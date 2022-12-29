Read full article on original website
More states are making it easier to learn how much an open job pays
More job seekers will soon be able to tell how big or small a paycheck they can expect for listed openings. Part of an effort to reduce pay disparities for women and minorities, four states — California, New York, Rhode Island and Washington — have salary transparency laws taking effect in January.
Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding bill: CBS News Flash Dec. 30, 2022
President Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending package to fund the government. It includes $45 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine. New York state’s first dispensary of legal recreational marijuana has opened in New York City. And the confetti test run in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve was a success!
Hershey's sued after study found lead and other heavy metals in its dark chocolate
Hershey's misled buyers of its dark chocolate by not disclosing the products contain lead and another potentially harmful chemical, according to a lawsuit filed against the candy maker. Nassau County, New York, resident Christopher Lazazzaro said he would not have bought dark chocolate products sold by Hershey had it revealed...
Plastic surgery provider faces federal lawsuit over allegedly posting fake reviews
A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
Teenager fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- A teenager was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Friday night. Officers were sent to an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a report that a person had been shot. Inside the building, they found a 17-year-old boy with a...
Free phone calls from California state prisons start in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting on January 1, 2023, phone and audio calls made from standard institution wall phones and tablets by an incarcerated person in a California state prison will be free of charge to the incarcerated person and their friends and families, according to an announcement announced the California Department of Corrections and […]
Judge rules suspect in Colorado voting machine tampering case is incompetent
A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday. At the request of Richard Patton's lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted.
Critics expect chaos under Illinois bail ban despite ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Critics are worried that the elimination of cash bail in Illinois starting Sunday will create chaos after a judge ruled the ban on such unconstitutional but failed to block it from taking effect. House Republicans on Thursday urged Democrats who approved the plan nearly two...
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
Keystone Pipeline back up and running after oil spill in rural Kansas creek
A damaged section of the Keystone Pipeline that spewed about 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek has been repaired, Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy announced Thursday. "After completing repairs, inspections and testing we proceeded with a controlled restart of the Cushing Extension, safely returning the Keystone Pipeline to...
Nikki Secondino charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old father Carlo Secondino in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman is accused of stabbing her 61-year-old father to death and seriously wounding her 19-year-old sister. Police said they arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino in connection to the deadly stabbing of her father, Carlo Secondino. She was charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
Suspect arrested in Idaho student murders
Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Pennsylvania in a major break in the murder case of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds last month. Danya Bacchus reports.
Denver snowstorm strands hundreds of drivers
A snowstorm buried parts of Colorado, leaving drivers stranded along Interstate 70. More than a dozen states are now under winter weather alerts. Jasmine Arenas has the latest.
Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop
A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
NYC man allegedly told his 3 kids to "keep your seat belt on" before running over wife with SUV and stabbing her
A New York City man accused by police of striking his estranged wife with an SUV and then stabbing her as their three children watched was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other crimes. Stephen Giraldo, 36, also was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment in the incidents...
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee tied to 4 other slayings, prosecutor says
A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man clad in black who...
3 parents dead after falling into frozen Arizona lake while trying "to get some pictures out on the ice"
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
Polygamous leader accused of taking over 20 wives, including underage girls, pleads not guilty as FBI investigates his community
A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Sam Bateman's case is the most recent example of law enforcement taking action...
