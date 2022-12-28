ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WISH-TV

CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Nursing Shortage

There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Slow licensing process making Indiana’s nursing shortage worse

INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Flu Update

As flu cases continue to rise across the state, one Hoosier doctor has some suggestions on how to stay safe. Recent statistics show that 64 Hoosiers have died of flu-related illness so far this year, with thousands more falling ill. These numbers could be even higher now, as the holidays have delayed some reports. Dr. Ethan Charles Blocher-Smith, Outpatient Family Medicine Physician with IU Health in Fishers, says these numbers are significantly higher than they were at this time last year. He attributes this spike to various causes, including a more dangerous strain of the flu. However, Dr. Blocher-Smith urges you to get this year’s vaccine. He says getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself, though he notes that it will take your body about two weeks to build an immunity after getting the vaccine. Other ways to stay safe include washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask, and seeing a medical professional if sick to possibly access an anti-viral treatment. Unfortunately, some of these anti-viral treatments are not as readily available as they have been in the past. So, the shortage of medications like Tamiflu makes seeing a doctor even more important if you feel you might have the flu.
INDIANA STATE
wjhl.com

Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices, its technology office said Thursday. The Indiana Office of Technology “blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices” as of Dec. 7, office spokesman Graig Lubsen told The Journal Gazette.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

2022 Annual Licenses Are Valid Through March 31

Heads up, hunters and anglers! All 2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. The 2023 licenses go on sale in January. Order yours as soon as you can. Have questions? To ask about your online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control permits, email INHuntFish@dnr.IN.gov or call 317-232-4082.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Report: Drug overdoses killing more people in Indiana, nationwide

Statewide — More Hoosiers are struggling with substance use disorders, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings report. State data show six Indiana residents died each day from a drug overdose in 2020, a 21% increase from the previous year. Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Census: Indiana sees smallest population increase in seven years

(The Center Square) – Indiana saw another record-low in population growth this year. The population increased by 0.29% in 2022, marking the smallest annual increase since 2015, a U.S. Census Bureau report this month showed. The population increased by 0.36% in 2021. In the 2010s, Indiana’s population grew by about 31,000 residents per year. With a population of 6,833,037 residents, Indiana is the 17th most populous state in America. ...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Google to pay Indiana $20 million in location tracking lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announcing a 20 million dollar settlement with Google to resolve Indiana’s lawsuit against Google for its location tracking practices. Officials say Rokita filed a separate, independent lawsuit when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled. As a result, Indiana received approximately […]
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

State law revises Indiana’s police pursuit policy

SOUTH BEND – A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The new statewide policy creates minimum standards on how police can pursue suspects fleeing in vehicles. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday

(WNDU) - A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The statewide policy starting Jan. 1 creates minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate apprehension is very...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

General Assembly should do the right thing about cigarette taxes

A principal recommendation of the recent Governor’s Public Health Commission report is the urgent need to increase state funding of public health. It’s an essential component of their plan to improve Indiana’s health. In fact, it recommends that funding increase from the present $55 per person to...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday

INDIANA – A new Indiana turn-signal law will take effect on Sunday. The law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they’re about to make a turn or change traffic lanes. The Indiana Code 9-21-8-25 also mandates that motorists must activate the signal at least...
INDIANA STATE

