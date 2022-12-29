Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid set to make $106M offer to outbid Liverpool, Manchester for 19-year-old star
It looks like English soccer star Jude Bellingham is the next big thing in the sport, and Spanish powerhouse Real
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Leicester City
After returning to Premier League action with a victory over Aston Villa earlier in the week, Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool play their final game of 2022 when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield knowing nothing less than a win will do for the current sixth place side as they look to build a foundation for a stronger 2023. Their opponents have similarly struggled to meet expectations in the first half of the season, with Brendan Rodgers’ side currently 13th after 16 rounds of the 2022-23 Premier League season and having lost their return to action post-World Cup in convincing 3-0 fashion to newly rich Newcastle United.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Weird 2-1 Victory Over Leicester City
It would be difficult to give Liverpool much credit for their 2-1 victory over Leicester City, with the Reds putting in a tepid performance on the night and counting on a pair of own goals by their opponents in order to come out ahead. Still, at the end of the day sometimes a win is a win, and after a difficult start to the season this side was due a lucky result.
Wolves v Manchester United Confirmed Lineups and Team News, Premier League
Manchester United travel to face Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League and here you can find the confirmed lineups and team news.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for Liverpool and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought...
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool fans will be furious as Leicester embarrass Reds with easiest goal of 2022/23
Liverpool looked to have every intention of starting the second-half of the season the right way after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, though found themselves setting up another tense fixture thanks to another sloppy start. The Reds allowed in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with ease, seeing the Leicester man cut through...
Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday.
Soccer-Klopp sympathises with Leicester's Faes after two own goals gift Liverpool win
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said he had nothing but sympathy for Leicester City defender Wout Faes who had a nightmare in defence when the Belgian's two own goals gave the Anfield club a 2-1 victory on Friday.
Premier League to pay tribute to Pele with teams wearing black armbands and holding minute’s applause after death at 82
ENGLISH football will pay tribute to Pele over the weekend. Starting with Liverpool’s Premier League match at home to Leicester and West Ham’s game with Brentford this evening, players will wear black armbands while there will be a minute’s applause. The remaining games in the top-flight throughout...
Yardbarker
Watch Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City Highlights - Two Faes Own Goals Give Reds Three Points
It was the visitors who took the lead in the 4th minute as they took advantage of some sloppy play in midfield by Liverpool with Patson Daka sliding in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who finished well past Alisson Becker. The Reds continued to be wasteful in possession and kept offering up too...
Leeds 1-3 Man City - Premier League: Erling Haaland brace seals win for champions
CHRIS WHEELER AT ELLAND ROAD: Erling Haaland scored. Of course he did. Twice. Was it ever going to end any other way when this son of Leeds returned home to play at Elland Road?
SB Nation
Time for Manchester City to Take Arsenal Seriously
If there was ever any doubt that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal mean business in the Premier League title race this season, it was made clear when the Gunners took on West Ham United in the first match after the World Cup. Having gone five points clear at the top of the table heading into the tournament, many expected the month-long break to disrupt the team’s momentum.
Sporting News
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League match
Arsenal move into 2023 as Premier League leaders as they prepare to face Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year's Eve. Mikel Arteta's side produced an impressive 3-1 win over West Ham on their return to Premier League action following the World Cup break. The Gunners lead defending champions Manchester...
Betting tips for Week 18 English Premier League games and more
Our analysts provide their best bets, tips and analysis for MatchWeek 18 of the season.
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Are Liverpool striker's missed chances a blip or cause for concern?
Darwin Nunez might have cast some envious glances at Wout Faes' finishing during Liverpool's game with Leicester on Friday night. Granted, Faes' two goals were in the wrong net as far as the Foxes defender was concerned, gifting Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win that puts them within touching distance of the top four heading into 2023.
Yardbarker
(Video) Wout Faes embarrassingly nets brace of bizarre own goals against Liverpool
Despite trailing for the majority of the first half, Liverpool, thanks to two own goals from Wout Faes, are now leading Friday night’s Premier League game against Leicester City at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, although playing in front of a packed Anfield crowd, have been poor overall. Some disappointing...
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners have won eight of their last...
Yardbarker
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Once again Liverpool find themselves behind first after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall capitalized on sloppy defending by the Reds and a non-existent midfield. Jurgen Klopp's men somewhat responded by getting a hold of the game. Darwin Nunez causing the most problems for the visiting side. The equaliser did come, but through an...
Yardbarker
Liverpool interested in cheap alternative in midfield, transfer could cost just €40m
Liverpool may reportedly have identified another midfield target who’d surely be cheaper than the other names currently on their radar. According to recent claims from Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Reds are making Jude Bellingham a top target for next summer, while Enzo Fernandez is also under consideration at Anfield.
Comments / 0