.9 WGRD

11 Wild Domino’s Pizzas You Won’t Find in Michigan

When brothers Tom and Jim Monaghan started Domino's Pizza in Michigan back in 1960, there's no way they could have imagined the brand would become the largest pizza company in the world. Domino's went international in 1983 when it opened its first store outside the United States in Winnipeg, Manitoba,...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Eminem

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, peek inside this Rochester home that once belonged to Eminem. It's absolutely beautiful but be sure to take a look at the bathrooms. Is that a hallway behind the toilet? Really? We're still scratching our heads over this.
ROCHESTER, MI
97.9 WGRD

A Blizzard Last Weekend — Rain and Possibly 50° This Weekend!

Are you ready for yet another weather rollercoaster ride? It seems like this year we go from one extreme to the other in about a week's time. Last weekend, we were all hunkered down at home, cancelling our Christmas travels, because of a lot of snow, cold temperatures, and the winter blizzard named "Elliott" by the Weather Channel.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy