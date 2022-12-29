Just as conscious consumerism has led shoppers to question what kind of companies they’re buying from, impact investing is prompting investors to be more intentional about where they invest. According to The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment, there were $17.1 trillion in responsibly invested assets in the U.S. at the start of 2020, up 42 percent from $12 trillion just two years prior. PwC projects the market could soar to $33.9 trillion by 2026. No doubt, the unprecedented events of the last two years—including the pandemic, Black Lives Matter, the Time’s Up movement for workplace equality, rampant gun violence, and climate change—have contributed to the boom of ESG investing, defined as an investment strategy that considers organizations' social, environmental, and governing choices.

