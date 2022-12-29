Read full article on original website
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Did You Know? It’s Illegal to Leave the House if you Have a Common Cold in Washington
It's that time of year when common colds are more common than usual. Noses are running, Nyquil is more scarce and sick days are being used more than typical. But did you know that in the state of Washington it's actually against the law for you to leave the house? It could get you a ticket and have to pay a fee.
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
Wichita Eagle
2 children died from invasive strep A in Colorado. What to know as CDC issues warning
Invasive strep A infections in children have health officials in both the U.S. and abroad warning about rising cases and reported deaths. You may have heard about different types of infections caused by group A strep bacteria, such as strep throat, scarlet fever and cellulitis. But on rare occasions, this...
Long COVID: What scientists have learned about the symptoms
A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond. Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public's consciousness in early 2020. Rachel Pope, of Liverpool, took to Twitter in late March 2020 to describe her bedeviling symptoms, then unnamed, after a coronavirus infection. Elisa Perego in Italy first used the term "long COVID," in a May tweet that year. Amy Watson in Portland, Oregon, got inspiration in naming her Facebook support group from...
WebMD
Is Long COVID Less Likely With Omicron Strains?
Dec. 28, 2022 -- Whether it’s an effect of vaccination, immunity from previous infections, or perhaps evolution, doctors are beginning to hope the Omicron variant of the coronavirus might be milder. They’re also hoping it may be less likely to cause long COVID. It’s still very much worth...
CDC warns of future surge in diabetes among young Americans
Story at a glance The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday warned a surge of diabetes among young Americans is on the horizon, saying diagnoses for the population are expected to soar in the coming decades. The CDC cited a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care, which models a…
MedicalXpress
Twin study confirms childhood leukemia starts in the womb and could help guide screening when only one twin is affected
By studying rare cases of identical twins with leukemia, scientists have shed new light on the origins of the most common type of childhood cancer—confirming it originates in the womb but that events after birth determine whether or not clinical leukemia develops. Findings from researchers at The Institute of...
Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The highly-contagious Omicron subvariant XBB has surged to more than 50% of COVID-19 cases in the northeastern United States and risks spreading fast as millions of Americans begin holiday travel on Friday.
MedicalXpress
Where do reproductive-age women receive preventive health care?
While preventive health care is usually associated with primary care providers, a majority of office visits for preventive services among reproductive-age women happened with obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYNs), a University of Massachusetts Amherst study shows. Even among reproductive-age women with chronic health conditions, over 40% of preventive care visits were with OB-GYNs....
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir reduces risks for COVID-19 in seniors
(HealthDay News) — Nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir reduces the risk for hospitalization or death after an outpatient diagnosis of COVID-19 among older adults, according to a study published online Dec. 13 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Scott Dryden-Peterson, MD, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined...
Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda
If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.
CBS News
Diabetes rates may surge in US young people, study finds
The number of people under age 20 with type 2 diabetes in the US may increase by nearly 675% by 2060 if trends continue, researchers say, with an increase of up to 65% in young people with type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes -- in which the pancreas makes little...
American life expectancy is now at its lowest in nearly two decades
A new report shows the pandemic and the overdose crisis helped push down the average life expectancy in the U.S. for a second year in a row.
Segregation in U.S. Counties Influence Cancer Risk and Mortality
A new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Clemson University shows residential racial and economic segregation was associated with cancer mortality at the county level in the United States. The most segregated communities had a 20% higher mortality rate for all cancer types combined. The association was strongest for lung cancer with a 50% higher mortality in the most segregated counties. The study was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology.
Parents can’t rely on Biden admin’s help with drugs children need
Drug shortages are scaring parents and ‘anemic response’ from the Biden administration isn’t helping. US needs to manufacture its own essential medicines.
WBAY Green Bay
CDC warns: Future surge in Diabetes could dramatically impact people under 20 in U.S
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of young people under age 20 with diabetes in the United States is likely to increase more rapidly in future decades, according to a new modeling study published today in Diabetes Care. Researchers forecast a growing number of people under age 20 newly diagnosed with diabetes during 2017–2060.
hcplive.com
Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant
New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
studyfinds.org
A single group meditating in the U.S. could lower the nation’s stress levels, study says
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — When a portion of the population practices transcendental meditation, the whole nation’s stress levels go down, according to a 17-year-long study. In Iowa, a 1,725-person group practiced transcendental meditation for four years. During that period, all stress indicators in the U.S. started decreasing. The group size represents the square root of one percent of the American population.
