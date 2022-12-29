Read full article on original website
Alexander Takacs
1d ago
Only if your income is below $35,000 and you have to be at the lower end of the income bracket stop hyping things up for headlines,amazing this has been stuck at this figure forever everything has skyrocketed and politicians get a 24% raise
Get a payment up to $975 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program? If you hurry, there's still time to claim payment before the end of the year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975.
Stimulus update: Deadline to apply for $300 rebate program just one day away
There's only one day left for Pennsylvania residents to apply for a rebate program that could give them anywhere from $250 to $650. The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is intended to provide some financial assistance to elderly or disabled residents in the state. For both renters and homeowners, the amount received from this program will vary based on annual income, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
Pennsylvania residents have three days to apply for $650 property tax/rent rebate program
Pennsylvania residents have until Dec. 31 to apply for a rebate program that could give them up to $650.
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Pennsylvania gets $100 million for public health, worker recruitment
(The Center Square) – As the year comes to a close, Pennsylvania will get almost $100 million to improve its public health infrastructure, from employee hiring to IT upgrades. The federal funds, coming from the CDC’s Public Health Infrastructure grant program, provides $98 million to 10 county and municipal...
New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023
(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
Food Stamp Benefits Schedule for the Illinois Link Card for January 2023
In Illinois, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is in charge of SNAP, a program that aids low-income households in getting the food they require for better health. Illinois SNAP members can consider having their benefits deposited on their Illinois Link Cards every month. The same deposit schedule for SNAP benefits is used each month, and payments for January will also include the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that has been granted for 2023.
Pennsylvania will see a gas tax increase in 2023
Pennsylvania will be increasing the state gas tax by a few cents starting January 1st. The tax for regular will go up to 61 cents a gallon and will increase nearly 79 cents for diesel. A provision under a 2013 transportation law signed by then
Update on Stimulus: In 5 Days, Direct One-Time $800 South Carolina Tax Rebate Will Be Issued
The rebate amount is defined by a person’s 2021 tax liability, which is the sum that remains after subtracting any tax credits from any future income tax due. Based on the South Carolina Department of Revenue, taxpayers with a tax burden of $800 or more will get the whole amount, and those who owe money will have that amount deducted from the rebate.
The state of dentistry in Pennsylvania: 8 notes
Here are eight facts to know about dentistry in Pennsylvania:. Here is what five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 5,819 active general dentists in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has 158 dental professional shortage areas. Pennsylvania received a score of 23 out of 32 for the...
Who in Pa qualifies for internet assistance?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” Gov. Wolf said. “The need for reliable, at-home internet […]
Is Ames Department Store coming back to Pennsylvania?
(WTAJ) — In August 2002 Ames Department Stores across the country went out of business. Over 20 years later, the discount store is expected to make a comeback. While details about the store’s return are limited, an announcement from the Ames website has teased the return of the department stores in states including Pennsylvania. The […]
Big state dollars for Bucks
Democratic lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. • $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY Inc. for...
Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?
In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
Act 38 of 2020 should be repealed | PennLive letters
In the state legislature, Act 38 of 2020 sadly became law, and should be repealed. This law modified the stop-arm camera law for illegally passing school buses. It assumes a vehicle’s owner was driving, and takes away all the person’s rights. The law also will allow multiple entities to reap profits, based upon the number of tickets, which will act as an incentive to make sure the tickets keep flowing.
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
New PA Laws coming into effect in 2023
Cambria County, PA — Governor wolf has signed legislation for a handful of impactful laws. They will take effect come January 1st, of 2023. These laws include a crackdown on people who have not paid more than $250 in their turnpike tolls. Another law now states that you can...
Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up of a leadership board, personnel committee, legal counsel, and seven advisory committees that are divided into subcommittees. All these groups are tasked with advising on policy, troubleshooting in state departments, and in some cases, recommending candidates and conducting interviews. ...
Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
