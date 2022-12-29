ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular 2000s Video Vixen Karrine Steffans Reveals She’s Expecting With Nigerian Reality Show Star

 1 day ago

The former video vixen who made waves in the rap industry after exposing several artists and her intimate relations with them is expecting her second child, she announced on Instagram.

Karrine Steffans, who now goes by Elisabeth Ovesen, announced the news in a post of her holding a positive pregnancy test.

“For some women, women like me, these two lines are scary. They conjure feelings of fear and anticipation, anxiety and confusion. Memories of past reproductive and pregnancy traumas rise to the surface,” she wrote in the caption. “Frantic calls to the doctor, emergency appointments, blood work and ultrasounds — not just to check on the new life developing inside, but the scars, the tumors, the cysts. Appointments about life and death.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3724cc_0jxdfAAz00

She continued: “Discussions about the dangers associated with pregnancy and birth at this age, with this trauma. Bed rest is certain and nothing else. Thank you, @chefkwameonwuachi for the most exciting, most terrifying gift. I don’t know what comes next, but I know I can’t do it without you.”

The best-selling author is currently dating actor and chef Kwame Onwuachi, 33, a Bronx-born Nigerian-American chef best known for starring in the 2015 season of the hit reality show competition Top Chef. He was recently named the “Rising Star Chef of The Year” by the James Beard Foundation.

Steffans is the mother to Naim Wilson, a son she shares with rapper Kool G Rap. In 2006, she released Confessions of a Video Vixen, a tell-all book exposing dozens of rappers she’s slept with and the trauma it caused her as a young woman in Hollywood in search for fame. JAY-Z, LL Cool J, Ja Rule and R. Kelly are just some of the entertainers she goes into detail about sleeping with and explores the “physical and emotional abuse that’s rampant in the industry, and which marked her own life—to the excessive use of drugs, sex and bling.”

Congratulations, Karrine and Kwame! We wish you a safe and healthy pregnancy.

