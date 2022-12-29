Read full article on original website
msn.com
See inside a 958-foot cargo ship, from the crew's living quarters to the massive engine room
A merchant mariner gave a tour of a 958-foot cargo ship in 2019 that showed the intricacies of the hulking freighters that haul 90% of the world's goods. In the video, second mate Bryan Boyle records the vast array of machinery that keeps the ship moving, as well as the crew's and officers' living quarters on the Maersk ship, which was built in 2006.
teslarati.com
New and used Tesla prices plunge, bringing unique opportunity to buyers
New and used Tesla prices have plunged recently, giving buyers a unique opportunity. Tesla has been criticized by car buyers, government representatives, and investors alike for having prices too high for average Americans to afford, especially for a brand that prides itself on leading the EV revolution. But now, that problem may finally be being addressed as the company has issued discounts for new vehicles, and its used offerings have plunged in price.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Where are Subarus Made?
Subarus are getting more popular by the day, but where do they come from? The post Where are Subarus Made? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
generalaviationnews.com
What are the advantages to a high compression conversion of my aircraft’s engine?
Question for Paul McBride, the General Aviation News engines expert: I’m not even considering doing a conversion, but I am curious to know: What is the advantage to doing a high compression conversion to a Lycoming O-320 (from 150 hp to 160 hp)?. I suppose the obvious answer is...
Top Speed
Prices For New And Used Tesla Models Are Sinking Fast
Early 2022 saw demand for electric vehicles rise sharply, and Tesla, one of the foremost EV producers in the U.S., reaped the benefits. The price of fuel, bolstered by the Russian attack on Ukraine, continued to rise, and many Americans began swapping their fossil fuel-propelled vehicle for a more environmentally-friendly Tesla. This isn't a surprise, since Tesla has long been a leader in the EV landscape and thus has created a niche and dedicated following. Though Tesla's year started out with the automaker riding high, 2022 is ending on a sour note with prices for its new and used models free-falling.
New one-seat car has 10 jet engines and can fly itself
THE first flying car available to the public has been revealed - and it's fast approaching its U.S. debut. And in 2023 — you could be one 25 people selected to test-ride this futuristic vehicle. Zapata is an innovation research and development company based in France. Over the past...
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
theevreport.com
VOLTERRA Motors to Collaborate with Instituto Europeo di Design to Develop Electric Motorcycle Prototype
NEW YORK – VOLTERRA Motors, a United States-based All-Electric Powersports Vehicles Manufacturer, announced a collaboration with Instituto Europeo di Design (“IED”) in Turin, Italy, for master’s degree students to design a fully-electric, next-generation touring motorcycle for VOLTERRA. This program took place during the first semester of...
This VW Bus Lookalike Is Actually Built by Subaru
Would you drive a half-size VW bus that rides on an AWD Subaru drivetrain? The post This VW Bus Lookalike Is Actually Built by Subaru appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Air One eVTOL Successfully Makes First Full Transition Flight, Gets Ready For Production
Air, an Israeli electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft company, shared a video that showcases its latest development efforts with the One, its flagship flying machine that has been in the making since 2017. In the video embedded at the top of the article, the Air One eVTOL takes...
theevreport.com
Davinci Motor’s Futuristic Electric Motorcycle DC100 Set for US Launch at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS – Davinci Motor, a fast-growing Chinese manufacturer of high-performance robotic electric motorcycles, will showcase its futuristic DC100 electric motorcycle at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s most influential global tech event, marking the first time that the company’s products have landed in the US market.
conceptcarz.com
SsangYong Rexton named 'Best Value 4x4 2023' by 4x4 Magazine for six consecutive years
SsangYong Motors has collected yet another award for its flagship Rexton, which has been named as the 'Best Value' off-roader, for an unprecedented sixth year running in the '4x4 of the Year 2023' awards, sponsored by BFGoodrich. Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK, said: 'Winning one 'best value'...
A new wireless EV charging road is currently under construction in Germany
As reported by Businesswire, Germany's first-ever public wireless road project will use technology from a top supplier of wireless and in-road wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging for commercial and passenger EVs. The initiative will charge an electric bus that is traveling to the city. Electreon, the chosen supplier, is a...
theevreport.com
NWTN Delivers First Batch of Electric Vehicles to Client in the UAE
DUBAI, UAE – NWTN Inc., an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world, today announced that it delivered 20 range-extended electric vehicles (“R-EEVs”) to M93 CAR RENTAL at its newly constructed facility in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (“KEZAD”). The delivery kicks off NWTN’s plan to provide the UAE market with a range of innovative products and solutions to promote the region’s transformation to sustainable energy.
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory pickup center is packed with cars amid end-of-year push
The year is ending in a few days, and all signs are pointing to Tesla pushing deliveries all the way until the end of the year. This was hinted at in a recent flyover of the Fremont Factory, Tesla’s California-based electric vehicle production facility. Tesla’s Fremont Factory is no...
Jalopnik
Used Tesla Prices Plummet, Ending The Days Of Sky-High Demand
The floor falls out from under used Tesla prices, while the company slashes Shanghai production — and automakers as a whole consider doing the same. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Good Luck Offloading That Used Tesla. Tesla’s cars once...
torquenews.com
Tesla's 4680 Battery Breakthrough: The Good, the Bad, and What It Means For You
Last night Tesla made a very big announcement about its new 4680 battery production record. I thought it was not bad and still think it's a great progress and a key achievement for Tesla in the battery sphere. But I heard some great comments from you under my earlier report and wanted to prepare this follow up report because there are things, which I think are very important for you to know in order to put things about Tesla's 4680 battery cell production in perspective.
