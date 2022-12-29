ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
CBS Minnesota

Long COVID: What scientists have learned about the symptoms

A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond. Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public's consciousness in early 2020. Rachel Pope, of Liverpool, took to Twitter in late March 2020 to describe her bedeviling symptoms, then unnamed, after a coronavirus infection. Elisa Perego in Italy first used the term "long COVID," in a May tweet that year. Amy Watson in Portland, Oregon, got inspiration in naming her Facebook support group from...
WebMD

Is Long COVID Less Likely With Omicron Strains?

Dec. 28, 2022 -- Whether it’s an effect of vaccination, immunity from previous infections, or perhaps evolution, doctors are beginning to hope the Omicron variant of the coronavirus might be milder. They’re also hoping it may be less likely to cause long COVID. It’s still very much worth...
The Hill

CDC warns of future surge in diabetes among young Americans

Story at a glance The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday warned a surge of diabetes among young Americans is on the horizon, saying diagnoses for the population are expected to soar in the coming decades. The CDC cited a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care, which models a…
MedicalXpress

Where do reproductive-age women receive preventive health care?

While preventive health care is usually associated with primary care providers, a majority of office visits for preventive services among reproductive-age women happened with obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYNs), a University of Massachusetts Amherst study shows. Even among reproductive-age women with chronic health conditions, over 40% of preventive care visits were with OB-GYNs....
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir reduces risks for COVID-19 in seniors

(HealthDay News) — Nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir reduces the risk for hospitalization or death after an outpatient diagnosis of COVID-19 among older adults, according to a study published online Dec. 13 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Scott Dryden-Peterson, MD, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined...
Shin

Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda

If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.
CBS News

Diabetes rates may surge in US young people, study finds

The number of people under age 20 with type 2 diabetes in the US may increase by nearly 675% by 2060 if trends continue, researchers say, with an increase of up to 65% in young people with type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes -- in which the pancreas makes little...
Cancer Health

Segregation in U.S. Counties Influence Cancer Risk and Mortality

A new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Clemson University shows residential racial and economic segregation was associated with cancer mortality at the county level in the United States. The most segregated communities had a 20% higher mortality rate for all cancer types combined. The association was strongest for lung cancer with a 50% higher mortality in the most segregated counties. The study was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology.
WBAY Green Bay

CDC warns: Future surge in Diabetes could dramatically impact people under 20 in U.S

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of young people under age 20 with diabetes in the United States is likely to increase more rapidly in future decades, according to a new modeling study published today in Diabetes Care. Researchers forecast a growing number of people under age 20 newly diagnosed with diabetes during 2017–2060.
hcplive.com

Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant

New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
studyfinds.org

A single group meditating in the U.S. could lower the nation’s stress levels, study says

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — When a portion of the population practices transcendental meditation, the whole nation’s stress levels go down, according to a 17-year-long study. In Iowa, a 1,725-person group practiced transcendental meditation for four years. During that period, all stress indicators in the U.S. started decreasing. The group size represents the square root of one percent of the American population.
