Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Cost?
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with plenty of luxury features at its top trim level. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV)
Heated seats can draw power away from your electric car's battery, but its not as much as you think. The post Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Prices For New And Used Tesla Models Are Sinking Fast
Early 2022 saw demand for electric vehicles rise sharply, and Tesla, one of the foremost EV producers in the U.S., reaped the benefits. The price of fuel, bolstered by the Russian attack on Ukraine, continued to rise, and many Americans began swapping their fossil fuel-propelled vehicle for a more environmentally-friendly Tesla. This isn't a surprise, since Tesla has long been a leader in the EV landscape and thus has created a niche and dedicated following. Though Tesla's year started out with the automaker riding high, 2022 is ending on a sour note with prices for its new and used models free-falling.
generalaviationnews.com
What are the advantages to a high compression conversion of my aircraft’s engine?
Question for Paul McBride, the General Aviation News engines expert: I’m not even considering doing a conversion, but I am curious to know: What is the advantage to doing a high compression conversion to a Lycoming O-320 (from 150 hp to 160 hp)?. I suppose the obvious answer is...
Is Jeep 4xe for Hybrids, Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) or Electric Vehicles (EVs)?
Jeep is debuting more 4xe models across its lineup. Are these SUVs hybrid, plug-in hybrids, or full on EVs? The post Is Jeep 4xe for Hybrids, Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) or Electric Vehicles (EVs)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Where are Subarus Made?
Subarus are getting more popular by the day, but where do they come from? The post Where are Subarus Made? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Top Consumer-Rated Used SUVs of the 2021 Model Year
Here's a look at the four best consumer rated 2021 model year used SUVs according to J.D. Power collected data. The post 4 Top Consumer-Rated Used SUVs of the 2021 Model Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla owners waiting in large queue at charging station in Wodonga, Victoria/NSW border
Australian Tesla drivers have been forced to wait in 90-minute queues at charging stations as thousands take to the roads over the holiday period.
theevreport.com
EnergyLink to Install EV Charging Stations in 2023
DENVER, CO – Leveraging its experience in engineering, procuring, and constructing utility-scale solar, energy storage, geothermal, and other related solutions, EnergyLink will be making its first foray into installing EV charging stations in 2023. Through partnerships with MidwayUSA, Shelter Insurance, Colorado State University, and municipalities such as Paragould, Arkansas, and Aurora, Colorado, EnergyLink has seen an increased desire from corporations and local governments alike to move towards electrification. With this in mind, installing electric vehicle charging stations will be the company’s next venture.
theevreport.com
VOLTERRA Motors to Collaborate with Instituto Europeo di Design to Develop Electric Motorcycle Prototype
NEW YORK – VOLTERRA Motors, a United States-based All-Electric Powersports Vehicles Manufacturer, announced a collaboration with Instituto Europeo di Design (“IED”) in Turin, Italy, for master’s degree students to design a fully-electric, next-generation touring motorcycle for VOLTERRA. This program took place during the first semester of...
Why Is the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Down in 4th Place?
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 is one of the best options, right? Well see why rivals like the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid outrank the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. The post Why Is the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Down in 4th Place? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
Hello EV, goodbye Fiesta – we look at the most anticipated new cars of 2023
TO many of us, the most significant car event next year isn’t an arrival but an exit. Ford will stop making the Fiesta and they won’t replace it. The manufacturer has found it can’t make money from the cut-throat hatchback market, so it’s turning its back on huge crowds of loyal buyers.
theevreport.com
NWTN Delivers First Batch of Electric Vehicles to Client in the UAE
DUBAI, UAE – NWTN Inc., an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world, today announced that it delivered 20 range-extended electric vehicles (“R-EEVs”) to M93 CAR RENTAL at its newly constructed facility in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (“KEZAD”). The delivery kicks off NWTN’s plan to provide the UAE market with a range of innovative products and solutions to promote the region’s transformation to sustainable energy.
This VW Bus Lookalike Is Actually Built by Subaru
Would you drive a half-size VW bus that rides on an AWD Subaru drivetrain? The post This VW Bus Lookalike Is Actually Built by Subaru appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla employee on going back to Rolls-Royce: one of the “toughest decisions in my life”
A Tesla employee who left Rolls-Royce is returning to the legacy automaker in what he described as one of the toughest decisions of his life. Niklas Lohse left Rolls-Royce after eleven years to work for Tesla. In a LinkedIn post, Lohse described the decision to return to Rolls-Rouse as one of the toughest in his life.
torquenews.com
Tesla's 4680 Battery Breakthrough: The Good, the Bad, and What It Means For You
Last night Tesla made a very big announcement about its new 4680 battery production record. I thought it was not bad and still think it's a great progress and a key achievement for Tesla in the battery sphere. But I heard some great comments from you under my earlier report and wanted to prepare this follow up report because there are things, which I think are very important for you to know in order to put things about Tesla's 4680 battery cell production in perspective.
I’ve turned my mobility scooter into a Lambretta lookalike – it drives women wild, says pensioner
A PENSIONER is lapping up the attention after turning his mobility scooter into a Lambretta lookalike. Terry Heath, 68, has kitted out his four-wheeler with mirrors, lights and flags straight out of 1979 mod flick Quadrophenia. The great-grandad claims he drives women wild when he rides to the bookies. The...
Only 1 Automaker Has 3 Models With Improved Reliability on Consumer Reports’ New Survey
After calculating the predicted reliability ratings of more than 300,000 cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs, Consumer Reports found that only one automaker had three models with improved reliability. The post Only 1 Automaker Has 3 Models With Improved Reliability on Consumer Reports’ New Survey appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0