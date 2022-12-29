ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
Segregation in U.S. Counties Influence Cancer Risk and Mortality

A new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Clemson University shows residential racial and economic segregation was associated with cancer mortality at the county level in the United States. The most segregated communities had a 20% higher mortality rate for all cancer types combined. The association was strongest for lung cancer with a 50% higher mortality in the most segregated counties. The study was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology.
Knowing is Half the Battle: 7 Things You Should Know About Cancer Screening with Your Doctor

When it comes to your health, knowledge is truly power. Too often we hear stories from family members, friends, or colleagues who wish they had been more active about their health screenings before receiving a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. But this is the year to get ahead of your wellness and achieve the peace of mind that preventative cancer screening may bring.
Diabetes rates may surge in US young people, study finds

The number of people under age 20 with type 2 diabetes in the US may increase by nearly 675% by 2060 if trends continue, researchers say, with an increase of up to 65% in young people with type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes -- in which the pancreas makes little...
Many Thyroid Cancer Survivors Cite Inadequate Pretreatment Understanding

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A considerable proportion of survivors of thyroid cancer report inadequate pretreatment understanding, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amanda Silver Karcioglu, M.D., from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and...
