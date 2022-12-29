ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash

LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fire erupts after car slams into Glendora home

Firefighters were engaged with a residential fire in Glendora early Wednesday evening, which started after a car slammed into the home's gas line. According to firefighters, the crash occurred a little after 4:30 p.m. at a house located on Curtis Court. They say that the car sheared the home's gas line, causing flames to erupt. Both the home and the car were on fire before crews were able to maintain the flames. The circumstances leading up to the crash were still unclear. No injuries have yet been reported.More to come. 
GLENDORA, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Body found on Cancun dirt road believed kidnapped victim days earlier

Cancun, Q.R. — Passersby in an area on the outskirts of Cancun stumbled upon a dead body Wednesday. The body is believed to be that of a man reported kidnapped Friday. The people who made the discovery found him laying on a dirt road in the vicinity of the La Chiapaneca neighborhood on the way out of Cancun toward Merida.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Times of San Diego

4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside

Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
OCEANSIDE, CA
newsantaana.com

Anaheim man facing felony charges after a DUI crash resulted in a fatality

Luis Javier Garcia-Pedroza, a 36-year-old Anaheim man, was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after he caused a vehicular collision involving eight cars that allegedly involved drug use. Vianey Granillo Ivey, a 36-year-old from Hawaiian Gardens, was killed in that collision. Garcia-Pedroza is facing felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty

The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal

Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier

Authorities on Thursday issued a Silver Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier. Michael Cotter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Whittier Police Department. Cotter is white, 5...
WHITTIER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

6 people, 6 dogs are rescued

Six dogs – including five puppies – were rescued Tuesday afternoon from a garage fire in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 12500 block of Chili Pepper Lane (southeast of Chapman Avenue and Euclid Street). The...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Man with knife shot dead after charging officers, San Bernardino police say

San Bernardino police shot and killed a man with a knife they say charged at officers responding to a 911 disturbance call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.Police say Warren Merriman's mother called 911 and said her son had injected methamphetamine, had a knife and was attacking the family.Images from the officer's bodycam shows Merriman holding a knife when they arrived.Police say  they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he charged them instead. That's when they shot and killed him.Merriman's mother says it didn't have to happen."There's no reason why they done him like that," said Josephine Montoya. "They could have stopped him. They could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tased him. They could have shot him in his arm where the knife was. They didn't have to kill my son."Merriman's mother says he leaves behind four children.The shooting is under routine investigation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

