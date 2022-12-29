ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

teslarati.com

New and used Tesla prices plunge, bringing unique opportunity to buyers

New and used Tesla prices have plunged recently, giving buyers a unique opportunity. Tesla has been criticized by car buyers, government representatives, and investors alike for having prices too high for average Americans to afford, especially for a brand that prides itself on leading the EV revolution. But now, that problem may finally be being addressed as the company has issued discounts for new vehicles, and its used offerings have plunged in price.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Top Speed

Prices For New And Used Tesla Models Are Sinking Fast

Early 2022 saw demand for electric vehicles rise sharply, and Tesla, one of the foremost EV producers in the U.S., reaped the benefits. The price of fuel, bolstered by the Russian attack on Ukraine, continued to rise, and many Americans began swapping their fossil fuel-propelled vehicle for a more environmentally-friendly Tesla. This isn't a surprise, since Tesla has long been a leader in the EV landscape and thus has created a niche and dedicated following. Though Tesla's year started out with the automaker riding high, 2022 is ending on a sour note with prices for its new and used models free-falling.
The US Sun

New one-seat car has 10 jet engines and can fly itself

THE first flying car available to the public has been revealed - and it's fast approaching its U.S. debut. And in 2023 — you could be one 25 people selected to test-ride this futuristic vehicle. Zapata is an innovation research and development company based in France. Over the past...
theevreport.com

Davinci Motor’s Futuristic Electric Motorcycle DC100 Set for US Launch at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS – Davinci Motor, a fast-growing Chinese manufacturer of high-performance robotic electric motorcycles, will showcase its futuristic DC100 electric motorcycle at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s most influential global tech event, marking the first time that the company’s products have landed in the US market.
conceptcarz.com

SsangYong Rexton named 'Best Value 4x4 2023' by 4x4 Magazine for six consecutive years

SsangYong Motors has collected yet another award for its flagship Rexton, which has been named as the 'Best Value' off-roader, for an unprecedented sixth year running in the '4x4 of the Year 2023' awards, sponsored by BFGoodrich. Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK, said: 'Winning one 'best value'...
theevreport.com

NWTN Delivers First Batch of Electric Vehicles to Client in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE – NWTN Inc., an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world, today announced that it delivered 20 range-extended electric vehicles (“R-EEVs”) to M93 CAR RENTAL at its newly constructed facility in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (“KEZAD”). The delivery kicks off NWTN’s plan to provide the UAE market with a range of innovative products and solutions to promote the region’s transformation to sustainable energy.
The Independent

msn.com

Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks

We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
teslarati.com

Tesla Fremont Factory pickup center is packed with cars amid end-of-year push

The year is ending in a few days, and all signs are pointing to Tesla pushing deliveries all the way until the end of the year. This was hinted at in a recent flyover of the Fremont Factory, Tesla’s California-based electric vehicle production facility. Tesla’s Fremont Factory is no...
Jalopnik

Used Tesla Prices Plummet, Ending The Days Of Sky-High Demand

The floor falls out from under used Tesla prices, while the company slashes Shanghai production — and automakers as a whole consider doing the same. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Good Luck Offloading That Used Tesla. Tesla’s cars once...
torquenews.com

Tesla's 4680 Battery Breakthrough: The Good, the Bad, and What It Means For You

Last night Tesla made a very big announcement about its new 4680 battery production record. I thought it was not bad and still think it's a great progress and a key achievement for Tesla in the battery sphere. But I heard some great comments from you under my earlier report and wanted to prepare this follow up report because there are things, which I think are very important for you to know in order to put things about Tesla's 4680 battery cell production in perspective.

