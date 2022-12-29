Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy — then spits him back out
A 2-year-old boy was swallowed by a rogue hippo in Uganda then spit back out — after an onlooker began pelting the animal with stones, according to police. The unnamed toddler was playing by himself near his home on the shores of a lake in the town of Katwe Kabatoro on Sunday when the hungry hippo grabbed him with its massive jaws, Capital FM Uganda reported. Before the creature could gulp him down, a quick-thinking bystander, Chrispas Bagonza, began chucking rocks at the animal — causing it to “vomit” the boy back up, according to the outlet, which was first to report the story. The tot was rushed to a hospital for treatment in the nearby town of Bwera, Congo and the hippo ambled back into the lake, according to the report. “[Bagonza] stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” Ugandan Police later told the UK Telegraph. “It took the bravery of one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim.” Hippopotamuses are estimated to kill at least 500 people a year in Africa, chomping down on their victims with tusks that can grow up to a foot long.
newsnationnow.com
Former FBI gives reaction to Idaho killer suspect
Former FBI on Idaho killer: How long did police know?. (NewsNation) — Following the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger on Friday, former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder made an appearance on “NewsNation Live” to give her reaction. One of the main questions Walder had...
Crime Scene Cleanup Was 'Clue' Idaho Murders Had Been Solved: Ex-FBI Agent
"That is something that you do toward the end when you truly believe you have all the evidence you need," the agent said.
Shocking Video Shows Leopard Who Injured 15 People Attack Car Window
The attacks came after a leopard wandered onto the Rain Forest Research Institute campus Monday.
BBC
Tiger cub found by Mexico police in couple's car boot
Police in Mexico who stopped a couple on a motorway for a minor traffic offence were surprised to find a tiger cub in the car boot. Officers said they grew suspicious when the couple reacted "aggressively" after being flagged down in the state of Querétaro. It is not the...
Detectives found white Hyundai Elantra in connection to suspect in Idaho killings
Officials confirmed that the white Hyundai Elantra seen on surveillance video had belonged to 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger, which is what sources who have spoken to NBC News have said is one of the biggest pieces of evidence in the case. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports. Dec. 30, 2022.
Comments / 0