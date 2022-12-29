ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Mirror

Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
buffalonynews.net

Traffic Accidents Soar to 15-Year High for Arizonians: New Phoenix-based Valley Injury Law Opens Doors to Address Rising Number of Injury Claims Statewide

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Valley Injury Law has opened an office in Phoenix to take on a recent spike in injuries resulting from traffic accidents throughout the region. Founder Travis Meltzer, a practicing attorney in Arizona and Nevada, opened the firm amidst a population boom....
AZFamily

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested

According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert...
newsnationnow.com

Arizona to pay $76M to take down border shipping container wall

(NewsNation) — After Arizona spent more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars putting up shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border, the state is now shelling out more than $76 million to remove them, according to a contract with AshBritt, Inc. Shipping containers removed from the border will be taken...
Brenna Temple

An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots

Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Brenna Temple

Top Arizona vistas to go birding in 2023

If you’re an avid birder, Arizona should be at the top of your list for birding n 2023. With its diverse landscape, ranging from the Sonoran Desert to the mountains of the Colorado Plateau, Arizona is home to a wide variety of avian species. From the iconic Montezuma Quail of the south to the brilliant colours of the painted redstart in the north, the state is a birders paradise. With its mild climate and range of habitats, a birding tour of Arizona is sure to provide plenty of opportunities to see a variety of birds in their natural environment. Whether you’re looking to explore the desert oases of the south or witness the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, Arizona offers something for all birders to enjoy.
PLANetizen

Arizona Tapping Groundwater to Fuel Suburban Growth

“Water supplies are shrinking throughout the Southwest, from the Rocky Mountains to California, with the flow of the Colorado River declining and groundwater levels dropping in many areas. The mounting strains on the region’s water supplies are bringing new questions about the unrestrained growth of sprawling suburbs,” writes Ian James for the Los Angeles Times.
