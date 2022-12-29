Read full article on original website
Strategic Leadership for 2023
2023 has almost arrived, and the rolling evidence of a recession arrived with it. Economic downturn demands resilience from business leaders. They are on a critical mission to survive the recession and thrive afterward. Recession brings diverse terms to diverse groups of businesses. There is a group of businesses that...
Sonatafy Technology – Expanding Software Development Teams Like Never Before
Customers are a business’s most valuable resource, and knowing what a customer is looking for is vital for every business endeavor. How a customer views a business, or a company is essential for business operations, since it impacts its overall reputation. Therefore, to truly attain success, putting the customer and their needs above anything else is critical for a business.
What is CFA? Here are 5 Things You Should Know about it
One of the most popularly opted professional certificate programs in the world is the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) program. In this program, the participant is taught a range of subjects concerning advanced investment analysis, such as economics, portfolio management, and corporate finance. Presently, it has the highest level of recognition so far as finance is concerned and offers a number of benefits to its certificate holders in the industry.
The Fastest Way to Build Credibility and Scale-up a Digital Business
If you have ambitions to scale your digital business and become a leader in your field, it all starts with credibility. What is credibility? It’s the ability to engender a sense of trust in your target audience and prove you are worth investing time, and hopefully money, in. Sounds...
Prediction: Here’s How Brands Will Find Their Way Around the Social Media ‘Platform Tax’ in 2023
I spoke with a guy the other day who runs a $60-million-per-year ecommerce business. I asked what his number one problem is today. His answer: “I’m paying Google and Meta 30% of every dollar in revenue. I know customers love my product, and I’d love to have a more direct connection with them.”
5 Things Finance Advisors Factor in While Risk Profiling
Risk profiling is an important responsibility of financial advisors. For them to assess and suggest financial planning, they need every detail from their client, which can affect finances in any way. One of the things finance advisors look into is the degree of risk tolerance. Basically, they must ascertain whether and/and how far their clients are prepared to stomach losses. Risk profiling, therefore, helps finance advisors how to create a plan for their clients based on, inter alia, their risk-averse or risk-oriented temperament.
Tech Investment Show set to connect leading Web3 investors with builders
Tech Investment Show is staying on top of both the tech industry and emerging ideas throughout the world, as investors are confident in South-East Asia’s long-term prospects and spreading their bets through creativity, passion and tech knowledge from builders. Tech Investment Show brings banking, cloud funding, enterprise financial software, investment management, insurance tech, payment technology, education, health, e-commerce, Web3, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, the Metaverse, non-fungible tokens, digital assets and more. It’s crucial to comprehend these ideas and the most recent technical advancements to maximize results.
Investing for Impact: A Beginner's Guide to ESG
Just as conscious consumerism has led shoppers to question what kind of companies they’re buying from, impact investing is prompting investors to be more intentional about where they invest. According to The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment, there were $17.1 trillion in responsibly invested assets in the U.S. at the start of 2020, up 42 percent from $12 trillion just two years prior. PwC projects the market could soar to $33.9 trillion by 2026. No doubt, the unprecedented events of the last two years—including the pandemic, Black Lives Matter, the Time’s Up movement for workplace equality, rampant gun violence, and climate change—have contributed to the boom of ESG investing, defined as an investment strategy that considers organizations' social, environmental, and governing choices.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce Launches FinTech Business Group
The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched a new FinTech- and payments-focused business group. The aim of the group is to bring together companies in the FinTech and payments space to encourage collaboration, engage in dialogue, and advocate for policy change. Announced in a press release on Monday (Dec. 26),...
AML Requirements and Best Compliance Practices for Payment Processors
As the industry for payment processors grows so does some of its concerns surrounding Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements, namely with the risks of transaction laundering. However, there are ways you can protecting your company from shady practices like money laundering, fraud, and other financial crimes. Transaction laundering, for example, proves...
DHgate wins the “Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform” at Global Brand Magazine’s Global Brand Awards 2022
DHgate has been recognized by Global Brands Magazine’s annual awards as the Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform. The Global Brands Magazine’s awards night took place at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, on the 10th of December 2022 in its bid to identify the world’s most prominent brands under various categories. As part of the judging process, more than 18,000 companies from 130 countries were evaluated. At the end of the year, more than 100 companies under technology awards category across different regions were announced.
Fintech Alviere Comments on What Organizations Should Consider When Looking for Embedded Finance, BaaS Providers
Recently, we connected with the Alviere team. They discussed licensing in the embedded finance sector. According to Alviere, licensing in embedded finance is one of the most important areas in the financial industry. As explained by Alviere, the OCC is watching banking-as-a-service (BaaS) and embedded finance’s unfettered growth – as...
Just Like F1, Social Commerce Needs Precision and Speed
With its feedback, creation and conversation loops, social commerce mimics circuit-based Formula 1 races. And success on the track and on social media isn't purely about who is the quickest. Instead, it’s about strategy, precision and avoiding critical mistakes. The Opportunity With Social Commerce. Social inspires purchases in the...
The Year in Payments: From BNPL to FTX to the Digital Economy
Looking for analysis of everything from the digital economy to consumers’ instincts about inflation? Let Monday be your guide. “Monday.” It comes from the Anglo-Saxon word Mōnandæg, meaning “the moon’s day.” And long before the Anglo-Saxons, the Babylonians believed the same. Not much...
Optoro Appoints Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer
Ali Brings Decades of Experience Scaling SaaS Companies to Propel Optoro’s Next Phase of Growth. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns, announced the appointment of Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer. Ali has an exceptional track record of scaling high-growth technology businesses and is being brought on to lead Optoro in its next phase of growth. After 15 years of building the company, Co-founders Tobin Moore and Adam Vitarello will transition to new roles at Optoro with a focus on strategic growth initiatives and key partnerships.
State Bank of Vietnam Reports Progress in Cashless Payments Adoption
The State Bank of Vietnam is working to expand the use of cashless payments in rural areas. Thus far, mobile money, one of the financial solutions in Vietnam’s cashless payment system, has expanded to 72,000 point-of-sale (POS) locations across the country, with more than half of them being in regions that are remote, rural and isolated, Vietnam Economy News said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release.
Bitfarms CEO Emiliano Grodzki Resigns Amid Industry Struggles
The mining firm has named president and COO Geoffrey Morphy as its new chief executive officer. Emiliano Grodzki has stepped down as CEO of leading Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms, joining a long list of crypto executives who resigned from their positions amid the bear market this year. The mining company...
Difference between Data Security and Data Privacy
Most of you connected to the world of data are in a misconception that both the terms data privacy and data security are same and are just the synonyms. But that’s not correct and here’s an explanation: Data Privacy is the word used to the practice of handling the data like how it is being collected, stored, used and whether it is covered under any compliance. Data Security is different and is related to the practice of keeping the data safe from fraudulent access by securing it with encryption, authentication and such stuff.
