Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
This minimal + visually light seating collection is inspired by the gentle curves of the hillsides
We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure! Hence, this piece of furniture needs to be not only comfortable but ergonomic, and aesthetic as well. And one such design I recently came across is the Terra seating collection.
homedit.com
Adobe Architecture Style and History
Adobe-style architecture is a house design made of soil and organic materials. It’s also known as a Pueblo-style home. The adobe-style architecture features a rusty, coarse exterior aesthetic. Adobe architecture dates back to the years before 5100 B.C. Indigenous Pueblo people used the building method to construct homes from...
homedit.com
Antebellum Architecture: The History and Characteristics of This American Architectural Style
Antebellum architecture describes the grand Southern American homes built in the early 19th century until the Civil War ended in 1865. Antebellum, meaning before the war, has the distinct connotation of large homes built in the Neoclassical style like Greek Revival. But there are also antebellum homes featuring Georgian, Italianate, and Gothic Revival styles.
homedit.com
Eastlake Style: Guide to This Decorative Victorian Movement
The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of the late 19th century, encompassing architecture and furniture. Charles Eastlake, a British writer and architect, began the Eastlake movement. He promoted the use of furniture made by craftsmen that took pride in their work. The Eastlake style was an artistic movement of...
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
livingetc.com
Officially 2023's big decor trend, transitional-style kitchens are so uplifting to live in. Here's how to style one
It’s easy to see why transitional-style kitchens are so popular right now. By combining vintage and contemporary aesthetics, transitional spaces flit between eras. And, being so carefree and seemingly not bound by any design rules they end up feeling relaxed, fresh and highly personal. When done correctly, bringing old...
New York Post
Top 2023 interior design trends, according to home decor experts
We’ll say it once and we’ll say it again: this is your sign to add some oomph and vibrancy to your home if you’ve been wanting to renovate. Cutting right to the chase, we turned to an home decor expert on the top interior design trends predicted to be at the forefront for 2023.
"It's One Of The Most Difficult Styles To Execute": Interior Designers Are Getting Very Honest About 2023 Home Decor Trends
"These make no sense and never will, not to mention Gen Z will tell you you're 'out of touch.'"
livingetc.com
Curved sofas have been THE design trend of the year and these perfect 10 examples show why and how to style them
Once in a while, an interiors shift comes along that feels nothing short of seismic. Forget notoriously capricious color trends – these are ideas that speak to wider notions about the way we live, work and decorate. A case in point? Curves. Just as arched windows and doorways appeared...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 furniture designs of 2022
What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. And we came across a couple of excellent designs in 2022! They will add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility and functionality in the least. From a unique bookshelf that doubles up as a side table to a coffin-inspired office chair – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs in 2023.
caandesign.com
Black and White Timeless Versatility: Monochrome Interior Design Style
Black and White Timeless Versatility: Monochrome Interior Design Style. The monochrome interior design style feature one dominant color. This can range from black and white to grayscale. But what about colors outside of the traditional spectrum of red, green, blue, yellow, etc.? If you’ve wondered how to make a space feel cohesive without being too dull, it might be because you have yet to think about the possibilities.
yankodesign.com
This collection of curvy furniture pieces made from linoleum gives the material a new identity
A graduate of Design Academy Eindhoven, Lina Chi decided to revamp the usage of linoleum – by creating a collection of curvy and quirky furniture designs built from single sheets of linoleum. Quite aptly named ‘Linoleum’, Chi hopes to reinvent the material and provide it with a new identity. Linoleum is a biodegradable material, created using a combination of biomaterials such as cork, wood dust, and limestone, which are further mixed with linseed oil, and then coated on a jute fabric backing.
homedit.com
How to Build a Pergola
You can build a freestanding pergola or a modern version wall-mounted to your home’s exterior. Here’s how to build a pergola – step by step. Pergolas provide the perfect amount of shade on hot summer days. They also create a focal point that can add value to your home. And best of all, they are customizable.
House Digest Survey: Which Paint Color Would You Prefer For Your Kitchen?
Do you like to stay on point with the latest trends or have you settled on a color scheme that will wear well over time? Here's what our readers had to say.
Leveled-Up Fish and Chips Turns a Basic Meal Into Something Luxurious
We’ve never seen Fish and Chips look this delicious.
How Creative Are You? Scientists Developed a 4-Minute Test to Find Out
A simple quiz can shed some light on how you problem-solve.
The Evie smart ring is a health tracker made specifically for women
If you like it (health tracking) you'd better put a ring on it (your finger)
12tomatoes.com
Man Creates Folding Staircase To Save Space In Small House
Modern furniture has come a long way and you just never know what you are going to see in the average residence these days. Ideas that once seemed unattainable have now become commonplace and we are 100 percent here for it. JD Chambers of Rainfall Projects is a builder with some serious skills. We cannot get over how cool his latest creation is.
Comments / 0