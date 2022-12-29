After returning to Premier League action with a victory over Aston Villa earlier in the week, Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool play their final game of 2022 when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield knowing nothing less than a win will do for the current sixth place side as they look to build a foundation for a stronger 2023. Their opponents have similarly struggled to meet expectations in the first half of the season, with Brendan Rodgers’ side currently 13th after 16 rounds of the 2022-23 Premier League season and having lost their return to action post-World Cup in convincing 3-0 fashion to newly rich Newcastle United.

21 HOURS AGO