Manhattan, NY

CBS News

Teenager fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- A teenager was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Friday night. Officers were sent to an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a report that a person had been shot. Inside the building, they found a 17-year-old boy with a...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Judge rules suspect in Colorado voting machine tampering case is incompetent

A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday. At the request of Richard Patton's lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS News

Suspect arrested in Idaho student murders

Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Pennsylvania in a major break in the murder case of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds last month. Danya Bacchus reports.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop

A Southern California deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed, and the suspect was later shot and killed by officers following a police pursuit. Just before 2 p.m. local time, a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot after pulling over a vehicle in the city of Jurupa Valley, according to the sheriff's department. He later died of his wounds.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter's pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard's 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Polygamous leader accused of taking over 20 wives, including underage girls, pleads not guilty as FBI investigates his community

A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Sam Bateman's case is the most recent example of law enforcement taking action...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
CBS News

