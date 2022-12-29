Read full article on original website
Walmart, Kroger, Target & Amazon among major retailers slammed for ‘mistakes’ that cost shoppers – what to look out for
MAJOR retailers have been getting slammed for “mistakes” that cost shoppers - here’s what to look out for. The past year has been a difficult one for several businesses, including retailers such as Walmart, Kroger and Target. With a rise in prices, a diminishing workforce, and the...
Holiday Retail Sales Exceeded Expectations in 2022 — How Inflation Influenced Shopping Behavior
Although sales rose at a slower pace than the 8.5% increase in December 2021, U.S. holiday retail spending outpaced expectations and remained strong in the face of stubbornly high inflation this year....
CNBC
Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn
Retail sales slumped on Thursday even though the latest data on consumer prices earlier this week showed a cooling. CEO Doug McMillon says the retail giant is managing for inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand that extends into 2023, and the economic conditions are changing what shoppers will see on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer.
Big Regional Retailer Closes 150 Locations in the Midwest
Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WCYY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023
Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Starbucks customers may soon give up their afternoon caffeine kick and drop costly drink modifications like extra syrups, analysts warn
Starbucks consumers will trade down to smaller drink sizes and "less expensive add-ons" like syrups amid a looming 2023 recession, analyst warns.
Big Lots! Closing Multiple Locations
Whereas earlier note of multiple closings were dismissed by the company, Big Lots! recently announced a spate of permanent shutterings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, CNN.com, and BigLots.com.
Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items
As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Walmart shoppers are flocking to stores for cheap groceries, while website visits languish — proving how vital its stores are in a tough economy
Despite a big push, Walmart isn't seeing the e-commerce growth rates it enjoyed in 2020. But some experts think online shopping will continue to grow.
Fives discontinued items you’ll never find again at Costco – but some are still on store shelves
BROWSING Costco aisles may become an easier feat as these five items will no longer be on shelves. Some discontinued products can be attributed to vendor agreements, seasonality, or low demand. There's even a name that employees and Costco shoppers use when discussing items that are scheduled to leave, it's...
Costco is Planning to Open 10+ New Locations in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahooand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Amazon and Walmart Market Share Battle Crossed New Lines In 2022
The epic battle for wallet share between Amazon and Walmart entered uncharted waters in 2022. Tracking the action in the PYMNTS Amazon Versus Walmart report series, the year began with big news: the eCommerce titan bested the Bentonville behemoth for the first time in history, ushering in a new competitive dynamic between online and in-store sales.
NASDAQ
3 Must-Haves for Any Dividend Growth Stock
With just days to go in 2022, the market has experienced a hard reset. Stocks are down, sure, but much more than that has happened. The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates, bringing the end to an era of zero-interest rate monetary policy. Suddenly, investing in profitable businesses that pay dividends is back in style.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
NASDAQ
2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch In 2023
Cannabis stocks have garnered significant attention in recent years. This comes as more and more countries and states legalize marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) a Buy Now?
Amazon (AMZN) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
