ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKMI

Battle Creek Firefighters Discover Homicide Victim

Little did Battle Creek firefighters know that the residential house fire, which they were racing to on Tuesday evening of December 27 would evolve into a full-scale homicide investigation of a Battle Creek man, perhaps involving one of his relatives. The firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at the two-story...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

5 Local Coffee Shops You Can Support Today in the Kalamazoo Area

Need a great cup of coffee? Might as well support these local shops. I'm painfully aware that millennials (me) have gained a reputation for spending "too much" money on fancy coffees. Without fail, if I bring up house prices being incredibly high, someone will say, "Well, stop spending all your money on those lattes!"
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

New Years Resolutions for A New Kalamazooian in 2023

I've only been in Michigan, and Kalamazoo for about 9 months now, so my "pregnancy" stage of moving to a new place is pretty well over, and now I've "birthed" a pretty good understanding, and relationship with Kalamazoo and southwest Michigan. (I'm sorry for that awful analogy. As I'm writing this, I'm running on six cups of coffee, and about three hours of sleep, so bear with me...)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

School Bus With Children Aboard Overturns In Calhoun County

A Dean Transportation school bus was on its route, filled with children, when it was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North, in Lee Township, for the rollover...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WKMI

More Southwest Michigan Car Thefts and Chases Lead to Crashes

Car theft numbers in Southwest Michigan have continued to rise over the last few years. From people taking the easy licks like people warming their cars up in the Winter, someone leaving their car running while going inside of a store, and other "gimme" opportunities while others have been using technology to perform the deed on newer model vehicles.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WKMI

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Battle Creek Shooting

Battle Creek Police have announced the arrest of a man wanted in a home invasion that resulted in the shooting of a 45-year-old woman, early Monday morning on Howland Street. Officers were dispatched to the 200-block of Howland Street, at around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report that a person had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, they entered a home and found a 45-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital and reported in stable condition.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed

With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78

Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WKMI

Have You Seen Missing Kalamazoo Woman Heather Kelley?

Please share this article and help us find Heather Kelley of Kalamazoo. 35-year-old Heather Kelley was last seen on the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022. Kelley left her home around 9 p.m. that evening and called her children around 10:20 p.m. to tell them she would be home soon. Unfortunately, that was the last time anyone heard from her. The next day Heather's truck was found abandoned near the corner of Sprinkle Road and East Michigan in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

What is Heronmark? New Business Set to Open in Downtown Allegan, MI

Residents of Allegan will soon see another new business open its doors downtown. The City of Allegan announced that Heronmark will open soon at the site of the former Kline Insurance Agency. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsay plan to open Heronmark at 132 Hubbard Street in downtown Allegan within the...
ALLEGAN, MI
WKMI

Love the Drinking Districts in Michigan? Then Pick Up Your Trash

Drinking districts have been growing in popularity, especially since the pandemic. But, will they go away if we abuse them?. If you don't know, towns set boundaries in certain areas, usually in downtown districts, where you can walk around with an open, alcoholic beverage. Places like Savannah, GA, have been doing this long before the pandemic but, it was a way to help local businesses while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic. We've seen them pop up in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Hastings, and beyond.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy