Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
See inside a 958-foot cargo ship, from the crew's living quarters to the massive engine room
A merchant mariner gave a tour of a 958-foot cargo ship in 2019 that showed the intricacies of the hulking freighters that haul 90% of the world's goods. In the video, second mate Bryan Boyle records the vast array of machinery that keeps the ship moving, as well as the crew's and officers' living quarters on the Maersk ship, which was built in 2006.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
NASA Mulls Using SpaceX to Rescue Astronauts After Russia’s Space Station Leak
On Dec. 15, NASA and its astronauts faced a scary situation when a Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked to the International Space Station sprung a massive coolant leak, shortly before a spacewalk was set to commence by a pair of Russian cosmonauts. The crew on board is safe and not in any immediate danger, but two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut were supposed to use the Soyuz vehicle to return back to Earth early next year. With the spacecraft’s status in limbo, NASA and Roscosmos (Russia’s space agency) have been trying to figure out their options for how to move forward.To...
NASA's X-59 Supersonic Plane Gets Powerful Engine For Quieter Flight
Planes that can travel faster than the speed of sound — supersonic aircraft — have been around for a long time. Today, however, most supersonic planes are military planes that are designed for highly specific use cases like stealth and reconnaissance missions. The era of supersonic passenger flight ended in 2003 following the retirement of the only commercial supersonic passenger aircraft type in the world — the Concorde. While there were several reasons for the demise of the Concorde, one of the major problems associated with supersonic planes continues to trouble aerospace engineers worldwide even today.
The Six European Bases Where The US Is Storing Nuclear Bombs
The nine countries known to have nuclear weapons keep their stockpiles within their national boundaries or loaded on submarines that prowl beneath the waves of the world’s oceans. Or at least, that is what they wish everyone believed. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) In 2019, the Belgian newspaper De Morgen acquired […]
Alpha Receives US Patent for Electric Vehicle System
IRVINE, Calif. – Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent No. 11505265 Multipurpose Vehicle System, further strengthening Alpha’s intellectual property position for electric vehicle development. “We are proud to receive recognition by the USPTO for our...
Britons in China reveal Covid sufferers can ‘just walk out’ of quarantine as cases surge
Expats living in China say they have been startled by the speed with which pandemic restrictions have been lifted and how some remaining rules are not being enforced despite cases surging.Britons described a mix of relief that restrictions had been lifted and worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, just as the UK finally tightened restrictions on arrival from the country on Friday. William, a Shanghai-based English teacher who asked to be referred to only by his first name, managed to fly into China despite having tested positive for coronavirus just days before while spending Christmas in...
Troubles aside, Xi says China on 'right side of history'
BEIJING — (AP) — China "stands on the right side of history," the country's leader Xi Jinping said Saturday in a New Year's address that came as questions swirl over his government's handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad. Speaking on national television...
The Oldest Wartime Leaders in History
Whether it is running the affairs of state or directing complicated military maneuvers, age has not necessarily been a hindrance to wartime leadership. (These are the countries with the oldest leaders.) To compile a list of the oldest wartime leaders in history, 24/7 Tempo consulted sources including Britannica and Historynet. Besides leaders of nations, we […]
Ram reveals the name for its electric truck set to compete with Ford Lightning, Silverado EV
Ram’s electric truck is set to debut in less than a week, and up until recently, it wasn’t exactly clear what it would be called. A new trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office indicates it could go by the name Ram 1500 REV. Ram...
How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775
We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
First Drive: This Reimagined 1950s Austin-Healey Lets You Relive the Golden Age of British Motoring
Launched in 1952, the Austin-Healey 100 heralded a golden age for British sports cars. While America gorged on chrome and tail fins, Brits got their kicks in affordable roadsters such as the Healey, MGA, Triumph TR2 and Lotus 7. These traditional cars distilled driving to the basics, with a stick shift, rear-wheel drive and just enough power to have fun. A modern take on the “Healey Hundred”—named after its ability to reach 100 mph—needs to strike a delicate balance, then. Shoehorning in a V-8, widening the track or fitting rubber-band tires would miss the point. Perhaps that’s why aspiring luxury brand...
ŠKODA expands ENYAQ Coupé iV range with three new models
Milton Keynes – ŠKODA has announced pricing and final specifications for its expanded ENYAQ Coupé iV range. The new models, which sit below the recently introduced vRS sporting flagship, give ŠKODA customers looking to switch to the award-winning, all-electric ENYAQ iV even more choices. The full...
NWTN Delivers First Batch of Electric Vehicles to Client in the UAE
DUBAI, UAE – NWTN Inc., an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world, today announced that it delivered 20 range-extended electric vehicles (“R-EEVs”) to M93 CAR RENTAL at its newly constructed facility in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (“KEZAD”). The delivery kicks off NWTN’s plan to provide the UAE market with a range of innovative products and solutions to promote the region’s transformation to sustainable energy.
Take A Look At AJS Motorcycles 2022 Bike And Scooter Range
British motorcycle brand AJS brought a range of its machines to the U.K.’s biggest motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live, at the end of 2022. Once known for its competition machines, the marque now specializes in 125cc learner bikes and scooters, with plans to move up to some 250cc offerings sometime in 2023.
Making aviation history: When a SAAB J37 almost shot down an SR-71
In 1986, Business Insider reports, a Swedish-made jet fighter, a J37 "Viggen," managed to get a missile and visual lock on one of the fastest aircraft in history; the infamous Lockheed SR-71 "Blackbird." This was completely unexpected and, unsurprisingly enough, was a day that went down in aviation history. The...
Citroën UK opens order books for New ë-C4 X Electric
New ë-C4 X Electric has a new distinctive silhouette – combining sleek fastback looks with the higher ride height and robust styling of an SUV. Citroën has opened its order books for New ë-C4 X Electric – the brand’s first electric-only car to be launched in the UK. Its distinctive silhouette combines the sleek lines of a fastback with the ride height, practicality, and robust styling of an SUV. Available with an efficient 100kW electric motor, New ë-C4 X Electric is capable of 222 miles (WLTP combined) on a single charge. Prices start from £31,995 MRRP OTR.
BMW’s Electric Cars Will Shift To Solid State Batteries
Earlier this month, one of BMW's top engineers for its next-generation batteries think that we've reached the peak of what lithium-ion batteries are capable of. Any improvements from here on for the current lithium-ion batteries will mostly be focused on lowering their cost or improving their energy density. For us to truly meet our goals, the jump toward solid-state batteries is inevitable, and BMW is also on board with this tech.
