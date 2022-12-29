Marines respond to request for medical evacuation of American cruise ship passenger off Isla Mujeres

Read full article on original website
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
riviera-maya-news.com
Authorities were waiting as another Cuban vessel lands on Isla Mujeres beach
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Another boat carrying eight Cuban nationals has been intercepted off Isla Mujeres. The small boat carrying the three women and five men was met on a beach area near the irregular colony La Guadalupana. According to those on board, they sailed for 11 days after...
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso International Airport continues to experience complications with Southwest Airlines as holiday travelers make their way to the Borderland. While the Southwest Airlines check-in lines have slowed down, the baggage claim area sees more bags than passengers. There are rows of luggage left behind waiting to be claimed. Many The post El Paso International Airport has overflow of luggage after Southwest Airlines cancels flights appeared first on KVIA.
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces Apprehensions
According to reports from the US Border Patrol per a social media post and press release at Las Cruces checkpoints two convicted sex offenders were apprehended by agents from the Las Cruces and Santa Teresa Stations. Both subjects, from Guatemala, were charged and convicted with these crimes out of the state of California. The two Subjects were federally charged and processed for the Illegal Re-Entry under 8 USC 1326.
Migrants march to Courthouse protesting inhumane treatment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrants marched from the Sacred Heart Church located in the Segundo Barrio to the El Paso County Courthouse Wednesday, protesting inhumane treatment. Most of them marching against the extension of Title 42, which was announced on Dec. 27. Many of them who have been using Sacred Heart […]
KVIA
Gov. Abbott credits shipping containers with helping illegal immigration ‘plummet’
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Administration added shipping containers to the El Paso border to help battle illegal immigration. Abbott tweeted Wednesday that the shipping containers are an addition to the installed razor wire and the Texas National Guard presence. Abbott says the strategies have been...
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arrive
A news report confirms that a large group of migrants is frustrated at being stranded in Mexico at the U.S. border in Texas. They vow to stay and wait for the end of the Title 42 border health policy, which was extended past Dec. 21, 2022. This is so that they may be able to cross the border into the U.S. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, wants to prevent the migrants from having to sleep on the streets when they get here.
newscentermaine.com
National Guard in Texas prepares for next steps as Title 42 remains in place
Fencing now stretches for nearly a mile along the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico. This is the same area where thousands of migrants crossed.
Courthouse News Service
El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
City gives tour of former Bassett Middle School, serving as migrant shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Office of Emergency Management gave local media outlets a tour on Friday of the former Bassett Middle School in Central El Paso which will serve as a temporary shelter for migrants. This is one of two vacant schools that the El Paso Independent School District […]
Migrants receive warm meals from Operation Hope
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope was seen giving out warm food to migrants at the Welcome Center on Oregon St. Thursday. Operation Hope collaborated with the Rock Faith Center, providing food by L&J Cafe and Olive Garden. The Rock Faith Center said they will always find a way to work with Operation Hope […]
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenarians
Happy Birthday to living legend and Tuskegee Airman Lt. Clayton Flowers on his 107th Birthday in Las Cruces this week. Happy 107 Birthday Lt FlowersPhoto byNAACP Dona Ana Branch for 2nd Life Media.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets
EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the city of El Paso say there has been a rise in complaints from residents near Sacred Heart Church. A city spokesperson says residents have complained of drug use, drug paraphernalia, harassment, intimidation, and littering. The city adds that it is increasing its law enforcement presence in the area The post City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets appeared first on KVIA.
Group decries destruction of artist’s mural depicting migrants’ plight
EL PASO, Texas -- A group advocating for migrants is criticizing El Paso police claiming officers destroyed a mural. Artist Roberto Marquez created the mural. It depicts the current plight of migrants who are entering the U.S. before moving on to other parts of the country. In a news release, the group said, "The actions The post Group decries destruction of artist’s mural depicting migrants’ plight appeared first on KVIA.
Man hospitalized after being mauled by 10 dogs in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old man was walking to a nearby store in Ciudad Juarez on Dec. 25 when he was mauled by 10 dogs. According to our news partners across the border, Julio Cesar Diaz Ramirez was attacked by the dogs which left multiple lesions on different parts of his face and […]
Man dies in roll over crash after losing control of vehicle in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigators are still examining a traffic fatality that occurred Friday morning at the 6700 block of Alabama street. According to officials, 48-year-old Oscar Muniz was driving north on Alabama street early Friday morning. Police add that Munoz was driving in the rain. He reportedly lost control of the […]
El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
A National Chain, Delicious El Paso Mexican Food & The Connection
Carlos, Mickey and Pancho - sounds like a Willie Nelson song but it's actually a true story about 2 El Paso restaurants, one local and one that went national. There used to be a Mexican restaurant here in El Paso known as Pancho's Mexican Food Buffet. It was pretty popular,...
