FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crews search for Orange County man who disappeared during hike
Crews are searching for a critically missing Orange County man last known to be hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park on Friday morning. Jeffrey Morton, 63, left his Yorba Linda residence around 2:30 a.m. and has not been heard from since, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Morton’s wife says he typically goes hiking […]
Watch: Snowy owl makes rare visit to Southern California
Birdwatchers in southern California were treated to a rare spectacle when a snowy owl was spotted perching on the roof of an Orange County home.
Clairemont woman say son's catalytic converter stolen day before Christmas Eve
Clairemont woman say son's catalytic converter stolen day before Christmas. Theft happened before Oceanside PD makes two high-profile catalytic converter theft arrests in a week.
Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier
Authorities on Thursday issued a Silver Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier. Michael Cotter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Whittier Police Department. Cotter is white, 5...
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Driver crashes vehicle into wall near Del Mar home
A 22-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a wall outside of a Del Mar home on Friday morning, said California Highway Patrol.
California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated
The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California's once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said Wednesday.
sanclementetimes.com
Dana Wharf Whale Report: Dolphin Mega Pod Dazzles
Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log. Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:. Mega Pod of Common...
The weird and strange stories from 2022
These are not among the biggest stories of 2022, or the most-read or the subjects of best photos or videos. They’re just weird. The post The weird and strange stories from 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday.
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
Last of Wildlife Waystation’s animals relocated
The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find new accredited homes for the nearly 500 animals that lived […]
riviera-maya-news.com
Body found on Cancun dirt road believed kidnapped victim days earlier
Cancun, Q.R. — Passersby in an area on the outskirts of Cancun stumbled upon a dead body Wednesday. The body is believed to be that of a man reported kidnapped Friday. The people who made the discovery found him laying on a dirt road in the vicinity of the La Chiapaneca neighborhood on the way out of Cancun toward Merida.
Birdwatchers flock to Cypress to sneak a peek at rare snowy owl
Birdwatchers flocked to Cypress to catch a glimpse of a rare sight, as a snowy owl made a pit stop in one neighborhood on Wednesday. Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less then 30,000 are believed to remain across the world. "I consider it an honor to be able to see the bird," said Rob Young, who works with Santa Ana River Wildlife, just one of the many people who gathered in the Cypress neighborhood to admire the majestic bird. "Kinda put a feather in my cap so to speak, no pun...
Laist.com
Rose Parade: Facing A Canceled Flight, A Texas Dad Took A 19-Hour Bus Ride To LA To See His Son Perform
Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
oc-breeze.com
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
KCRA.com
Southern California sheriff's deputy killed during traffic stop; suspect also dead
A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas said. The Riverside County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the city of Jurupa Valley, the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post. The deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the hospital. Barajas also said “the suspect has been apprehended and is deceased.”
gardenavalleynews.org
Sheriff’s K9 killed in local shootout
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K9 was shot and killed by a barricaded suspect during a confrontation in Gardena, according to a report in the LA Times. According to the Times story, “The Gardena Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Department’s help with a person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of West 145th Street, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. The suspect had been barricaded in the apartment for about 33 hours and was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the neighborhood the previous day, according to City News Service.”
1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot
A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
