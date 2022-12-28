ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This minimal + visually light seating collection is inspired by the gentle curves of the hillsides

We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure! Hence, this piece of furniture needs to be not only comfortable but ergonomic, and aesthetic as well. And one such design I recently came across is the Terra seating collection.
homedit.com

Adobe Architecture Style and History

Adobe-style architecture is a house design made of soil and organic materials. It’s also known as a Pueblo-style home. The adobe-style architecture features a rusty, coarse exterior aesthetic. Adobe architecture dates back to the years before 5100 B.C. Indigenous Pueblo people used the building method to construct homes from...
homedit.com

Antebellum Architecture: The History and Characteristics of This American Architectural Style

Antebellum architecture describes the grand Southern American homes built in the early 19th century until the Civil War ended in 1865. Antebellum, meaning before the war, has the distinct connotation of large homes built in the Neoclassical style like Greek Revival. But there are also antebellum homes featuring Georgian, Italianate, and Gothic Revival styles.
GEORGIA STATE
homedit.com

Eastlake Style: Guide to This Decorative Victorian Movement

The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of the late 19th century, encompassing architecture and furniture. Charles Eastlake, a British writer and architect, began the Eastlake movement. He promoted the use of furniture made by craftsmen that took pride in their work. The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of...
New York Post

Top 2023 interior design trends, according to home decor experts

We’ll say it once and we’ll say it again: this is your sign to add some oomph and vibrancy to your home if you’ve been wanting to renovate. Cutting right to the chase, we turned to an home decor expert on the top interior design trends predicted to be at the forefront for 2023.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 furniture designs of 2022

What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. And we came across a couple of excellent designs in 2022! They will add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility and functionality in the least. From a unique bookshelf that doubles up as a side table to a coffin-inspired office chair – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs in 2023.
caandesign.com

Black and White Timeless Versatility: Monochrome Interior Design Style

Black and White Timeless Versatility: Monochrome Interior Design Style. The monochrome interior design style feature one dominant color. This can range from black and white to grayscale. But what about colors outside of the traditional spectrum of red, green, blue, yellow, etc.? If you’ve wondered how to make a space feel cohesive without being too dull, it might be because you have yet to think about the possibilities.
yankodesign.com

This collection of curvy furniture pieces made from linoleum gives the material a new identity

A graduate of Design Academy Eindhoven, Lina Chi decided to revamp the usage of linoleum – by creating a collection of curvy and quirky furniture designs built from single sheets of linoleum. Quite aptly named ‘Linoleum’, Chi hopes to reinvent the material and provide it with a new identity. Linoleum is a biodegradable material, created using a combination of biomaterials such as cork, wood dust, and limestone, which are further mixed with linseed oil, and then coated on a jute fabric backing.
homedit.com

How to Build a Pergola

You can build a freestanding pergola or a modern version wall-mounted to your home’s exterior. Here’s how to build a pergola – step by step. Pergolas provide the perfect amount of shade on hot summer days. They also create a focal point that can add value to your home. And best of all, they are customizable.
12tomatoes.com

Man Creates Folding Staircase To Save Space In Small House

Modern furniture has come a long way and you just never know what you are going to see in the average residence these days. Ideas that once seemed unattainable have now become commonplace and we are 100 percent here for it. JD Chambers of Rainfall Projects is a builder with some serious skills. We cannot get over how cool his latest creation is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy