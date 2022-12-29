Read full article on original website
Post Register
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
How Man Utd plotted sensational Pele transfer but Brazil icon stayed loyal to his beloved Santos during playing days
PELE turned down the opportunity to play for Manchester United during his glory years because he was loyal to Santos. The legendary striker, who sadly died on Thursday aged 82, spent almost his entire career with the Brazilian giants. But his incredible performances in his homeland as well, as in...
Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
Pelé, Brazil’s Global Soccer Icon, Dies at 82
Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend, died in Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital Thursday, where he was under palliative care. The internationally beloved 82-year-old superstar, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been fighting colon cancer since 2021. Regarded as the sport’s all-time greatest player by soccer’s governing body, FIFA, Pelé is the only man to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). He was only 17 when he won the World Cup in Sweden. He trademarked one of soccer’s most exciting moves—the bicycle kick—epitomized Brazil’s joyful, graceful jogo bonito style of play, and stood alone as his national team’s all-time leading...
BBC
Pele: My five-minute interview with Brazil great
Summer 2016 and, out of the blue, an email arrives. Would you like to interview Edson Arantes do Nascimento - aka Pele, aka the greatest footballer in the history of the game?. Predictably, there are some catches. Firstly, you have do it by telephone. Secondly, you have to ask him why he's coming to Scotland and, thirdly, you only have five minutes.
New York fans pay tribute to Brazilian icon who brought soccer to the US
Fans of Pelé gathered at the store dedicated to him in New York’s Times Square on Thursday, to memorialize and celebrate a soccer player who electrified the city when he signed with the New York Cosmos in 1975 on a three-year, $7m (£5.8m) contract, a deal that made the 34‐year‐old player the highest‐paid team athlete in the world.
WVNews
Pele's funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos
SAO PAULO (AP) — The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.
Yardbarker
Legendary Ex-Inter Milan President Massimo Moratti: “We Were Close To Signing Pele In 1958 But Santos Fans Refused To Accept Transfer”
Inter had come close to signing legendary former Santos and Brazil forward Pele in 1958, but the opposition of fans of Santos caused the deal to fall through. This according to former Nerazzurri President Massimo Moratti, who told Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it that his father had a contract with the Brazilian icon ready but that it was the reaction of fans back in Brazil that stopped the transfer.
Pelé: 5 Things To Know About The Brazilian Soccer Legend Dead At 82
Pele was a world athletic icon. He acted in films and had at least 7 children. Pelé died on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82 after an extended illness. Before there was Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, there was a Brazilian soccer superstar known simply as Pelé, 82. The man was one of soccer’s greatest players, and the sport was saddened to learn of his passing on Dec. 29, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer. ...
Tottenham star Lucas Moura will see out his contract in North London to leave on a free next summer
Tottenham forward Lucas Moura is ready to see out his contract and leave on a free in the summer, with a possible return to Brazil for the forward.
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Abel Ferreira’s response to the possibility of coaching Portugal or Brazil (Brazil)
During the presentation of the book “Cabeça Fria, Coração Quente”, which took place at the Porto IPO, where all the proceeds from his work would go, Abel Ferreira talked about the possibility of being invited to be a coach for Portugal or Brazil. The Palmeiras coach said that he feels good at the Sao Paulo club and that there are no reasons to change…
SB Nation
TEAM NEWS: Romero back, but Bentancur out vs. Villa
There’s good news and there’s bad news coming out of Antonio Conte’s press conference ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Aston Villa on New Year’s Day. The good news is that Cristian Romero is back, fully fit, and ready to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow. The bad news is that Rodrigo Bentancur, who picked up an injury in the World Cup playing for Uruguay, is still injured and won’t be returning tomorrow as expected.
BBC
Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town on loan
Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August. Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda...
Yardbarker
Photo – Inter Milan Share Snapshots Of Matteo Darmian & Romelu Lukaku In Action Against Sassuolo
Inter secured a 1-0 friendly win over Serie A side Sassuolo in their final friendly match of the World Cup break. Whilst the result will not be overly important in the grand scheme of things, the nature of the performance sends a very positive message ahead of the Nerazzurri’s long anticipated return to Serie A action against Napoli next week.
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
Yardbarker
Report: Andrey Santos Will Fly Into London Today For Chelsea Medical
Chelsea can't stop signing players at the moment, and Andrey Santos is expected to be the next player the club are able to announce. The Brazilian midfielder is flying into London today to complete his medical. Santos will sign for Chelsea from Brazilian club Vasco Da Gama, and is seen...
SB Nation
Mateo Kovačić, Hakim Ziyech back with Graham Potter ‘wary’ of ‘hostile’ Nottingham Forest
Great news, everyone! Graham Potter seems to have grasped the basic principle of Chelsea management, regardless of ownership. “You can’t make those excuses, you just have to win.”. “[...] It’s been a real tough period, as challenging as there has been in my time as a coach. But we’re...
Wembley Stadium arch glows with Brazil’s national colours in tribute to Pele
Wembley Stadium has been lit up with the colours of the Brazilian flag, in tribute to footballing legend, Pele.The former player died yesterday (29 December), aged 82, following a battle with colon cancer.The stadium’s iconic arch glowed yellow and green last night, along with other famous international landmarks, including Christ the Redeemer, and the Maracana stadium.An image was also projected of Pele with Bobby Moore at the 1970 World Cup on the screens surrounding the stadium.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pele: Tributes pour in across globe for legendary footballer following his deathChrist the Redeemer illuminated with Brazil’s colours to honour PelePremier League returns: Here are the upcoming New Year's Day fixtures
