Birdwatchers flocked to Cypress to catch a glimpse of a rare sight, as a snowy owl made a pit stop in one neighborhood on Wednesday. Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less then 30,000 are believed to remain across the world. "I consider it an honor to be able to see the bird," said Rob Young, who works with Santa Ana River Wildlife, just one of the many people who gathered in the Cypress neighborhood to admire the majestic bird. "Kinda put a feather in my cap so to speak, no pun...

CYPRESS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO