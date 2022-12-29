Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Restaurants to Try Near Disneyland ResortTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.
The Best Pet Friendly Hotels Near DisneylandTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
riviera-maya-news.com
Pair who hopped a Cancun bus to escape robbery arrested
Cancun, Q.R. — Two men who tried to escape justice by hopping a bus have been arrested and jailed. On Tuesday evening, the pair were picked up by Cancun police after allegedly robbing a store in the Villas del Mar Region of SM 248. In an attempt to flee,...
Crews search for Orange County man who disappeared during hike
Crews are searching for a critically missing Orange County man last known to be hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park on Friday morning. Jeffrey Morton, 63, left his Yorba Linda residence around 2:30 a.m. and has not been heard from since, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Morton’s wife says he typically goes hiking […]
Fullerton Man Charged with Luring Teen Boy
A 57-year-old Fullerton man was charged Friday with attempting to lure a teenage boy for sex.
Authorities seek help in solving murder of Orange County man
Authorities are seeking help in the unsolved murder of an Orange County man found stabbed to death in 1993. The victim was identified as Alan Jay Schwalbe, 61, by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 11, 1993, Schwalbe was found fatally stabbed inside his home on the 300 block of 22nd Street in an […]
Man robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy Xbox in Riverside County: Sheriff’s Department
One man has been arrested and two other people are being sought after a robbery at gunpoint in Riverside County Thursday night. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Thursday night after a man reported that he had been robbed while attempting to buy an Xbox, the department said in a news release. […]
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot
A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
sgvcitywatch.com
Driver Arrested, Suspected of Fiery DUI Crash in Glendora
GLENDORA - The uninjured driver accused of crashing into a garage and severing a gas line that ignited a destructive fire Wednesday was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI. Wanda Lewis, 52, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. She was booked at 6:26 p.m. and later released on a citation...
Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies
An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday.
Six arrested after catalytic converter theft, chase in North County
Six suspects were arrested Thursday on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters and leading police on a pursuit in the Oceanside area, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
foxla.com
Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty
The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
Driver crashes vehicle into wall near Del Mar home
A 22-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a wall outside of a Del Mar home on Friday morning, said California Highway Patrol.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles sushi restaurant loses alcohol license following fatal DUI crash
California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has revoked the license of a West Hills sushi restaurant after the agency says it provided alcohol to an underaged employee who caused a fatal crash. The crash occurred on Dec. 18, 2021, after the manager and a server at Kyoto Sushi provided...
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
KTVU FOX 2
Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot, suspect killed following pursuit on freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County deputy during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley has died following a pursuit that ended with a shooting on the 15 Freeway. Law enforcement across Southern California began identifying the fallen deputy as Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a...
foxla.com
West Hills restaurant gets license revoked after underage employee was involved in fatal DUI crash
LOS ANGELES - A sushi restaurant in West Hills had their license revoked by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) after the restaurant served alcohol to an underage employee who was involved in a deadly crash. According to investigators with ABC, a manager and server at Kyoto Sushi...
Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
Break room structure damaged in Disneyland blaze
Authorities today were investigating the cause of a small blaze at Disneyland this week. The blaze broke out about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in a 12-by-12-foot structure next to the New Orleans train station.
Comments / 1