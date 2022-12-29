Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Camper van conversions, true camper van conversions, can cost as much as a house. Until relatively recently, living in a van down by the river was considered a lifestyle only reluctantly accepted by those who were down-on-their-luck. It has since turned into a statement of status, thanks mostly to instagram and other forms of social media that parade the highlights of living in a vehicle without showing off any of the downsides (finding a bathroom in the middle of the night being one of the biggest negatives).

