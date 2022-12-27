Read full article on original website
The Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022
Along with their weekly list of the most watched shows of the moment, Netflix also took these final days of 2022 to announce the TV series that were most watched on the streaming service over the entirety of the year. As you might have guessed given all the internal Netflix records they both broke over the course of 2022, the top shows of the year were Stranger Things Season 4 and Wednesday Season 1.
The Best Box-Office Flops of 2022
It was a great year for movies — but it wasn’t necessarily a great year for movie theaters. There were some bright spots amidst the summer movie season, but there were also very lean periods where the major studios’ output slowed to a trickle, and the films that did get released failed to connect with audiences. While things were greatly improved from 2020 and 2021, if you compared 2022’s yearly box-office total ($7.1 billion as of this writing) compared to any pre-pandemic year — like 2019 and its $11.3 billion — it’s clear that theaters’ financial recovery still has a long way to go.
‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Reunites in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Featurette
When That ’90s Show debuts on Netflix next month, it will be 16 years since That ’70s Show ended its first run on Fox. (There was a That ’80s Show in between, but we don’t talk about that.) When the series returns, it will mostly focus on a new cast of teenagers living in Wisconsin in the 1990s — but many of the franchise’s original stars will appear in guest roles, and Eric Forman’s parents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith), are full-time characters as well.
The Top 5 Celebrities we’d kill to see at Emerald City Comic Con
It's official, Emerald City Comic Con has announced its dates for 2023 and will kick off on March 2nd through the 5th. They've already named a few guests, mainly big-voice actors from hit cartoons and movies. They've also announced stars like David Tennant from Doctor Who. However, they're still getting...
America’s 10 Most-Googled Musicians of 2022
Billions of fans Googled their favorite musicians this past year. Did yours make the top list?. CelebTattler researched Google search data for the top 150 artists in the U.S. this year. The majority of the musicians fans searched for in 2022 either released new music or toured. Although she was...
Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest
After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!
45 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Earns Her First Gold Album
Dolly Parton had already been a country star for a number of years by the time she released her 16th studio album, Here You Come Again, but the crossover success of the record launched the second phase of her career, in pop music, and earned the superstar her first gold album on Dec. 27, 1977 -- 45 years ago today.
