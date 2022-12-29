ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CPW Wildlife Officers are Well-trained, Ready for Wolves

From training in Wyoming to investigations on the ground in North Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are well-trained and ready for wolves. When wolves were suspected of killing livestock on the Park Range Ranch in North Park in October, ranch manager Johnny Schmidt called Colorado Parks and Wildlife and studied the response of CPW District Wildlife Manager Zach Weaver.
K99

Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
KETV.com

'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project

PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
coloradopolitics.com

Words of caution for Colorado Democrats | Colorado Springs Gazette

It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
The Center Square

Survey: Colorado small-business owners against increased taxes, fees for EV infrastructure

(The Center Square) – A survey of Colorado’s small businesses found little support for increasing taxes, fees or assessments to pay for building infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in Colorado conducted a four-question survey before the Colorado General Assembly begins its legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023. The research also found small businesses aren’t in favor of Colorado's state agencies considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions with financial institutions. ...
coloradopolitics.com

12 Colorado cities, towns lose urban status with new Census criteria

Despite Colorado's population exploding over the last decade, a dozen cities and towns lost their status as urban areas due to revised criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau released a list of places considered urban based on their new criteria Thursday, showing almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. being changed from "urban" to "rural." The new criteria raised the minimum population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and added a minimum of 2,000 housing units to the definition.
svinews.com

State increases electricity rates

CASPER — Rocky Mountain Power can raise customers’ electricity rates by 0.3% to help it meet the carbon capture requirements set in 2020 by the state legislature, the Wyoming Public Service Commission determined Thursday. The additional charge will go into effect on Feb. 1 and will appear on...
OutThere Colorado

Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?

Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
cobizmag.com

How Life Sciences Are Fueling the Real Estate Demand in Colorado

Colorado is home to 720 life sciences companies and organizations that directly employ 32,089 people earning an average annual salary of $96,460 for a total annual payroll of $3.09 billion, according to the Colorado Bioscience Association. And at 33 facilities, it also has the largest concentration of federal laboratories in the United States.
cobizmag.com

Made in Colorado 2022 — Emerging Manufacturer

All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
Post Register

The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
