Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report
The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” has landed with a thud in Arizona. In early October, with flu cases raging, RSV cases the highest in ten years and COVID cases on the rise, health officials predicted a banner year for respiratory diseases. It has not played...
buffalonynews.net
Traffic Accidents Soar to 15-Year High for Arizonians: New Phoenix-based Valley Injury Law Opens Doors to Address Rising Number of Injury Claims Statewide
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Valley Injury Law has opened an office in Phoenix to take on a recent spike in injuries resulting from traffic accidents throughout the region. Founder Travis Meltzer, a practicing attorney in Arizona and Nevada, opened the firm amidst a population boom....
AZFamily
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested
According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert...
newsnationnow.com
Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall
(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
12news.com
Arizona Department of Child Safety under fire for reports of unsafe living conditions in group homes
12News has been reporting on DCS throughout 2022. The department has been under scrutiny after multiple allegations went unreported.
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
Arizona Department of Gaming reports $41.9 million in tribal gaming contributions to the state for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
News Release Arizona Department of Gaming The Arizona Department of Gaming announced today $41,876,352 in tribal gaming contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund for the second quarter of Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. This amount represents a 95 percent increase when compared to the same quarter of FY ...
An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots
Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
KOLD-TV
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It’s no surprise that New Year’s eve is the most dangerous holiday. “I do personal injury work. So, on New Year’s Day and the days that follow unfortunately that’s when my phones are the busiest and I’d rather them not be,” said Marc Lamber an attorney with Fennemore law firm.
Top Arizona vistas to go birding in 2023
If you’re an avid birder, Arizona should be at the top of your list for birding n 2023. With its diverse landscape, ranging from the Sonoran Desert to the mountains of the Colorado Plateau, Arizona is home to a wide variety of avian species. From the iconic Montezuma Quail of the south to the brilliant colours of the painted redstart in the north, the state is a birders paradise. With its mild climate and range of habitats, a birding tour of Arizona is sure to provide plenty of opportunities to see a variety of birds in their natural environment. Whether you’re looking to explore the desert oases of the south or witness the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, Arizona offers something for all birders to enjoy.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs’ Pick for Top Doctor Hints at Shift from Ducey’s Management of COVID Pandemic
Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs’ selection of Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services marks another likely point in policy changes in contrast to outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration. Cullen promoted strict coronavirus measures in the county, which includes Tucson, when it...
PLANetizen
Arizona Tapping Groundwater to Fuel Suburban Growth
“Water supplies are shrinking throughout the Southwest, from the Rocky Mountains to California, with the flow of the Colorado River declining and groundwater levels dropping in many areas. The mounting strains on the region’s water supplies are bringing new questions about the unrestrained growth of sprawling suburbs,” writes Ian James for the Los Angeles Times.
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.
Lake Mead Update: Are Water Levels Rising?
In July, the lake's water levels were the lowest they have been since the reservoir was first constructed in the 1930s, at 1,040 feet.
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
Comments / 0