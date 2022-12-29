ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ceoworld.biz

Three areas where technology is impacting business

The days of technology as an afterthought are gone. Technology is driving business outcomes like never before. Companies are being forced to think differently – it is not just thinking out of the box, it is rebuilding or redesigning the box to tackle an ever-changing business landscape. The old...
thefastmode.com

Modern Tools to Automate Network Planning, Ordering, and Expense Management Featured

Network service providers play a fundamental role in our daily lives, from enabling us to work from home to connecting us with clients and colleagues across the globe. None of this would be possible without a massive amount of behind-the-scenes technology that facilitates network planning, resource and inventory management, ordering, invoicing, and more.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
money.com

Highest Paying Retail Jobs

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
bankautomationnews.com

Top 5 stories of 2022: Bank and fintech partnerships, acquisitions

Financial institutions looking to modernize their internal systems in 2022 have often turned to fintech acquisitions or partnerships for cloud computing, digital banking, robotic process automation, payments capabilities and more. Here are Bank Automation News’ five most-read transaction stories of 2022: 1. Envestnet acquires business intelligence firm Truelytics Wealth management giant Envestnet acquired business intelligence […]
GOBankingRates

5 Best Tech Jobs for the Future

Tech has been one of the fastest-growing and highest-paying fields across all industries for the better part of 25 years. But, if you haven't yet joined the workforce that drives the modern world,...
ceoworld.biz

Strategic Leadership for 2023

2023 has almost arrived, and the rolling evidence of a recession arrived with it. Economic downturn demands resilience from business leaders. They are on a critical mission to survive the recession and thrive afterward. Recession brings diverse terms to diverse groups of businesses. There is a group of businesses that...
ceoworld.biz

What is CFA? Here are 5 Things You Should Know about it

One of the most popularly opted professional certificate programs in the world is the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) program. In this program, the participant is taught a range of subjects concerning advanced investment analysis, such as economics, portfolio management, and corporate finance. Presently, it has the highest level of recognition so far as finance is concerned and offers a number of benefits to its certificate holders in the industry.
US News and World Report

Future of Work: Back to the Office

(Reuters) - Employers have been asking workers with increasing urgency this year to return to the office, while workers are demanding flexibility, creating a tussle that is yet to be resolved as 2022 draws to a close. Hybrid arrangements, where workers go into the office part of the week, have...
salestechstar.com

Optoro Appoints Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer

Ali Brings Decades of Experience Scaling SaaS Companies to Propel Optoro’s Next Phase of Growth. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns, announced the appointment of Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer. Ali has an exceptional track record of scaling high-growth technology businesses and is being brought on to lead Optoro in its next phase of growth. After 15 years of building the company, Co-founders Tobin Moore and Adam Vitarello will transition to new roles at Optoro with a focus on strategic growth initiatives and key partnerships.
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Japan (December 29, 2022)

As of December 29, 2022, Tadashi Yanai was the wealthiest man in Japan, with an estimated net worth of 30.1 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Masayoshi son (No. 2, $22.3 billion), Takemitsu Takizaki (No. 3, $21.1 billion); and Takahisa Takahara (No. 4, $7.2 billion). Masatoshi Ito is the fifth-richest person...

