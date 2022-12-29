ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Leicester City

After returning to Premier League action with a victory over Aston Villa earlier in the week, Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool play their final game of 2022 when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield knowing nothing less than a win will do for the current sixth place side as they look to build a foundation for a stronger 2023. Their opponents have similarly struggled to meet expectations in the first half of the season, with Brendan Rodgers’ side currently 13th after 16 rounds of the 2022-23 Premier League season and having lost their return to action post-World Cup in convincing 3-0 fashion to newly rich Newcastle United.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Weird 2-1 Victory Over Leicester City

It would be difficult to give Liverpool much credit for their 2-1 victory over Leicester City, with the Reds putting in a tepid performance on the night and counting on a pair of own goals by their opponents in order to come out ahead. Still, at the end of the day sometimes a win is a win, and after a difficult start to the season this side was due a lucky result.
Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for Liverpool and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought...
Time for Manchester City to Take Arsenal Seriously

If there was ever any doubt that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal mean business in the Premier League title race this season, it was made clear when the Gunners took on West Ham United in the first match after the World Cup. Having gone five points clear at the top of the table heading into the tournament, many expected the month-long break to disrupt the team’s momentum.
Darwin Nunez: Are Liverpool striker's missed chances a blip or cause for concern?

Darwin Nunez might have cast some envious glances at Wout Faes' finishing during Liverpool's game with Leicester on Friday night. Granted, Faes' two goals were in the wrong net as far as the Foxes defender was concerned, gifting Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win that puts them within touching distance of the top four heading into 2023.
(Video) Wout Faes embarrassingly nets brace of bizarre own goals against Liverpool

Despite trailing for the majority of the first half, Liverpool, thanks to two own goals from Wout Faes, are now leading Friday night’s Premier League game against Leicester City at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, although playing in front of a packed Anfield crowd, have been poor overall. Some disappointing...
Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners have won eight of their last...
Liverpool interested in cheap alternative in midfield, transfer could cost just €40m

Liverpool may reportedly have identified another midfield target who’d surely be cheaper than the other names currently on their radar. According to recent claims from Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Reds are making Jude Bellingham a top target for next summer, while Enzo Fernandez is also under consideration at Anfield.

