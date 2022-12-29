ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Crews search for Orange County man who disappeared during hike

Crews are searching for a critically missing Orange County man last known to be hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park on Friday morning. Jeffrey Morton, 63, left his Yorba Linda residence around 2:30 a.m. and has not been heard from since, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Morton’s wife says he typically goes hiking […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier

Authorities on Thursday issued a Silver Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier. Michael Cotter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Whittier Police Department. Cotter is white, 5...
WHITTIER, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Dana Wharf Whale Report: Dolphin Mega Pod Dazzles

Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log. Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:. Mega Pod of Common...
DANA POINT, CA
a-z-animals.com

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Last of Wildlife Waystation’s animals relocated

The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find new accredited homes for the nearly 500 animals that lived […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Body found on Cancun dirt road believed kidnapped victim days earlier

Cancun, Q.R. — Passersby in an area on the outskirts of Cancun stumbled upon a dead body Wednesday. The body is believed to be that of a man reported kidnapped Friday. The people who made the discovery found him laying on a dirt road in the vicinity of the La Chiapaneca neighborhood on the way out of Cancun toward Merida.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
CBS LA

Birdwatchers flock to Cypress to sneak a peek at rare snowy owl

Birdwatchers flocked to Cypress to catch a glimpse of a rare sight, as a snowy owl made a pit stop in one neighborhood on Wednesday. Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less then 30,000 are believed to remain across the world. "I consider it an honor to be able to see the bird," said Rob Young, who works with Santa Ana River Wildlife, just one of the many people who gathered in the Cypress neighborhood to admire the majestic bird. "Kinda put a feather in my cap so to speak, no pun...
CYPRESS, CA
Laist.com

Rose Parade: Facing A Canceled Flight, A Texas Dad Took A 19-Hour Bus Ride To LA To See His Son Perform

Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim

Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
KCRA.com

Southern California sheriff's deputy killed during traffic stop; suspect also dead

A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas said. The Riverside County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the city of Jurupa Valley, the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post. The deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the hospital. Barajas also said “the suspect has been apprehended and is deceased.”
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
gardenavalleynews.org

Sheriff’s K9 killed in local shootout

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K9 was shot and killed by a barricaded suspect during a confrontation in Gardena, according to a report in the LA Times. According to the Times story, “The Gardena Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Department’s help with a person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of West 145th Street, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. The suspect had been barricaded in the apartment for about 33 hours and was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the neighborhood the previous day, according to City News Service.”
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot

A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy