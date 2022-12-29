ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

French proggers Nine Skies announce new drummer

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sy94b_0jxdRKZT00

French prog rockers Nine Skies have announced that Johnny Marter has joined the band on drums, replacing previous drummer Fab Galia. Marter had previously guested with Nine Skies on their second album, 2019's Sweetheart Grips .

Marter is of course, well known to prog fans due to a short stint with Marillion ahead of recording their second album Fugazi , notably on a tour supporting Rush in North America. Marter has also worked with the UK band Mr. Big and Bernie Marsden's Alaska.

"We are very happy and honoured to welcome our dear friend Johnny Marter as the new drummer of the band," the band announce. "Johnny began playing drums at the age of ten. Later, forays into the pop and rock world would find him success with Mr. Big, Voyager, Alaska, and MGM. Now with the SAS All Star Band, for some eighteen years, he continues to play regularly with a host of great artists of diverse genres, from Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen, Glenn Hughes, Jack Bruce, and Roger Daltry, to Jon Anderson, Annie Lennox, and Peter Gabriel, to Aretha Franklin, Gloria Gaynor, and Corinne Baily Rae to name but a few."

Nine Skies recently announced they would release their latest album, The Lightmaker , in the New Year ,

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years

Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Unearthed Kevin DuBrow-Era Quiet Riot Song

Quiet Riot has released a previously unfinished track featuring late vocalist Kevin DuBrow and late drummer Frankie Banali. "I Can't Hold On" appears on a newly remastered version of the group's 2008 album, Rehab, which has been added to streaming services for the first time. You can watch a video below.
People

Producer Behind Philadelphia Soul Sound Thom Bell Dead at 79: 'He Was a Great Talent'

Bell died Thursday at his home in Bellingham, Washington, following a lengthy illness Thom Bell, a producer who helped create the "Sound of Philadelphia" soul music has died at 79. Bell's wife Vanessa told the Associated Press last week that he died in his home in Bellingham, Washington, on Thursday after a lengthy illness. However, further details on the cause of death remain unknown. Bell created the "Sound of Philadelphia" in the '70s alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff as the Mighty Three. "Tommy and I have been...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Rolling Stone

Morrissey Album Likely Delayed Again as Miley Cyrus Wants Guest Spot Taken Off

Over 18 months after Morrissey first announced his upcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers, the LP appears to be indefinitely shelved once again after the singer revealed he has parted ways with his record label. Also delaying its release: Miley Cyrus wants her backing vocals removed from one of the album tracks. In a pair of messages posted to Morrissey Central (via NME) — the singer’s go-to mouthpiece — Morrissey revealed that he has “voluntarily withdrawn from any association” with Capitol Records, the label that was set to release Bonfire of Teenagers in Feb. 2023. The singer also “voluntarily parted company”...
Louder

Louder

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy