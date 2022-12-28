Read full article on original website
Related
Five Unusual Things That Are Dropped To Bring In The New Year Around Michigan
From giant anchors to a 70 pound turtle, the New Year gets rung in in some strange ways around the Mitten State. Sault Ste. Marie Drops A Giant Anchor At Midnight New Year's Eve. Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has long time relationship with Great Lakes shipping, thanks...
2022: More Michiganders Hurt in Tornadoes Than Any Year Since ’97
Two people were killed and another 44 were injured in tornadoes in Michigan in 2022, the highest numbers in a quarter-century. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a total of six tornadoes were recorded in Michigan in 2022, including the devastating EF-3 twister that struck Gaylord in May.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
What Is Ice Wine And Why Is Michigan ‘Ripe’ For Producing It?
I am no stranger to a good libation every now and then! I'm certainly familiar with Michigan's expansive craft beer industry and our thriving wineries, so how is it that I've never heard of "ice wine"?. Not only am I unfamiliar with ice wine, but I had no idea that...
If You Were Wondering, Here’s Where the Horses of Mackinac Island Go For The Winter
Mackinac Island is a beautiful place to visit no matter the time of the year! In a place that is famously free of cars, you'll find the downtown streets lined with bicycles and carriages in the summer and packs of snowmobiles in the winter. But have you ever wondered where...
LOOK: Here’s What Happens on Mackinac Island During the Off Season
I want to preface this by saying I am about to admit to you my most egregious Pure Michigan sin: I have never been to Mackinac Island. Please don't take my Michigander card!. When we Michiganders reference the island we're usually talking about none other than Mackinac Island. Located between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, the popular tourist spot is known to draw vacationers from far and away for its horse-drawn carriages, fudge, and scenic views of the Straits of Mackinac.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Grand Rapids New Steak House & Sushi Restaurant Finally Opens Downtown
We knew it was coming, however not quite sure when. But the wait is over as Nagoya Habachi Steak House & Sushi restaurant has opened it's doors in downtown Grand Rapids. The new restaurant, adding itself to the growing list of wonderful downtown Grand Rapids dining, is in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center Street Northeast near the corner of Fulton and Division Avenues. To pinpoint it's location, it's in the former space of Osteria Rossa.
Another Grand Rapids Blast From the Past, Kale’s Korner Bar!
Here's to another Grand Rapids "Blast from the Past," Kale's Korner, a mainstay of Bridge Street for over 40-years. Kale's Korner Bar was a little bar that anyone could stop in to for a friendly visit and a drink. You would always meet friends, or, make new ones. Order a...
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
Naughty List Worthy? Santa Pulled Over By Michigan State Police
You know Santa travels at speeds faster than any vehicle on Earth. Well, that's in his sleigh, of course. When Santa drives a normal car like everyone else around Michigan, he must follow laws like the rest of us. Did Santa really get pulled over in Metro Detroit by Michigan...
Three Rivers Volleyball Gets Nearly 10 Million Views on TikTok
The Three Rivers Volleyball team scores an ace on TikTok and goes mad viral in just 6 months. The Three Rivers Volleyball team can be found on the popular social media app TikTok @threeriversvolleyball. That's where they have 10.4 thousand followers and 915.4 thousand total video likes. Having nearly a million likes in 6 months is bonkers.
11 Wild Domino’s Pizzas You Won’t Find in Michigan
When brothers Tom and Jim Monaghan started Domino's Pizza in Michigan back in 1960, there's no way they could have imagined the brand would become the largest pizza company in the world. Domino's went international in 1983 when it opened its first store outside the United States in Winnipeg, Manitoba,...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Eminem
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, peek inside this Rochester home that once belonged to Eminem. It's absolutely beautiful but be sure to take a look at the bathrooms. Is that a hallway behind the toilet? Really? We're still scratching our heads over this.
Has Michigan’s Mighty Lake Superior Ever Fully Frozen Over?
When we think of Lake Superior in Michigan, we think crossing at the giant Mackinac Bridge. It's common for many of the Great Lakes to freeze at least a little bit in frigid winter temperatures. Has Lake Superior ever frozen over completely?. Reports of Lake Superior freezing over completely are...
From Silent Discos To Drag Shows, Here’s What You Need To Know About World of Winter in Grand Rapids
Who says you cannot have fun during the brisk winter months?. The city of Grand Rapids begs to differ. Next month, the World of Winter Festival is back in downtown Grand Rapids. "With over 100 free events, activities and outdoor art installations over two months, the festival provides an opportunity...
A Blizzard Last Weekend — Rain and Possibly 50° This Weekend!
Are you ready for yet another weather rollercoaster ride? It seems like this year we go from one extreme to the other in about a week's time. Last weekend, we were all hunkered down at home, cancelling our Christmas travels, because of a lot of snow, cold temperatures, and the winter blizzard named "Elliott" by the Weather Channel.
Experience The Biggest Light Display in West Michigan Even After Christmas Day
The feeling of Christmas is not simply for one day only. You can (and should) experience it for a few days longer if you want to. The best way to do that is to find Christmas experiences that last until the New Year. According to My Michigan Beach,. "this is...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0