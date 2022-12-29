Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Battle Creek Firefighters Discover Homicide Victim
Little did Battle Creek firefighters know that the residential house fire, which they were racing to on Tuesday evening of December 27 would evolve into a full-scale homicide investigation of a Battle Creek man, perhaps involving one of his relatives. The firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at the two-story...
Kalamazoo Man Listening to Owls, Arrested for Pooping on PT Cruiser, Claims to Bleed ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
Judging by the headline, you can already guess this story takes a LOT of twists and turns, but trust me... you're gonna want to stick this out because it is a chaotic blend of everything you could ever want in an unhinged, unbelievable journey. And unbelievably, it all happened in...
Drunk Driver Flies Through the Air, Crashes in Front of Michigan Cop
Whoa. As New Year's Eve approaches, this is a good reminder to us all to never drink and drive... A drunk driving arrest literally landed directly in front of a Lansing, Mich., police officer earlier this month. The Lansing Police Department shared to Facebook this week a dashcam video of...
5 Local Coffee Shops You Can Support Today in the Kalamazoo Area
Need a great cup of coffee? Might as well support these local shops. I'm painfully aware that millennials (me) have gained a reputation for spending "too much" money on fancy coffees. Without fail, if I bring up house prices being incredibly high, someone will say, "Well, stop spending all your money on those lattes!"
New Years Resolutions for A New Kalamazooian in 2023
I've only been in Michigan, and Kalamazoo for about 9 months now, so my "pregnancy" stage of moving to a new place is pretty well over, and now I've "birthed" a pretty good understanding, and relationship with Kalamazoo and southwest Michigan. (I'm sorry for that awful analogy. As I'm writing this, I'm running on six cups of coffee, and about three hours of sleep, so bear with me...)
School Bus With Children Aboard Overturns In Calhoun County
A Dean Transportation school bus was on its route, filled with children, when it was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North, in Lee Township, for the rollover...
More Southwest Michigan Car Thefts and Chases Lead to Crashes
Car theft numbers in Southwest Michigan have continued to rise over the last few years. From people taking the easy licks like people warming their cars up in the Winter, someone leaving their car running while going inside of a store, and other "gimme" opportunities while others have been using technology to perform the deed on newer model vehicles.
Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Battle Creek Shooting
Battle Creek Police have announced the arrest of a man wanted in a home invasion that resulted in the shooting of a 45-year-old woman, early Monday morning on Howland Street. Officers were dispatched to the 200-block of Howland Street, at around 3:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report that a person had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, they entered a home and found a 45-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital and reported in stable condition.
6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed
With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early...
Saugatuck Brewing Eyeing Early 2023 To Open New Downtown Kalamazoo Location
Seems like it's been WAY more than six months since Saugatuck Brewing closed its location at the old Gonzo's Biggdogg Brewery in Kalamazoo, but that is accurate. They announced plans to move earlier in 2022, and now... FINALLY, we might see the doors open once again at their new spot.
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
Ring in 2023 at These 5 SW Michigan New Year’s Eve Events
Believe it or not, we are just days away from ringing in the new year. Unfortunately, the last few years have been a bit rough for the majority of us. Hopefully, 2023 will be kinder (knock on wood). If you're looking to kick 2022 to the curb with a party,...
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
Galesburg’s David Castle Wins The Great Christmas Light Fight
Christmas has always been a much-celebrated event in the Castle family. As a kid growing up, Dan Castle was one of my first buddies, and through the years I witnessed how the effect of the approaching Christmas Holiday would ignite a fever that spread through the Castle clan. An entire...
Have You Seen Missing Kalamazoo Woman Heather Kelley?
Please share this article and help us find Heather Kelley of Kalamazoo. 35-year-old Heather Kelley was last seen on the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022. Kelley left her home around 9 p.m. that evening and called her children around 10:20 p.m. to tell them she would be home soon. Unfortunately, that was the last time anyone heard from her. The next day Heather's truck was found abandoned near the corner of Sprinkle Road and East Michigan in Kalamazoo.
What is Heronmark? New Business Set to Open in Downtown Allegan, MI
Residents of Allegan will soon see another new business open its doors downtown. The City of Allegan announced that Heronmark will open soon at the site of the former Kline Insurance Agency. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsay plan to open Heronmark at 132 Hubbard Street in downtown Allegan within the...
Love the Drinking Districts in Michigan? Then Pick Up Your Trash
Drinking districts have been growing in popularity, especially since the pandemic. But, will they go away if we abuse them?. If you don't know, towns set boundaries in certain areas, usually in downtown districts, where you can walk around with an open, alcoholic beverage. Places like Savannah, GA, have been doing this long before the pandemic but, it was a way to help local businesses while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic. We've seen them pop up in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Hastings, and beyond.
Horrornaments: Michigan-Based Family Company Creates Unique Horror-Themed Christmas Ornaments
A Michigan-based company that makes horror-themed Christmas ornaments has gotten a new lease on life thanks to a viral TikTok video. Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?. Just a couple of weeks before Christmas, Makayla Burns and her father were worried that...
Did You See Santa Claus Floating Around This South Haven, MI Marina?
Christmas has come early in Southwest Michigan! In case you missed it, none other than the Santa Claus was recently seen boating around a South Haven, MI marina. That's right, the Big Guy ditched his sleigh and reindeer and opted for a watercraft instead!. Local boating shop Gull Lake Marine...
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0