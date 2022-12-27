It was a great year for movies — but it wasn’t necessarily a great year for movie theaters. There were some bright spots amidst the summer movie season, but there were also very lean periods where the major studios’ output slowed to a trickle, and the films that did get released failed to connect with audiences. While things were greatly improved from 2020 and 2021, if you compared 2022’s yearly box-office total ($7.1 billion as of this writing) compared to any pre-pandemic year — like 2019 and its $11.3 billion — it’s clear that theaters’ financial recovery still has a long way to go.

