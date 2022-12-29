Read full article on original website
10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022
2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
The best movies of 2022
From 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' Boston.com readers and our entertainment writer share their picks for the year's best. In what was supposed to be the year of triumphantly returning to the movie theater post-pandemic, 2022 ended up being more of a mixed bag. There were triumphs, like Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” landing almost $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. But the total box office grosses still haven’t come back to 2019 levels, and the films hurt the most are the types of movies you’d expect to see on a Best Movies of 2022 list.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
‘Glass Onion’ Lands With a Splash on Netflix, But Not in Its Top 5 Film Debuts
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Rian Johnson film that renewed the conversation over the coexistence of theaters and streaming services, has become Netflix’s sixth biggest film debut. Glass Onion was streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days since bowing Dec. 23, the streaming service said Tuesday. That puts it behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable (85.86. million hours) and The Gray Man, the pricey Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans feature that bowed to 88.55 million hours in July. Those films stand at Netflix’s No. 5 and No. 4 debuts, respectively, since the streamer began releasing such records in 2021.More from...
As The Best Animated Feature Competition Heats Up, Can Netflix Or Another Newcomer Bring Home The Oscar?
Disney swept the animation category with three nominations last Oscar season, culminating in a win for Encanto. This year, Netflix is coming on strong with more than a few contenders, including Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. DreamWorks Animation is back with a few contenders of its own, while Apple, A24 and GKIDS are seeking their first Oscar win for Best Animated Feature. With only five nominations available, who will go on to compete for the prize? Walt Disney Studios has a few contenders this year, but their frontrunner is Pixar’s Turning Red. Director Domee Shi revisited her own awkward teen years to create a story of a...
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
Stanley Kubrick And Tom Cruise Pushed TAR's Todd Field To Start Directing His Own Movies
Todd Field is once again in Academy Award conversations thanks to his work on "Tár." The psychological drama stars Cate Blanchett as the titular world-famous composer has been described as one of the tensest films to come out of 2022, and audiences shouldn't be surprised if it snags a couple of Oscar nominations later in 2023. Blanchett has already been nominated for a Golden Globe, with plenty of other outlets praising her performance, in particular (via NBC News). However, the movie only managed to come together under the watchful eye of Field.
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Amid Many ‘Safe’ Films, a Few Are Acts of Daring
At the 2022 global box office so far, every movie in the top 10 is a sequel. Every single one of them. Film fans often gripe that Hollywood has no imagination. Ah, the innocence of non-pros! They don’t understand that Hollywood is simply giving the audience what they want. It’s a business, and sequels/franchises keep the lights on at the studios. But there are some who persuaded the money people to take big risks. So let’s salute the filmmakers and studios that didn’t play it safe this year. Everything Everywhere All at Once Writer-directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert take their characters through multiple realities. It’s...
Noah Baumbach Netflix movie with Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler is on the way: sources
Netflix has greenlit a new movie starring Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler, to be directed by Noah Baumbach, an industry source exclusively told The Post. Details on the upcoming film are scarce, but the project is in early development. Baumbach signed an exclusive multi-year deal to make movies for the streamer in January 2021, after his “Marriage Story” was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, and won Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. The Post has reached out to Netflix for comment. On the surface, it’s a match made in Hollywood: multiple A-listers with an Oscar-nominated director (original screenplay for “Marriage Story”...
The year's best movies include a trio of films set in Ireland, a culinary thriller and an animated shell
No matter how you chose to watch your movies, 2022 brought notable films everyone should seek out.
‘Thirteen Lives’: Read The Screenplay Behind Ron Howard’s Harrowing Tale Of Survival
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. On June 23, 2018, a young Thai soccer team and their coach became trapped in a cave when an early monsoon hit. Director Ron Howard became entranced by the harrowing 18-day ordeal to rescue them, and decided that he needed to tell the story on film. “I honestly felt that this was a movie for this moment,” Howard said during a panel for the Amazon Studios movie at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. “I thought it was an object lesson...
Werewolves of Berlin
If you’re hoping that Nazi werewolves are a kind of new villain, like the Nazi zombies that have been popular for the last decade, you may be disappointed in Burial. Rather than a horror tale of the supernatural sort, writer/director Ben Parker spins a WWII thriller more interested in the cancerous effect of a cult of personality.
'Jackie Brown' Review: Quentin Tarantino's Flawed But Underrated Blaxploitation Homage
When you think of influential directors of the 1990s, Quentin Tarantino jumps to the top of many people’s lists. He exploded onto the scene with his feature debut, Reservoir Dogs, and then completely reshaped how audiences experienced film in his follow-up, Pulp Fiction, which is widely considered a masterpiece. For this third film, Jackie Brown, Tarantino flips the script by adapting the novel Rum Punch and paying homage to the blaxploitation movies of the 1970s, shifting perspective towards a Black middle-aged working woman as his protagonist. Pam Grier plays the titular role and is joined by fellow acting heavyweights Robert Forster, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert De Niro, and Michael Keaton.
Director of ‘most controversial film ever’ Ruggero Deodato dead aged 83
Director of ‘most controversial film ever’ Ruggero Deodato dead aged 83. Ruggero Deodato, renowned as the director behind the “most controversial film ever”, has died aged 83.
