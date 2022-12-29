Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Restaurants to Try Near Disneyland ResortTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.
The Best Pet Friendly Hotels Near DisneylandTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
foxla.com
Bicyclist killed, pedestrian left paralyzed after 2 Long Beach hit-and-run crashes
LONG BEACH, Calif. - As the year draws to a close, the Long Beach Police Department Friday asked the public for help identifying suspects in two hit-and-run crashes, including one that was fatal. The fatal crash occurred at about 6:20 a.m. Nov. 4 in the intersection of Anaheim Street and...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
Fire erupts after car slams into Glendora home
Firefighters were engaged with a residential fire in Glendora early Wednesday evening, which started after a car slammed into the home's gas line. According to firefighters, the crash occurred a little after 4:30 p.m. at a house located on Curtis Court. They say that the car sheared the home's gas line, causing flames to erupt. Both the home and the car were on fire before crews were able to maintain the flames. The circumstances leading up to the crash were still unclear. No injuries have yet been reported.More to come.
Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
Suspect Sought After Pedestrian Struck in Oceanside Freeway Off-Ramp Hit-and-Run
A female pedestrian suffered major injuries Wednesday when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on an Oceanside freeway off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol-Oceanside area office responded at 11:24 a.m. to the hit-and-run collision on the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from Interstate 5 northbound in Oceanside. “A female pedestrian was...
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
riviera-maya-news.com
Body found on Cancun dirt road believed kidnapped victim days earlier
Cancun, Q.R. — Passersby in an area on the outskirts of Cancun stumbled upon a dead body Wednesday. The body is believed to be that of a man reported kidnapped Friday. The people who made the discovery found him laying on a dirt road in the vicinity of the La Chiapaneca neighborhood on the way out of Cancun toward Merida.
4 People Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Oceanside
Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted the black sedan...
newsantaana.com
Anaheim man facing felony charges after a DUI crash resulted in a fatality
Luis Javier Garcia-Pedroza, a 36-year-old Anaheim man, was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after he caused a vehicular collision involving eight cars that allegedly involved drug use. Vianey Granillo Ivey, a 36-year-old from Hawaiian Gardens, was killed in that collision. Garcia-Pedroza is facing felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while...
Memorial honors South LA foster mother killed in hit-and-run while dropping off toys at shelter
A memorial was held in honor of a South L.A. foster mother and pastor who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while dropping off toys at a shelter on Christmas Eve.
KTVU FOX 2
Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot, suspect killed following pursuit on freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County deputy during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley has died following a pursuit that ended with a shooting on the 15 Freeway. Law enforcement across Southern California began identifying the fallen deputy as Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a...
foxla.com
Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty
The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier
Authorities on Thursday issued a Silver Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier. Michael Cotter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Whittier Police Department. Cotter is white, 5...
Clairemont woman say son's catalytic converter stolen day before Christmas Eve
Clairemont woman say son's catalytic converter stolen day before Christmas. Theft happened before Oceanside PD makes two high-profile catalytic converter theft arrests in a week.
orangecountytribune.com
6 people, 6 dogs are rescued
Six dogs – including five puppies – were rescued Tuesday afternoon from a garage fire in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 12500 block of Chili Pepper Lane (southeast of Chapman Avenue and Euclid Street). The...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles sushi restaurant loses alcohol license following fatal DUI crash
California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has revoked the license of a West Hills sushi restaurant after the agency says it provided alcohol to an underaged employee who caused a fatal crash. The crash occurred on Dec. 18, 2021, after the manager and a server at Kyoto Sushi provided...
Man with knife shot dead after charging officers, San Bernardino police say
San Bernardino police shot and killed a man with a knife they say charged at officers responding to a 911 disturbance call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.Police say Warren Merriman's mother called 911 and said her son had injected methamphetamine, had a knife and was attacking the family.Images from the officer's bodycam shows Merriman holding a knife when they arrived.Police say they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he charged them instead. That's when they shot and killed him.Merriman's mother says it didn't have to happen."There's no reason why they done him like that," said Josephine Montoya. "They could have stopped him. They could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tased him. They could have shot him in his arm where the knife was. They didn't have to kill my son."Merriman's mother says he leaves behind four children.The shooting is under routine investigation.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.
KTLA.com
Elderly war veteran’s golf cart stolen on Christmas Eve in Riverside County
A Southern California veteran is hoping for justice after his beloved golf cart stolen was stolen from his Riverside County home on Christmas Eve. The victim, 73-year-old Dave Stotler, is a Vietnam War veteran who has lived at the Crane Lakeside Mobile Home Park in Lake Elsinore for 17 years.
Comments / 0