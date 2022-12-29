Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
CBS Sports
WATCH: Canucks' J.T. Miller blows up on goaltender Colin Delia in late-game situation
It has been a frustrating season for the Vancouver Canucks, and those frustrations boiled over for J.T. Miller late in the team's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. With under one minute to go in the game, the Canucks trailed 3-2 and needed to get goaltender Colin...
Jaromir Jagr forced to lace up skates again has 5 points in 5 games…at 50
Jaromir Jagr won his first Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990-91 season. It’s now nearly 2023 and Jagr is STILL playing hockey.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
Is it Ty Smith Time? Penguins Promote Smith, Caggiula from WBS
Is it time for Ty Smith? The Pittsburgh Penguins made more than a couple of housekeeping moves on Wednesday. The team placed Josh Archibald on IR retroactively to Dec. 18 and Ryan Poehling on IR retroactively to Dec. 20. However, the bigger news lies in the Penguins’ recalls from the WBS Penguins.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Rangers’ 2-1 Shootout Loss to Lightning
The New York Rangers ended 2022 on a down note, dropping a hard-fought game against the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin were brilliant in net, stopping a combined 84 of 86 shots through regulation and the five-minute overtime period. In the end, Artemi Panarin was the only Ranger to score in the six shootout rounds, and the Rangers dropped their second straight game after the holiday break.
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
NHL
Recap: Canes Set New Franchise Record With 10th Consecutive Win
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes set a new franchise record Friday, winning a 10th consecutive game by beating the Florida Panthers, 4-0. The Story. With Florida traveling to Raleigh after having beaten Montreal last night 7-2, it was evident in the early stages that the Canes' energy was the difference.
'I chose happy': Peoria Rivermen player with military roots is earning hockey stripes
PEORIA — Andrew Durham continued to earn his stripes with the Peoria Rivermen, scoring a big goal Friday in a key game against the Evansville Thunderbolts. The Rivermen scored three breakaway goals — including Durham's — on the way to a 5-1 victory in a game between two of the SPHL's top three...
WGRZ TV
Hamilton's year in review: Sabres show growth, endure growing pains
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we wind down 2022, let’s take a look back at the Buffalo Sabres. From Jan.1 until now, the Sabres are 21st in the NHL with a points percentage .518. You may not have guessed this, but the Philadelphia Flyers are worst at .345. Buffalo...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
Metro Battle — Penguins vs. Devils, Game 36: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It has not been a good refire to the 2022-23 NHL season for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6). After the NHL holiday break, the Penguins completed what coach Mike Sullivan termed “maybe the worst game of the season,” and 24 hours later, the Penguins blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT loss. They have lost four of their last five games.
