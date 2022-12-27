Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber is reportedly about to sell his music rights for $200 million. Here’s why back catalogs are big business
Bieber could be joining musicians like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen by selling his music rights for hundreds of millions of dollars.
EW.com
Babylon number 'My Girl's P---y' is, in fact, a real song from 1931
Damien Chazelle's Babylon is a Hollywood narrative of excess and debauchery, but if you think he didn't do his research, well, he's got you licked. The film, which hits theaters Dec. 23, is full of nods to the era of Hollywood's transition from silents to talkies, some more surprising than others. Babylon opens on a massive party, full of champagne, drugs, sex, and of course, entertainment.
Vinyl Just Had Its Biggest Sales Week in the U.S. in Over 30 Years
Vinyl continues to be one of the most popular physical music formats in the U.S., as it just had its biggest sales week in over 30 years. Billboard reports that over 2.2 million vinyl records were sold in the U.S. during the week ending in Dec. 22, which is its largest sales week since Luminate started counting music sales in 1991. Vinyl saw a 46.7 percent increase in sales that week as compared to the week prior, which implies that records were a popular gift for the holidays.
The Most Watched Netflix Movies of 2022
With days left to go in 2022, Netflix has revealed the titles that were the biggest hits of the year. It is an ... interesting list. As Netflix does with all of their lists of highly-watched content, they measure popularity by the amount of hours of a title viewed in its first 28 days of availability for streaming. (After that, I guess, you could watch 120 million hours of Marmaduke and it won’t make a bit of a difference.)
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Claps Back at Internet Misogynist Andrew Tate in the Most Iconic Way
Greta Thunberg is one of the world's most recognizable environmental activists, and as evidenced by her Twitter, one of the spiciest. On Dec. 28, she clapped back at internet troll Andrew Tate in the most amazing way possible. Tate attempted to taunt Thunberg by asking for her email address so...
45 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Earns Her First Gold Album
Dolly Parton had already been a country star for a number of years by the time she released her 16th studio album, Here You Come Again, but the crossover success of the record launched the second phase of her career, in pop music, and earned the superstar her first gold album on Dec. 27, 1977 -- 45 years ago today.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Is the First Vinyl Record to Outsell CDs Since 1987
Taylor Swift keeps breaking records with her latest album, Midnights. It’s been reported that the hit LP is the first vinyl to outsell CDs since 1987. So far, Midnights has sold roughly 800,000 vinyl copies. “It’s a watershed moment for the entire music industry,” Kim Bayley, the chief executive...
Guitar World Magazine
The story of the 1950s Fender “Payola” Telecasters, which featured one of the wildest guitar mods of all time
Used by early session musicians and championed by players such as Bruce Springsteen, these heavily modded models were originally devised for two reasons: economy and output. From wringing out extra tone through weird and wonderful electrical wiring to blasphemous body botch jobs that convert single-cuts to double-cuts, guitar owners usually mod their electric guitars for two reasons: to boost their tonal palette and to improve their playability. The unusual aesthetic outcomes are just an added bonus.
The best songs of 2022
With 2022 fading into the rearview, it's time to revisit the songs that kept us company on this long 12-month drive. Grab your headphones — these are the best tracks of the year, according to the critics: The big picks 'Titi Me Preguntó,' Bad Bunny Bad Bunny's smash "Titi Me Preguntó" has unsurprisingly dominated a number of year-end lists, including round-ups from Esquire, Pitchfork, and Time. The tune marks Benito Martinez Ocasio's first solo foray into dembow, a Dominican genre reminiscent of reggaeton, and offers listeners a tongue-in-cheek look at the rapper's "amiable disregard for monogamy" as disclosed to his stereotypically concerned Latin...
Secretary of State Blinken releases 2022 Spotify playlists
Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled two year-end Spotify playlists on Thursday. Driving the news: This is the second year Blinken has put together playlists showcasing music from home and abroad he's been listening to. The first playlist, "At Home," features his top American hits of 2022, and includes Taylor...
