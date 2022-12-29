ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery

In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
PLANTATION, FL
NECN

26-Year-Old Florida Mother Dies Following Plastic Surgery

Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was a photographer, wife, mother to two young children and her sister’s best friend. “She was very caring and always knew what to say, a cheerful personality and all-around beautiful soul,” said her sister, Kimia Spikes. On Oct. 20, 2021, Jayla traveled...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video

A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing

The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
PARADISE, TX
The Independent

Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling. The suspect exited the Charger “armed with an AR-15-type weapon” and ran toward the officer's vehicle, Kling said in a video posted to Twitter. Security camera footage showed the suspect suddenly walking back to the Charger before turning around and...
RIALTO, CA
The US Sun

Chilling video footage leads to ex-teacher’s arrest after she ‘poisoned her boyfriend’s coffee shakes with antifreeze’

CHILLING footage has led to a former teacher's arrest after she allegedly poisoned her boyfriend with antifreeze. Judy Church, 64, is accused of poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, a compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid, ink, and hydraulic brake fluid, cops say. Church, of Salisbury, Massachusetts, appeared in...
SALISBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy