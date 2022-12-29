Along with closing out the ‘old year’ and welcoming 2023, part of that process is installing three new board of directors to the Chamber’s board of directors, for 3-year terms. Representing a variety of business interests, the Chamber board seeks nominees from various business sectors to give the board a broad representation of the business community. Every year, three board members term out and three new board members come on the board for a three-year term making up a 9-member team.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO