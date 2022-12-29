ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn

Retail sales slumped on Thursday even though the latest data on consumer prices earlier this week showed a cooling. CEO Doug McMillon says the retail giant is managing for inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand that extends into 2023, and the economic conditions are changing what shoppers will see on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Regional Retailer Closes 150 Locations in the Midwest

Photo byRaysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WCYY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Big Lots! Closing Multiple Locations

Whereas earlier note of multiple closings were dismissed by the company, Big Lots! recently announced a spate of permanent shutterings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, CNN.com, and BigLots.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
NASDAQ

Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter

Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
PYMNTS

Amazon and Walmart Market Share Battle Crossed New Lines In 2022

The epic battle for wallet share between Amazon and Walmart entered uncharted waters in 2022. Tracking the action in the PYMNTS Amazon Versus Walmart report series, the year began with big news: the eCommerce titan bested the Bentonville behemoth for the first time in history, ushering in a new competitive dynamic between online and in-store sales.
NASDAQ

3 Must-Haves for Any Dividend Growth Stock

With just days to go in 2022, the market has experienced a hard reset. Stocks are down, sure, but much more than that has happened. The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates, bringing the end to an era of zero-interest rate monetary policy. Suddenly, investing in profitable businesses that pay dividends is back in style.
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%

It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
NASDAQ

2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch In 2023

Cannabis stocks have garnered significant attention in recent years. This comes as more and more countries and states legalize marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.
NASDAQ

Is Trending Stock Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) a Buy Now?

Amazon (AMZN) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...

