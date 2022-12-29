Read full article on original website
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
coloradooutdoorsmag.com
CPW Wildlife Officers are Well-trained, Ready for Wolves
From training in Wyoming to investigations on the ground in North Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are well-trained and ready for wolves. When wolves were suspected of killing livestock on the Park Range Ranch in North Park in October, ranch manager Johnny Schmidt called Colorado Parks and Wildlife and studied the response of CPW District Wildlife Manager Zach Weaver.
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
coloradopolitics.com
Words of caution for Colorado Democrats | Colorado Springs Gazette
It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
Governor Polis tells public how to correctly pronounce 'Colorado', sparking debate
Governor Polis recently took to Facebook to spark up the old debate on how to correctly pronounce Colorado. According to the governor, of the two possible pronunciations—"caw-luh-RAD-o" and "caw-luh-ROD-o"— the former is the only right way to say it. The distinction, though relatively slight, caused some outrage in...
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
Survey: Colorado small-business owners against increased taxes, fees for EV infrastructure
(The Center Square) – A survey of Colorado’s small businesses found little support for increasing taxes, fees or assessments to pay for building infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in Colorado conducted a four-question survey before the Colorado General Assembly begins its legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023. The research also found small businesses aren’t in favor of Colorado's state agencies considering environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions with financial institutions. ...
coloradopolitics.com
12 Colorado cities, towns lose urban status with new Census criteria
Despite Colorado's population exploding over the last decade, a dozen cities and towns lost their status as urban areas due to revised criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau released a list of places considered urban based on their new criteria Thursday, showing almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. being changed from "urban" to "rural." The new criteria raised the minimum population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and added a minimum of 2,000 housing units to the definition.
Colorado works to add services for its fastest-growing demographic: 65 and up
Colorado is second only to Alaska in the U.S. for the quickest growing 65+ population. Over the past decade, the group has grown by more than 317,000 in Colorado.
svinews.com
State increases electricity rates
CASPER — Rocky Mountain Power can raise customers’ electricity rates by 0.3% to help it meet the carbon capture requirements set in 2020 by the state legislature, the Wyoming Public Service Commission determined Thursday. The additional charge will go into effect on Feb. 1 and will appear on...
Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?
Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Company Has Made Components For NASA, Now Expanding To Nuclear Innovation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. L&H industrial makes some of the world’s largest parts, reaching far beyond Wyoming with innovative mechanical solutions that are now exported around the world. The multimillion-dollar company has built parts for NASA that have been in outer space. Now the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
cobizmag.com
How Life Sciences Are Fueling the Real Estate Demand in Colorado
Colorado is home to 720 life sciences companies and organizations that directly employ 32,089 people earning an average annual salary of $96,460 for a total annual payroll of $3.09 billion, according to the Colorado Bioscience Association. And at 33 facilities, it also has the largest concentration of federal laboratories in the United States.
3 changes that could impact Coloradans' lives in 2023
Policy changes that may impact the daily lives of some Coloradans are set to be ushered in once 2023 hits. House Bill 1343 passed in 2020, banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs in the state. Beginning on January 1, egg producers will have two years to comply with the new policy.
Fort Morgan Times
Pump prices to rise in Colorado after Suncor begins months-long shutdown of its Commerce City oil refinery
Motorists in Colorado should get ready to pay more at the pump after Suncor Energy announced this week it would shut down its Commerce City oil refinery for as long as three months due to equipment being damaged at the sprawling facility by last week’s “extreme and record-setting weather.”
cobizmag.com
Made in Colorado 2022 — Emerging Manufacturer
All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
