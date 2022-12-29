ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

riviera-maya-news.com

Pair who hopped a Cancun bus to escape robbery arrested

Cancun, Q.R. — Two men who tried to escape justice by hopping a bus have been arrested and jailed. On Tuesday evening, the pair were picked up by Cancun police after allegedly robbing a store in the Villas del Mar Region of SM 248. In an attempt to flee,...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
KTLA

Crews search for Orange County man who disappeared during hike

Crews are searching for a critically missing Orange County man last known to be hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park on Friday morning. Jeffrey Morton, 63, left his Yorba Linda residence around 2:30 a.m. and has not been heard from since, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Morton’s wife says he typically goes hiking […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Authorities seek help in solving murder of Orange County man

Authorities are seeking help in the unsolved murder of an Orange County man found stabbed to death in 1993. The victim was identified as Alan Jay Schwalbe, 61, by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 11, 1993, Schwalbe was found fatally stabbed inside his home on the 300 block of 22nd Street in an […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
KTLA

1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot

A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
COMPTON, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Driver Arrested, Suspected of Fiery DUI Crash in Glendora

GLENDORA - The uninjured driver accused of crashing into a garage and severing a gas line that ignited a destructive fire Wednesday was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI. Wanda Lewis, 52, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. She was booked at 6:26 p.m. and later released on a citation...
GLENDORA, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash

LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty

The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

