Prices For New And Used Tesla Models Are Sinking Fast

Early 2022 saw demand for electric vehicles rise sharply, and Tesla, one of the foremost EV producers in the U.S., reaped the benefits. The price of fuel, bolstered by the Russian attack on Ukraine, continued to rise, and many Americans began swapping their fossil fuel-propelled vehicle for a more environmentally-friendly Tesla. This isn't a surprise, since Tesla has long been a leader in the EV landscape and thus has created a niche and dedicated following. Though Tesla's year started out with the automaker riding high, 2022 is ending on a sour note with prices for its new and used models free-falling.
EnergyLink to Install EV Charging Stations in 2023

DENVER, CO – Leveraging its experience in engineering, procuring, and constructing utility-scale solar, energy storage, geothermal, and other related solutions, EnergyLink will be making its first foray into installing EV charging stations in 2023. Through partnerships with MidwayUSA, Shelter Insurance, Colorado State University, and municipalities such as Paragould, Arkansas, and Aurora, Colorado, EnergyLink has seen an increased desire from corporations and local governments alike to move towards electrification. With this in mind, installing electric vehicle charging stations will be the company’s next venture.
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks

We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
NWTN Delivers First Batch of Electric Vehicles to Client in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE – NWTN Inc., an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world, today announced that it delivered 20 range-extended electric vehicles (“R-EEVs”) to M93 CAR RENTAL at its newly constructed facility in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (“KEZAD”). The delivery kicks off NWTN’s plan to provide the UAE market with a range of innovative products and solutions to promote the region’s transformation to sustainable energy.
Tesla's 4680 Battery Breakthrough: The Good, the Bad, and What It Means For You

Last night Tesla made a very big announcement about its new 4680 battery production record. I thought it was not bad and still think it's a great progress and a key achievement for Tesla in the battery sphere. But I heard some great comments from you under my earlier report and wanted to prepare this follow up report because there are things, which I think are very important for you to know in order to put things about Tesla's 4680 battery cell production in perspective.

