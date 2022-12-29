Read full article on original website
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalisation, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) COVID antiviral molnupiravir speeds up recovery but does not reduce the hospitalisation or death rate in higher-risk vaccinated adults, detailed data from a large study showed on Thursday.
MedicalXpress
Twin study confirms childhood leukemia starts in the womb and could help guide screening when only one twin is affected
By studying rare cases of identical twins with leukemia, scientists have shed new light on the origins of the most common type of childhood cancer—confirming it originates in the womb but that events after birth determine whether or not clinical leukemia develops. Findings from researchers at The Institute of...
Strep infections in children that can result in 'flesh-eating' disease becoming a concern
Shortly before Christmas, the CDC issued an advisory on the recent increase in pediatric invasive Group A streptococcal infections, otherwise known as iGAS.
Segregation in U.S. Counties Influence Cancer Risk and Mortality
A new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Clemson University shows residential racial and economic segregation was associated with cancer mortality at the county level in the United States. The most segregated communities had a 20% higher mortality rate for all cancer types combined. The association was strongest for lung cancer with a 50% higher mortality in the most segregated counties. The study was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology.
blavity.com
Knowing is Half the Battle: 7 Things You Should Know About Cancer Screening with Your Doctor
When it comes to your health, knowledge is truly power. Too often we hear stories from family members, friends, or colleagues who wish they had been more active about their health screenings before receiving a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. But this is the year to get ahead of your wellness and achieve the peace of mind that preventative cancer screening may bring.
CBS News
Diabetes rates may surge in US young people, study finds
The number of people under age 20 with type 2 diabetes in the US may increase by nearly 675% by 2060 if trends continue, researchers say, with an increase of up to 65% in young people with type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes -- in which the pancreas makes little...
physiciansweekly.com
Many Thyroid Cancer Survivors Cite Inadequate Pretreatment Understanding
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A considerable proportion of survivors of thyroid cancer report inadequate pretreatment understanding, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amanda Silver Karcioglu, M.D., from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and...
What To Do If Your Child Gets RSV, According To A Pediatrician
RSV is a common childhood illness currently circulating the population of young children in the U.S. Here's what one pediatrician recommends you can do.
physiciansweekly.com
Single Site Experience of COVID-19 Treatment with Monoclonal Antibodies in High-Risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients
The following is a summary of “Single Site Experience of the use of Monoclonal Antibodies for the Treatment of COVID-19 in High-risk Pediatric and Young Adult Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatric Infectious Disease by Bahakel et al. Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers...
