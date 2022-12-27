Read full article on original website
Related
4 Reasons People Hate living in Washington State
Washington is one state that's perfect for raising a family and watching your kids become upstanding young adults with an appreciation of the natural beauty around them. It's loved by so many people who wouldn't move for the world, but that doesn't mean some people hate it here. So we...
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US
Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon
If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State
People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
4 WA Power Grid Attacks on Christmas Leave 14,000 Without Power
There have been 4 confirmed attacks on the Washington State power grid on Christmas this year leaving thousands without power. Details are just starting to emerge. Christmas Attack on Four Different Washington Power Substations. Details first emerged after reports of power outages all over Pierce County on Christmas Day. Crews...
See the Photos & Help Find These 30 Missing Children from Idaho
The hope is that every single child is found alive, the families, friends, and loved ones are on the lookout and you can be too. Take a look at all these photos, share the information on your timelines, and let's get as many eyes on these missing teens and young adults from Idaho as we can.
Amazing and Insane New Laws Coming to Washington State in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close we're about to see some new laws going into action at the first of 2023. Many may not even pertain to you, but they may to someone you know. Or some laws will directly affect you but you didn't know it or may not know about it until it's too late. Here's a list of new laws to consider in 2023.
Here is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Washington State Right Now
I'm all about eating cheap but sometimes you just feel like splurging on yourself and your loved ones. According to LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant belongs to Metropolitan Grill. Or The Met as its regulars call it. Metropolitan Grill offers a wide variety of dinner options but is also open...
5 places Perfect for Filming a Movie in Washington
When people think about filming movies they don't usually think of Washington State. No, they imagine the land of Hollywood or traveling to the ancient lands of Ireland or Egypt. However, a lot of today's blockbusters are just filmed in front of Green Screens at an undisclosed location. However, some...
The Cheapest Place to Live in California
With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
Crumbl Cookies Under Fire for Violating Huge Child Labor Laws
Crumbl took the world by storm with their famous cookies, huge, soft, moist, gourmet even. With a menu that keeps on changing to bring us a bite of every cookie imaginable what could go wrong?. Well as it turns out Crumbl has been caught breaking some severe laws and ones...
Yakima Sees First Flu Death as Cases Rise Statewide
The flu is making a lot of people sick in the state of Washington and it's killing others. Officials at the Yakima Health District are reporting the first flu death for the county this flu season. They say the person was over 65-years-old but no name has been released. Health officials say they've seen flu activity increase since mid-September but the area is also seeing a large number of cases of RSV as well.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0