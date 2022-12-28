Read full article on original website
CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
Indiana flu death total increases to 73 for the year
There have been 73 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across the state of Indiana — an increase from 64 deaths last week.
Indiana Nursing Shortage
There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
Indiana's health department encouraging children younger than 6 to be tested for lead exposure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging all parents to have children younger than 6 tested for lead exposure. House Enrolled Act 1313 goes into effect on Jan. 1. It requires all children's healthcare providers to offer lead testing to patients, ideally during their 1- and 2-year checkups.
Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
Indiana Flu Update
As flu cases continue to rise across the state, one Hoosier doctor has some suggestions on how to stay safe. Recent statistics show that 64 Hoosiers have died of flu-related illness so far this year, with thousands more falling ill. These numbers could be even higher now, as the holidays have delayed some reports. Dr. Ethan Charles Blocher-Smith, Outpatient Family Medicine Physician with IU Health in Fishers, says these numbers are significantly higher than they were at this time last year. He attributes this spike to various causes, including a more dangerous strain of the flu. However, Dr. Blocher-Smith urges you to get this year’s vaccine. He says getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself, though he notes that it will take your body about two weeks to build an immunity after getting the vaccine. Other ways to stay safe include washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask, and seeing a medical professional if sick to possibly access an anti-viral treatment. Unfortunately, some of these anti-viral treatments are not as readily available as they have been in the past. So, the shortage of medications like Tamiflu makes seeing a doctor even more important if you feel you might have the flu.
Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices, its technology office said Thursday. The Indiana Office of Technology “blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices” as of Dec. 7, office spokesman Graig Lubsen told The Journal Gazette.
2022 Annual Licenses Are Valid Through March 31
Heads up, hunters and anglers! All 2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. The 2023 licenses go on sale in January. Order yours as soon as you can. Have questions? To ask about your online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control permits, email INHuntFish@dnr.IN.gov or call 317-232-4082.
Report: Drug overdoses killing more people in Indiana, nationwide
Statewide — More Hoosiers are struggling with substance use disorders, according to the latest America’s Health Rankings report. State data show six Indiana residents died each day from a drug overdose in 2020, a 21% increase from the previous year. Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare...
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
Census: Indiana sees smallest population increase in seven years
(The Center Square) – Indiana saw another record-low in population growth this year. The population increased by 0.29% in 2022, marking the smallest annual increase since 2015, a U.S. Census Bureau report this month showed. The population increased by 0.36% in 2021. In the 2010s, Indiana’s population grew by about 31,000 residents per year. With a population of 6,833,037 residents, Indiana is the 17th most populous state in America. ...
More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
Indiana reaches $20 million settlement with Google
Indiana has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with Google to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the company. Indiana state attorney general Todd Rokita says the state received $20 million as part of the settlement.
Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
Google to pay Indiana $20 million in location tracking lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announcing a 20 million dollar settlement with Google to resolve Indiana’s lawsuit against Google for its location tracking practices. Officials say Rokita filed a separate, independent lawsuit when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled. As a result, Indiana received approximately […]
State law revises Indiana’s police pursuit policy
SOUTH BEND – A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The new statewide policy creates minimum standards on how police can pursue suspects fleeing in vehicles. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate...
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday
(WNDU) - A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The statewide policy starting Jan. 1 creates minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate apprehension is very...
General Assembly should do the right thing about cigarette taxes
A principal recommendation of the recent Governor’s Public Health Commission report is the urgent need to increase state funding of public health. It’s an essential component of their plan to improve Indiana’s health. In fact, it recommends that funding increase from the present $55 per person to...
New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday
INDIANA – A new Indiana turn-signal law will take effect on Sunday. The law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they’re about to make a turn or change traffic lanes. The Indiana Code 9-21-8-25 also mandates that motorists must activate the signal at least...
