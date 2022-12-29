Read full article on original website
Related
Your Last Chance For The Year North Dakota – BUY NOW!
The days are ticking down to be ringing in the New Year. AND that is not all that's ticking down, the availability to still buy the holiday batter some of us cannot imagine the holidays or winter months without. We are taking the batter that is the base to the warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention. Have you guessed yet what cocktail we are speaking of? No, NO, and a HECK NO we are not talking egg nog, we are talking Tom & Jerry Cocktails.
North Dakota Plan Now! Special Weekend For This Outdoors Activity
Gather the family, friends or anyone else that might be a North Dakota resident to try hitting the ice. We are talking about hitting the ice covering our many lakes, dams, rivers, and creeks all for an activity that typically requires a fishing license. Have you put two and two together? After a long winter already as it may seem, this opportunity comes at a wonderful time. A break in the weather, meaning temps above the donut, aka above zero, trying a new activity, and sharing the experience with others makes this the opportune time.
How you can help end the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People has been a crisis for decades. This silent plague is affecting thousands of Indigenous women and men across the country. KX News spoke with members of one organization, doing everything they can to raise awareness and bring their people home. “It’s the ones […]
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Post Office locations reopening following winter weather impacts
NORTH DAKOTA (KMOT) – A trio of post offices in southern North Dakota remained closed as of Thursday morning due to this month’s winter weather. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said facilities in Havana, Selfridge and Zeeland were still closed as of roughly 5:30 a.m. The...
newsdakota.com
Tips for Taking Someone New on Ice
With North Dakota’s free ice fishing weekend coinciding with the turn of the calendar this Dec. 31 an Jan. 1, the timing is perfect to introduce someone new – be it family member, neighbor, friend, or holdover holiday visitor – to the passion of hardwater angling. While getting ready for such a trip may seem like going through the motions for you, to someone looking to experience it for the first time, it helps to be certain that all is prepared for the trip and angling will be fast and exciting. What follows are tips to ensure that your guest anglers will get the most out of an introductory experience this weekend, or any other time they join you this winter.
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold
No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner: prepare for "significantly higher home heating costs this winter"
(Fargo, ND) -- There is bad news when it comes to the cost of heating your home. "Unfortunately, I think customers do need to be prepared for pretty significantly higher home heating costs this winter," said Julie Fedorchak, Public Service Commissioner for the State of North Dakota. Fedorchak says prices...
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
North Dakota Game and Fish Department: “DON’T feed the animals”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The heavy storm conditions across North Dakota, (and the rest of the country,) have been tough on many people — but it can be even more difficult on animals who struggle to keep warm during the winter months. In cases where we come across an animal in the cold, some of […]
kaxe.org
Ice Fishing Conditions and Tips with Jeff Sundin
He also told us about an opportunity with the MN DNR to be involved with the 2023 DNR Roundtable discussion on January 20th. There may be some first-come-first-served spots still available. Heidi Holtan has worked at KAXE/KBXE for over 22 years. She currently helms the Morning Show as News and...
kxnet.com
We’re making ND snowfall history
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’ve seen the snowiest October through December in recorded history. Find out how it stacks up to the snowiest winters of the year in this week’s Weather Whys.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota schools facing increasing levels of Meal Debt
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota schools are facing an increasing amount of meal debt as parents struggle with inflation. Pandemic-era programs providing free breakfast and lunch to all students nationwide ended in September, leaving schools go make collection calls on meal balances. Some school districts say they are seeing debt...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Highway Patrol: Fatal crashes hold steady in 2022, concern over seatbelts
(Fargo, ND) -- 2022 has been a busy year for the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Sergeant Adam Malafa caught up with News Director Kyle Cornell on WDAY Midday to break down the numbers from an eventful year on state roadways, and to talk about some trends that are concerning him and the department moving into 2023.
66 spoken languages in North Dakota: How this impacts law enforcement
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the state of North Dakota, 66 languages are spoken here.North Dakota has the highest percentage of German, Icelandic and Norwegian speakers in the entire United States.So, when law enforcement has to work with these non-English speaking individuals, it can get difficult.To help, the Justice Department is launching a new […]
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
Bison World: Financial analyst finds project profitable for the state
The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics.
agupdate.com
Increased summer precipitation expected in 2023
A mid-December winter storm left North Dakotans with nowhere to go as schools and interstates closed due to a mix of snow and ice blasting the state. As many were out with their shovels and plows clearing the way in their driveways and streets, digging out of an early winter storm could lead to thoughts of a snow-packed winter, but according to Daryl Ritchison, director of the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network, average precipitation is still expected this winter for the most part.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakotans facing skyrocketing utility costs
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are facing skyrocketing utility costs. Higher fuel prices are increasing gas and electric bills as residents struggle to keep their homes heated. Costs for new power generation facilities and wind farms are also being passed on to consumers. January is typically the coldest month of...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Championship holds its 15th tournament
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The games have begun at the North Dakota Texas Hold‘em Poker Championship and the prize is estimated to be $20,000. Sam Dickson, the 2008 champion who traveled from Canada, says he’s mediocre when it comes to reading people. ”I tend to try and guess...
Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program
During this season of gratitude, let’s think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let’s thank private landowners that opened their land to public hunters and let’s thank hunters who voluntarily donated more than $218,000 to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Block Management Program. These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing […] The post Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0