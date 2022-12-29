Read full article on original website
Indiana’s Weather Update
Areas of fog this morning will yield to a pleasant first day of 2023. Increasing southerly winds will promote heavy rain and a few t-storms Monday night through AM Tuesday, as well as near-record warmth Tuesday. Seasonably cold conditions return later this week. #INwx #nwsind https://t.co/sIeiJbsHBl. My Huge Radar has...
Mild weather start to 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
Indiana’s Weather For The Weekend
Here’s the computer modeling showing the relentless rain expected Friday in central Indiana. Rainfall totals from Friday into Saturday morning could exceed one inch over most of central Indiana. (Less around Lafayette, where totals should range from one-half to one inch.) The second round of rain (and storms) late...
Major storm system impacts Midwest
Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
Indiana State Police final statistics for the Christmas weekend weather
Between Thursday evening, December 22 through Sunday morning, December 25, northwest Indiana experienced the most hazardous weather conditions in years. Wind gusts up to 45mph, nearly 36 hours of minus-zero degree temperatures, and snow combined to make holiday travel a nightmare for motorists and for state police. White-out conditions existed on some stretches of I/80-94 and I-65.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
2022 Annual Licenses Are Valid Through March 31
Heads up, hunters and anglers! All 2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. The 2023 licenses go on sale in January. Order yours as soon as you can. Have questions? To ask about your online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control permits, email INHuntFish@dnr.IN.gov or call 317-232-4082.
Indiana State Police send extra patrols, reminders ahead of New Year’s
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As millions prepare to celebrate the start of 2023, Saturday also marks one of the busiest travel days for Indiana State Police. As a result, Sgt. Matt Ames said ISP has been prepping accordingly. “Overall we will see a lot of traffic on New Year’s Eve weekend,” he said. “A lot […]
ISP provide crash numbers following winter storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thursday marks one week since a winter storm rolled through the Wabash Valley, leaving plenty of snowfall and subzero temperatures for Hoosiers around the state. On Wednesday, state police provided the updated crash numbers from last weekend. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said in the Putnamville District, there were […]
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
For My Money, This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
Indiana hosts guided hikes, horse rides, off-road drives on New Year’s Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone with a new year’s resolution to get outdoors more, to get more exercise, or both can walk at a state park on Sunday. All state parks and state forests are hosting guided hikes or other events for New Year’s Day. Janet Holcomb, the wife of Gov. Eric Holcomb, was captured on Twitter when she joined the hike at Brown County State Park to start 2022.
New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday
A quirk in Indiana's turn-signal statutes that puts just about every motorist traveling the Crossroads of America at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time goes away Sunday. Current law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they're about to make a...
Indiana flu death total increases to 73 for the year
There have been 73 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across the state of Indiana — an increase from 64 deaths last week.
More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
Her mom is sick in Indiana, so when Southwest canceled her flight, she started driving
HOUSTON — The travel nightmare across the country has affected so many people in so many ways. Southwest Airlines canceled 61% of its flights on Wednesday and has already canceled 58% of its flights Thursday, according to FlightAware. For Melissa Clark, it started on Monday, when she was supposed...
Indiana women help rescue missing Ohio 5-month-old
(NewsNation) — Two Indiana mothers are being hailed as heroes after leading police to missing 5-month-old baby Kason Thomass after he and his twin brother were taken when their mother’s car was stolen. NewsNation affiliate WCMH in Columbus, Ohio, spoke with the two women. Thomass was found alive...
Indiana Flu Update
As flu cases continue to rise across the state, one Hoosier doctor has some suggestions on how to stay safe. Recent statistics show that 64 Hoosiers have died of flu-related illness so far this year, with thousands more falling ill. These numbers could be even higher now, as the holidays have delayed some reports. Dr. Ethan Charles Blocher-Smith, Outpatient Family Medicine Physician with IU Health in Fishers, says these numbers are significantly higher than they were at this time last year. He attributes this spike to various causes, including a more dangerous strain of the flu. However, Dr. Blocher-Smith urges you to get this year’s vaccine. He says getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself, though he notes that it will take your body about two weeks to build an immunity after getting the vaccine. Other ways to stay safe include washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask, and seeing a medical professional if sick to possibly access an anti-viral treatment. Unfortunately, some of these anti-viral treatments are not as readily available as they have been in the past. So, the shortage of medications like Tamiflu makes seeing a doctor even more important if you feel you might have the flu.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
